Five thoughts on OL Peter Jones committing to Notre Dame
Peter Jones has committed to Notre Dame. Here is a breakdown of what the new addition means for head coach Marcus Freeman’s squad.
Peter Jones has committed to Notre Dame. Here is a breakdown of what the new addition means for head coach Marcus Freeman’s squad.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0