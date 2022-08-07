Read full article on original website
jtv.tv
Thursday, August 11, 2022
All new Thursday, JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Denise Schonhard, Immunization Action Plan Coordinator, Jackson County Health Department. Andy visits the US Staffing Open House event. Experience Jackson checks in with Quiet World Sports at Vandercook Lake. 9 AM and 11 AM. All...
Our favorite 15 photos from Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair
JACKSON, MI -- Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair saw huge crowds gathering for carnival rides and games and country music concerts. Headliner Hank Williams Jr. was a huge attraction, with concert attendees bringing model miniatures of him to sign, and many more coming to enjoy the music. Texas native Granger Smith opened for Williams, with many singing along and shouting out his signature, “yee yee.”
jtv.tv
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
All new Wednesday, JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Zoe Lyons, Jackson Director, MDHHS. Joey Badall, Midwest Vehicle Group. Joe Sharpe & Andy Adair, Owners, K&L Telecom. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Wednesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Troy White, City of...
Jackson County Fair: Everything you need to know
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson County Fair is celebrating 168 years. Leaders say it is a tradition they look forward to every year, and this year they expect nearly 200,000 people to come through. “I have a passion for this place like no tomorrow,” said Executive Director for the Jackson County Fair, Denise Owens. […]
Bright Walls is one step closer to its grand finale in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – Bright Walls is fast approaching and organizers are gearing up for a grand finale. The Jackson City Council unanimously approved an event application for Bright Walls finale in a Tuesday, Aug. 9 meeting. Murals and entertainment will hit the streets one last time in downtown Jackson Sept. 8-11, Bright Walls founder and co-director Clay McAndrews said.
The Jackson County Fair is back for its 168th year
Food, rides, animals and entertainment. The Jackson County Fair is back at Keeley Park for its 168th year.
Fox17
A Jackson native has made his mark on NASCAR through his manufacturing business
JACKSON, Mich. — One Jackson native turned his manufacturing business into a hub for NASCAR. Ronnie Johncox was always around cars. Johncox was born and raised in Jackson and graduated from Northwest High School. “As a kid, I was always just interested in auto racing because I started going...
jtv.tv
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
All new Tuesday, JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Shawna Tello, CEO, Jackson YMCA. Brady Cook, Superintendent, Michigan Center Schools. Brian Humphrey, Avenue Auto. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Tuesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Cindy Allen, Jackson College; Maurice Imhoff, President,...
WILX-TV
Jackson farmer takes steps to make the city an environmental staple
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - To the regular eye, it might look like a wooden box, but to Justin Fairchild, it is a necessity for our future. Fairchild, also known as the kilted farmer, has made it his goal to make Jackson a staple for environmental conservation. How you may ask? By farming with bees.
jtv.tv
Beurmann Wins Third Michigan Senior PGA Professionals Title
(August 10, 2022 12:03 PM) Ron Beurmann from the Country Club of Jackson won his third Michigan Senior PGA Professionals title last week finishing with a 6-under-par score. He earned the comeback win with a solid round on Tuesday. The top playing Michigan Senior PGA Professionals were back in Northern...
jtv.tv
Lowder Wins Miss Jackson Crossroads Pageant
Peyton Lowder of Jackson was named the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant winner on Saturday at Western High School. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV. (August 6, 2022 10:48 PM) Soon-to-be Jackson College student Peyton Lowder used her pageant experience to win the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant at Western High School on Saturday.
Henry Ford Hospital seeing COVID hospitalizations
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Doctors at Henry Ford Health in Jackson say despite being nearly two and a half years into the pandemic hospitalizations remain steady. Patients with the virus are filling up around ten percent of hospital beds. “It is discouraging. We’d want to see that we are not still at those levels at […]
jtv.tv
Jackson County Cumulative Report: 44,126 COVID-19 Positive Cases and 591 Deaths
(August 10, 2022 12:00 PM) The Jackson County Health Department released the COVID-19 positive numbers for Jackson County. As of 12:00 PM today, there are 44,126 positive cases (cumulative), and 591 deaths (cumulative)*. There are 387 new cases and 4 new deaths since last Wednesday’s report. The next report will...
Sign posted on door announces permanent closure of Ann Arbor Jimmy John’s
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor Jimmy John’s has closed permanently, according to a sign posted on the restaurant’s door. It’s unclear exactly when Jimmy John’s, 342 S. State St., closed. A sign on the door reads, “This location has permanently closed. We are so sorry for the inconvenience. Thank you for all the years of support!”
Sign on the door signals permanent closure of Northwest Coney Island
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Northwest Coney Island has closed its doors permanently, according to a sign on the door and posts on the restaurant’s Facebook page and website. Northwest Coney Island officially closed Friday, July 22, according to the Facebook post, which also states the restaurant has been sold.
From fried cheesecake to street corn: 10 foods not to miss at the Jackson County Fair
JACKSON, MI – There are more than 60 different food options at the Jackson County Fair this year, and it can be overwhelming to decide what to try. Fair food options are growing each year, with even more things on a stick being dipped in batter and fried. However, there are “healthier” options to be found at the Jackson County Fairgrounds/Keeley Park, 200 W. Ganson St., as well.
Brooklyn Exponent
William Szentmiklosi, Sr.
William Szentmiklosi, Sr., 95, died August 5, 2022, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson, Mich. He was born on August 28, 1926, in Detroit, Mich., to James and Anna (Pallagi) Szentmiklosi. Bill graduated from Milan High School in 1944 and served in the United States Army from 1945 through 1946. On June 10, 1950, he married Elizabeth “Betty” Palka in Napoleon, Ohio and she preceded him in death on August 16, 2020.
$4.5M to redevelop Jackson’s southside coming from city
JACKSON, MI – A round of applause filled Jackson City Hall Tuesday after a large investment was approved to help the city’s southside. The Jackson City Council unanimously approved an allocation of $4.5 million to the Martin Luther King Corridor Improvement Authority at the Aug. 9 meeting. The money, from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, will aid the authority in commercial redevelopment and small business assistance, city officials said.
LPD officer by day, boxing champ by night
A local police officer is getting ready to try her hand at winning a national championship.
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range
WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
