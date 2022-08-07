Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
Bodies of missing boaters recovered from Tennessee River in Decatur County
The bodies of two missing boaters were recovered from the Tennessee River Sunday afternoon.
3 dead in Tennessee River boating accident
Two boaters are missing, and one is dead following a boating accident along the Tennessee River in Decatur County, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.
Chester County Independent
Henderson police confirm discovery of deceased body
The Henderson Police Department confirmed the discovery of a body on Thursday evening Aug. 4, 2022. Officers responded to a grassy area just off the street on Newsome Ave. in Henderson where the body was laying. The body was determined to be male, and investigators believe they have a probable time line for how long the body had been in the field.
wtva.com
Tennessee man killed in Tippah County crash
(WTVA) - A weekend crash in Tippah County claimed the life of a Tennessee man. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday morning, Aug. 6 on Highway 72. An eastbound SUV collided with a westbound pickup truck. The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old Henry Holt, died....
WBBJ
2 injured in three vehicle wreck in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a three vehicle crash Monday evening. The wreck happened at the intersection of Bolivar Highway and Caldwell Street. Our crew was on the scene and saw one person air-lifted in an E-VAC helicopter. According to Randy Hayes with the Jackson Fire...
localmemphis.com
3 charged with aiding Alcorn County escapees
ALCORN COUNTY, Miss — Three people have been arrested and charged with helping the four inmates who escaped from the Alcorn County Jail on Aug. 5, 2022, according to the Alcorn County Sheriff's Office. 29-year-old Ana Ruiz of Corinth, 25-year-old Yira Sauceda of Rienzi, and 21-year-old Elias Jimenez of...
Woman charged with burglary and destruction of Mississippi church
A Mississippi woman was arrested on charges of burglary and destruction of a church. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office posted about the arrest on Facebook:. “On August 9th, 2022 The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist the Farmington Police Department on a Burglary of Farmington Baptist Church. Alcorn County Investigators and Farmington Police were quickly able to identify a suspect,” the post said. “Officers then responded to CR 187 and made an arrest of Amy L Schneider (Mcdonald) 36, of CR 187 Corinth. Schneider has been charged with Burglary and Destruction of a Church. She is being held in the Alcorn County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.”
3 accused of helping Mississippi inmates escape from jail
ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn County deputies said three people were arrested for helping four inmates escape from the Alcorn County Jail. Investigators said 29-year-old Ana Ruiz, 25-year-old Yira Sauceda and 21-year-old Elias Jimenez were charged with felony aiding of jail escape. According to authorities, Ruiz and Sauceda were arrested on Friday, Agust 5 […]
WBBJ
2 arrested in ongoing drug investigation in Henderson County
REAGAN, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested following an ongoing drug investigation in Henderson County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 60-year-old Joseph W. Crawford and 55-year-old Darlene A. Pugh are charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and distribute, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chester County Independent
Jury finds Henderson County man guilty of trafficking Meth
After a four-day trial, Preston Anton McNeal, 35, was found guilty on four counts of a seven-count indictment. Joseph C. Murphy, Jr., United States Attorney, announced the guilty verdict today. According to information presented in court, from late 2016 until February 2019, McNeal formed and was the leader of a...
WBBJ
Family remembers Chiquita Stanley, who was killed in Bolivar
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — An overnight shooting in Bolivar left a woman dead. We spoke with the family of the woman killed in the shooting, and they say their loved one will be deeply missed. Tuesday morning, the Bolivar Police Department responded to the 200 block of East Jefferson Street...
WBBJ
State’s first Safe Haven Baby Boxes boxes to be placed in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — At Tuesday’s Jackson City Council special called meeting, the consideration of a lease agreement for Safe Haven Baby Boxes passed on new business. The Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a new component to the Safe Haven Baby Law. They will provide a resource for a mother to anonymously surrender her baby to a designated and safe baby box, located at Jackson Fire Department Station #2.
WBBJ
Organization works to advocate for victims of mass casualty crimes
JACKSON, Tenn. — There is never a better time to prepare for tragedy than right now. Victims First is an organization who specializes in making sure you are prepared if it happens in your community. When mass casualty crime occurs, victims and families are left to pick up the...
Kelley’s Cafe at Cooley Corner robbed, set on fire
Investigators are searching for information after a Waterloo restaurant was robbed and set on fire on Saturday morning.
Donations needed after several animals rescued from Dickson County home
The Humane Society of Dickson County is asking for donations after several animals were rescued from a home Saturday evening.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/09/22 – 08/10/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/09/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/10/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Hardin County nonprofit celebrates National Health Center Week
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A local nonprofit celebrated National Health Center Week. Lifespan Health is a community health center that serves more than 14,000 patients in Hardin, McNairy, and Wayne counties. Patients are also offered a discounted price ranging from 20 to 100 percent. The center provides a convenient location...
Officials: All four inmates who escaped after cutting hole in Mississippi jail roof back in custody
Mississippi officials report that all four inmates who escaped from Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday morning are back in custody. Three of the inmates were caught and taken back into custody in Baton Rouge Friday night. The fourth inmate — Landon Braudway — was taken back into custody in Alcorn...
WBBJ
West Tennesseans address overdoses at local community center
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local community members came together to bring awareness to an alarming cause. West Tennesseans came at the Walter Brewer-Bemis Community Center for a day of fellowship with various speaker topics, crafts, health, fitness, wellness, nutrition information, and fun activities. The topic discussed was overdoses in the...
