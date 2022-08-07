ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur County, TN

WBBJ

Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
SCOTTS HILL, TN
Chester County Independent

Henderson police confirm discovery of deceased body

The Henderson Police Department confirmed the discovery of a body on Thursday evening Aug. 4, 2022. Officers responded to a grassy area just off the street on Newsome Ave. in Henderson where the body was laying. The body was determined to be male, and investigators believe they have a probable time line for how long the body had been in the field.
HENDERSON, TN
wtva.com

Tennessee man killed in Tippah County crash

(WTVA) - A weekend crash in Tippah County claimed the life of a Tennessee man. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday morning, Aug. 6 on Highway 72. An eastbound SUV collided with a westbound pickup truck. The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old Henry Holt, died....
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
WBBJ

2 injured in three vehicle wreck in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a three vehicle crash Monday evening. The wreck happened at the intersection of Bolivar Highway and Caldwell Street. Our crew was on the scene and saw one person air-lifted in an E-VAC helicopter. According to Randy Hayes with the Jackson Fire...
JACKSON, TN
localmemphis.com

3 charged with aiding Alcorn County escapees

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss — Three people have been arrested and charged with helping the four inmates who escaped from the Alcorn County Jail on Aug. 5, 2022, according to the Alcorn County Sheriff's Office. 29-year-old Ana Ruiz of Corinth, 25-year-old Yira Sauceda of Rienzi, and 21-year-old Elias Jimenez of...
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Woman charged with burglary and destruction of Mississippi church

A Mississippi woman was arrested on charges of burglary and destruction of a church. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office posted about the arrest on Facebook:. “On August 9th, 2022 The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist the Farmington Police Department on a Burglary of Farmington Baptist Church. Alcorn County Investigators and Farmington Police were quickly able to identify a suspect,” the post said. “Officers then responded to CR 187 and made an arrest of Amy L Schneider (Mcdonald) 36, of CR 187 Corinth. Schneider has been charged with Burglary and Destruction of a Church. She is being held in the Alcorn County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.”
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

3 accused of helping Mississippi inmates escape from jail

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn County deputies said three people were arrested for helping four inmates escape from the Alcorn County Jail. Investigators said 29-year-old Ana Ruiz, 25-year-old Yira Sauceda and 21-year-old Elias Jimenez were charged with felony aiding of jail escape. According to authorities, Ruiz and Sauceda were arrested on Friday, Agust 5 […]
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
WBBJ

2 arrested in ongoing drug investigation in Henderson County

REAGAN, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested following an ongoing drug investigation in Henderson County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 60-year-old Joseph W. Crawford and 55-year-old Darlene A. Pugh are charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and distribute, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

Jury finds Henderson County man guilty of trafficking Meth

After a four-day trial, Preston Anton McNeal, 35, was found guilty on four counts of a seven-count indictment. Joseph C. Murphy, Jr., United States Attorney, announced the guilty verdict today. According to information presented in court, from late 2016 until February 2019, McNeal formed and was the leader of a...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Family remembers Chiquita Stanley, who was killed in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — An overnight shooting in Bolivar left a woman dead. We spoke with the family of the woman killed in the shooting, and they say their loved one will be deeply missed. Tuesday morning, the Bolivar Police Department responded to the 200 block of East Jefferson Street...
BOLIVAR, TN
WBBJ

State’s first Safe Haven Baby Boxes boxes to be placed in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — At Tuesday’s Jackson City Council special called meeting, the consideration of a lease agreement for Safe Haven Baby Boxes passed on new business. The Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a new component to the Safe Haven Baby Law. They will provide a resource for a mother to anonymously surrender her baby to a designated and safe baby box, located at Jackson Fire Department Station #2.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Organization works to advocate for victims of mass casualty crimes

JACKSON, Tenn. — There is never a better time to prepare for tragedy than right now. Victims First is an organization who specializes in making sure you are prepared if it happens in your community. When mass casualty crime occurs, victims and families are left to pick up the...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Hardin County nonprofit celebrates National Health Center Week

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A local nonprofit celebrated National Health Center Week. Lifespan Health is a community health center that serves more than 14,000 patients in Hardin, McNairy, and Wayne counties. Patients are also offered a discounted price ranging from 20 to 100 percent. The center provides a convenient location...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

West Tennesseans address overdoses at local community center

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local community members came together to bring awareness to an alarming cause. West Tennesseans came at the Walter Brewer-Bemis Community Center for a day of fellowship with various speaker topics, crafts, health, fitness, wellness, nutrition information, and fun activities. The topic discussed was overdoses in the...
JACKSON, TN

