Knightdale, NC

WRAL News

Jordan-Matthews hosts six-team Don Beane Jamboree

Siler City, N.C. — The Jordan-Matthews Jets hosted the Cummings Cavaliers, Orange Panthers, Cedar Ridge Red Wolves, Asheboro Blue Comets and Southern Lee Cavaliers at the Don Beane Jamboree on Wednesday. The event got started at 6:00 before it was quickly shut down by a lengthy weather delay, but...
SILER CITY, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Tar Heels Make Top Ten for Blanca Thomas

The UNC basketball target is one of the nation’s top recruits as a rising junior, as the best programs in the country battle for her commitment. Following a successful season on the hardwood, Courtney Banghart and company look to build momentum on the recruiting trail. A Sweet 16 appearance and 25-win season seem to be doing just that for the Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ClutchPoints

Wake Forest football’s Sam Hartman dealt shocking blow ahead of 2022 college season

Wake Forest football was looking forward to building off of last year’s 11-3 season and a trip to the ACC title game, led by star quarterback Sam Hartman. Hartman and the Demon Deacons were dealt a shocking blow on Wednesday morning. Les Johns of 247 Sports has the details. Breaking from Wake Forest Fall Camp: […] The post Wake Forest football’s Sam Hartman dealt shocking blow ahead of 2022 college season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WAKE FOREST, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Penny Hardaway hires nephew of Coach K

Andy Borman was a Duke basketball walk-on guard from 1999 to 2004, coinciding with the Blue Devils' third national championship in 2001. He's also the nephew of now-retired Hall of Fame Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, for Borman's mom is the sister of Krzyzewski's wife, Mickie. Now, the ...
DURHAM, NC
Wake Forest University
cbs17

Why are gas prices higher in Durham than in Raleigh?

DURHAM, N.C (WNCN) — If you’re filling up your tank at a gas station in Durham, chances are you’re paying more for fuel than someone else is paying at a gas station in Raleigh. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price for a regular gallon...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham Coca-Cola leaving headquarters for new Apex location

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company has been in operation since May 1905 and moved locations several times before landing at its Hillsborough Street location. Now, the company says they’ll move their headquarters to a new facility in Apex. A groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled...
APEX, NC
hotelnewsresource.com

SpringHill Suites by Marriott Opens in Apex, North Carolina

Rocket Hotels today announced that the SpringHill Suites Raleigh Apex is now open for business. The 94-suite hotel located 1100 Marco Drive is located in the quaint town of Apex which was founded in 1860 and is recognized by the National Register of Historic Places. Situated 19 miles from Raleigh-Durham...
APEX, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper

The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man seriously injured in northeast Raleigh shooting

Raleigh, N.C. — A man is in the hospital after a Wednesday night shooting in northeast Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department around 10:45 p.m. responded to a shooting in a neighborhood in the 4700 block of Bivens Drive, about 1.5 miles east of Triangle Town Center off Fox Road.
RALEIGH, NC
warrenrecord.com

Warrenton businessman follows in family footsteps

When he was just 4 years old, Hillmon Poythress would ride with his grandfather, Dale Poythress, and father, Rick Poythress, on service calls for their refrigeration, heating and cooling business. Those early experiences would shape his career path. Today, Hillmon follows in the family footsteps with his Warrenton-based HVAC business,...
WARRENTON, NC
WRAL News

