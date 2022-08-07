ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Commission reviewing military symbols for Confederate ties recommends 29th Infantry Division be allowed to keep blue-and-gray patch

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 18

XSoCal
3d ago

My family on my mom's side is from the south. The Confederate flag is an overall symbol of the south and they were proud of it and each uncle had one in their garage. I was never taught that it was a racist symbol.

Reply(1)
4
Julie Podmokly
4d ago

This is racist at it’s best. Only racist people want confederate stuff banded from everything. Go woke, go broke.

Reply(5)
9
Jon Boyers
4d ago

This commission beads to be disbanded....as does the "woke" system that began it!!!

Reply
11
Related
Fox News

US Army division to keep patch referencing the Confederate Army

The U.S. Army National Guard's 29th Infantry Division is keeping its patch that honors service in the Confederate Army. "We applaud the decision of the Naming Commission to recommend the 29th Infantry Division patch symbol remain unchanged, and the Virginia National Guard will work with the U.S. Army Institute of Heraldry on any appropriate modifications to the descriptive language," Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the adjutant general of Virginia, said in a press release Monday.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Business Insider

Lindsey Graham argues Constitution grants him 'absolute immunity' in Georgia election-interference probe, a response one former prosecutor calls 'disturbing'

Lawyers for Sen. Lindsey Graham are seeking to quash a subpoena related to the 2020 election. Graham has been asked to testify before a Georgia grand jury about calls he made to Brad Raffensperger. Graham's lawyers say the South Carolina Republican has immunity under the US Constitution. Lawyers for Sen....
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World

The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Service#Military Base#Infantry Division#The Naming Commission#Navy#House#Senate Armed Services
MilitaryTimes

1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers to be relocated from unlivable barracks

As many as 1,200 soldiers will be relocated from Fort Bragg barracks after an inspection found they fell dangerously short of HVAC standards. Army and installation leaders, including Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, who has made overhauling base housing one of his top priorities, recently inspected the barracks at the Smoke Bomb Hill area of the North Carolina base.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
AOL Corp

Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A U.S. Navy destroyer escort that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the largest sea battle of World War II in the Philippines has become the deepest wreck to be discovered, according to explorers. The USS Samuel B. Roberts, popularly known as the “Sammy B,"...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy