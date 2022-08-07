Read full article on original website
This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
Update: On Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, the FBI executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. Sources tell CBS News the search was related to a Justice Department investigation into Trump's handling of presidential records. In the story below, first published on Feb. 10, 2022,...
The FBI searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Monday, after approval by officials at the highest level of the Justice Department. It's all part of an investigation into potential mishandling of classified material. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa join Lana Zak with the latest.
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Lindsey Halligan, a Florida-based attorney for former President Donald Trump, was at Mar-a-Lago and spoke with CBS News about the FBI search. Here's her description of what transpired:. Halligan received a call at around 10 a.m. Monday that FBI agents were at Trump's Palm Beach home, Mar-a-Lago, and they had...
Staff working at Mar-a-Lago said they refused to turn off the surveillance cameras on the property during Monday's FBI raid.
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Trump invokes Fifth Amendment during questioning; Photographer captures emotional last moments between pets and owners.
CBS News security and law enforcement analyst and retired FBI agent James Gagliano joined CBS News for a deep dive into the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's home at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Kiawah Island, S.C. – Normally when President Biden is looking for a little R&R, he heads home to Delaware — having done so dozens of times already this year. But on Wednesday, he's coming back to this quaint beach town, a spot less familiar to Americans who've tracked his movements but one which may one day rank in the memories of Americans alongside presidential vacation spots like Kennebunkport or Rancho del Cielo — despite the fact that Mr. Biden does not own a home in Kiawah.
The FBI searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in connection to a National Archives case. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano speak with former federal prosecutor Joseph Moreno on where the investigation goes from here.
The FBI conducted a search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday. Sources tell CBS News the search is in connection to Trump’s mishandling of classified White House records. CBS News chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues has more.
Former President Donald Trump said he refused to answer questions from investigators with the New York Attorney General's office on Wednesday, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination related to the years-long civil fraud probe into his businesses. Trump appeared for a deposition in New York on Wednesday morning. In...
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that the Justice Department has moved to unseal the search warrant used by the FBI to search former President Trump's Florida home, given Trump's "public confirmation" of the search and "substantial public interest." Garland also told reporters that he had personally approved the warrant. Watch his full statement and analysis in this CBS News Special Report anchored by Margaret Brennan.
Trump deposed in N.Y. civil probe into alleged business fraud; Trial begins over Kobe Bryant crash photos.
The $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act is poised to be approved by the House of Representatives on Friday. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins Tanya Rivero and Lilia Luciano with more on the economic package, plus the upcoming sentencing of a former Virginia police officer who participated in the January 6 Capitol riot.
WASHINGTON, Aug 11(Reuters) - A former Virginia police sergeant who joined Donald Trump's supporters in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison on Thursday, a Justice Department spokesperson said.
