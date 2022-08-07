Read full article on original website
What to watch for at Saturday's HighSchoolOT Jamboree
Wake Forest, N.C. — For the first time since 2019, the HighSchoolOT Jamboree will be taking place this week on Saturday at Trentini Stadium on the campus of Wake Forest High School. Tickets will be $10 at the gate for access to all four scrimmages, with a dollar from...
Jordan-Matthews hosts six-team Don Beane Jamboree
Siler City, N.C. — The Jordan-Matthews Jets hosted the Cummings Cavaliers, Orange Panthers, Cedar Ridge Red Wolves, Asheboro Blue Comets and Southern Lee Cavaliers at the Don Beane Jamboree on Wednesday. The event got started at 6:00 before it was quickly shut down by a lengthy weather delay, but...
Fayetteville, August 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hoke County High School football team will have a game with Pine Forest Senior High School on August 10, 2022, 15:00:00. Hoke County High SchoolPine Forest Senior High School.
Raleigh, August 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cleveland High School football team will have a game with Wakefield High School on August 10, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
UNC Basketball: Tar Heels Make Top Ten for Blanca Thomas
The UNC basketball target is one of the nation’s top recruits as a rising junior, as the best programs in the country battle for her commitment. Following a successful season on the hardwood, Courtney Banghart and company look to build momentum on the recruiting trail. A Sweet 16 appearance and 25-win season seem to be doing just that for the Tar Heels.
Fast-rising wing Jackson Keith takes first ever visit to NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Prior to flying out to the Bahamas for a foreign trip, NC State's coaching staff hosted a number of unofficial visitors last week in Raleigh. While most of the recent visitors have been for the 2023 and 2024 classes, the Wolfpack's staff made an exception for Jackson Keith.
Wake Forest football’s Sam Hartman dealt shocking blow ahead of 2022 college season
Wake Forest football was looking forward to building off of last year’s 11-3 season and a trip to the ACC title game, led by star quarterback Sam Hartman. Hartman and the Demon Deacons were dealt a shocking blow on Wednesday morning. Les Johns of 247 Sports has the details. Breaking from Wake Forest Fall Camp: […] The post Wake Forest football’s Sam Hartman dealt shocking blow ahead of 2022 college season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
packinsider.com
NC State Starts 2022 with Highest Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking in School History
The 2022 Coaches Preseason Poll was released yesterday, and NC State sits at #13, marking the first time the Wolfpack have started the season in the Top-25 in the Dave Doeren era, and the first time since 2003. It’s worth noting that I can’t find a Coaches Preseason Poll prior...
NC State jumps 6 spots, comes in at #13 in the Preseason Coaches Poll
The USA Today preseason coaches poll has been released and NC State has made a jump. The Pack comes in at #13 in rankings, jumping 6 spots from the previous poll. What do you think? Fair or not? Are USAToday’s points valid?. Note that NC State takes on Clemson...
NCCU cheerleading coach retires after 30 years
North Carolina Central will have new leadership in its cheerleading program as a 30-year reign at NCCU ends. The post NCCU cheerleading coach retires after 30 years appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Penny Hardaway hires nephew of Coach K
Andy Borman was a Duke basketball walk-on guard from 1999 to 2004, coinciding with the Blue Devils' third national championship in 2001. He's also the nephew of now-retired Hall of Fame Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, for Borman's mom is the sister of Krzyzewski's wife, Mickie. Now, the ...
Millions for the Mudcats? Rooftop sky lounge pitched for Wake’s Five County Stadium.
“We are very bullish on the development we’re seeing in these eastern Wake County and in the town,” said one Milwaukee Brewers staffer.
North Carolina man wins $300K lottery jackpot on wedding anniversary
Forget the pearls— a major paper anniversary gift was scored by one Wake County man when he won $331,579 in cash on the day of his 38th wedding anniversary.
Why are gas prices higher in Durham than in Raleigh?
DURHAM, N.C (WNCN) — If you’re filling up your tank at a gas station in Durham, chances are you’re paying more for fuel than someone else is paying at a gas station in Raleigh. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price for a regular gallon...
Durham Coca-Cola leaving headquarters for new Apex location
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company has been in operation since May 1905 and moved locations several times before landing at its Hillsborough Street location. Now, the company says they’ll move their headquarters to a new facility in Apex. A groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled...
5 places to take your kids for ice cream in the Triangle
Raleigh, N.C. — Summer is not over - yet! It's time to take the children for one last sweet treat before school starts! Here are our top five places for ice cream in the Triangle!. Two Roosters (Raleigh and Durham) With three Raleigh locations and two in Durham (one...
SpringHill Suites by Marriott Opens in Apex, North Carolina
Rocket Hotels today announced that the SpringHill Suites Raleigh Apex is now open for business. The 94-suite hotel located 1100 Marco Drive is located in the quaint town of Apex which was founded in 1860 and is recognized by the National Register of Historic Places. Situated 19 miles from Raleigh-Durham...
North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper
The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
Man seriously injured in northeast Raleigh shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — A man is in the hospital after a Wednesday night shooting in northeast Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department around 10:45 p.m. responded to a shooting in a neighborhood in the 4700 block of Bivens Drive, about 1.5 miles east of Triangle Town Center off Fox Road.
Warrenton businessman follows in family footsteps
When he was just 4 years old, Hillmon Poythress would ride with his grandfather, Dale Poythress, and father, Rick Poythress, on service calls for their refrigeration, heating and cooling business. Those early experiences would shape his career path. Today, Hillmon follows in the family footsteps with his Warrenton-based HVAC business,...
