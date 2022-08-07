ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
CBS News

The consequences Trump could face for mishandling White House records

Update: On Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, the FBI executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. Sources tell CBS News the search was related to a Justice Department investigation into Trump's handling of presidential records. In the story below, first published on Feb. 10, 2022,...
CBS News

Latest on FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in classified records probe

The FBI searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Monday, after approval by officials at the highest level of the Justice Department. It's all part of an investigation into potential mishandling of classified material. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa join Lana Zak with the latest.
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
CBS News

Kia-what? Kia-where? President Biden returns to Kiawah Island, a favorite vacation spot that serves personal and political needs

Kiawah Island, S.C. – Normally when President Biden is looking for a little R&R, he heads home to Delaware — having done so dozens of times already this year. But on Wednesday, he's coming back to this quaint beach town, a spot less familiar to Americans who've tracked his movements but one which may one day rank in the memories of Americans alongside presidential vacation spots like Kennebunkport or Rancho del Cielo — despite the fact that Mr. Biden does not own a home in Kiawah.
CBS News

Special Report: Garland announces move to unseal search warrant for Mar-a-Lago

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that the Justice Department has moved to unseal the search warrant used by the FBI to search former President Trump's Florida home, given Trump's "public confirmation" of the search and "substantial public interest." Garland also told reporters that he had personally approved the warrant. Watch his full statement and analysis in this CBS News Special Report anchored by Margaret Brennan.
CBS News

Inflation Reduction Act poised for House passage

The $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act is poised to be approved by the House of Representatives on Friday. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins Tanya Rivero and Lilia Luciano with more on the economic package, plus the upcoming sentencing of a former Virginia police officer who participated in the January 6 Capitol riot.
