Boston, MA

ClutchPoints

Yankees star Matt Carpenter drops truth bomb after suffering foot injury

The New York Yankees’ rough stretch was made vastly worse on Monday when Matt Carpenter was removed from the game against the Mariners after getting hit by a pitch in his back foot. It’s a potentially season-ending injury for Carpenter, who had just revived his career with the Yankees, emerging as a key player for the organization. Via ESPN’s Marly Rivera, Carpenter revealed his mindset after sustaining the injury and made clear that he’s going to do whatever possible to get back onto the field this season.
ClutchPoints

Cubs make shocking decision on Jason Heyward

The Chicago Cubs are out of the running for a playoff spot, prompting GM Jed Hoyer to make a shocking decision regarding injured outfielder Jason Heyward. According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Hoyer has made the decision to part ways with Heyward in 2023, in what would be the final season of his massive six-year contract. […] The post Cubs make shocking decision on Jason Heyward appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanSided

Former Red Sox fan favorite heads to the dark side, but not the Yankees

The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with their veteran outfielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. He’s now reportedly joining one the Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with outfield veteran Jackie Bradley Jr.. Bradley Jr. is now reportedly being signed to the Toronto Blue Jays, one of Boston’s biggest rivals in the AL East.
ClutchPoints

Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen

The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

3 best candidates to replace Al Avila as Tigers GM

The Detroit Tigers heard the cries of their fanbase on Wednesday. The team fired executive vice president and general manager Al Avila. It ended a tumultuous end to a seven-year stint at the head of the front office for the MLB’s first Cuban-born general manager. The only winning season the Tigers had under Avila came […] The post 3 best candidates to replace Al Avila as Tigers GM appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

National Pundit Slams Boston Front Office for Mookie Betts Trade

The Dodgers have been one of the hottest teams in the MLB and are coming off a three-game series sweep against the San Diego Padres. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts made his presence known accruing at-least two hits each game and improved his batting average .275. The Dodgers success has come...
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Little Leaguer hits absolute bomb of a home run

A Little League player went viral for an absolute bomb of a home run he hit this week. Jaron Lancaster is a star player for Hawaii’s Little League team that is playing in the West Region. They were facing Northern California in the second round of a double-elimination tournament on Monday. They won the game 13-3 and got some help from Lancaster’s big bat.
NBC Sports

Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal

The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
ClutchPoints

‘It’s been a while’: Joey Gallo’s heartbreaking Dodgers admission

Joey Gallo has greatly enjoyed his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers so far. The team is undefeated with him and increasing their lead atop the MLB standings. After being traded by the New York Yankees amid a very disappointing season, he is now living large in LA. The Yankees’ outcast has not been much […] The post ‘It’s been a while’: Joey Gallo’s heartbreaking Dodgers admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Yankees make key Miguel Andujar decision amid Matt Carpenter injury

The New York Yankees were dealt a brutal injury blow on Monday when Matt Carpenter was hit by a pitch in the foot. He was diagnosed with a fracture left foot and is expected to miss most, if not all, of the rest of the season. With Carpenter heading to the IL, the Yankees are […] The post Yankees make key Miguel Andujar decision amid Matt Carpenter injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 8/11/2022

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros will finish their three-game series on Thursday in Houston. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Rangers-Astros prediction and pick we have laid out below. Texas, after a whirlwind of an offseason, sits at 49-61, 21 games out in the […] The post MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 8/11/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before

St. Louis Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas is not having a particularly sweet Tuesday evening, as he just got absolutely rocked on the mound by the Colorado Rockies. Mikolas started the game but was not even able to touch three innings after surrendering an embarrassing amount of runs to the Rockies that not only put the […] The post Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury

The Phoenix Mercury are in a battle to sneak into the WNBA Playoffs but may have just been dealt a deciding blow in their pursuit of the final postseason seed in the Western Conference. With Diana Taurasi already sidelined by an injury, ESPN’s M.A. Vopel indicates that Skylar Diggins-Smith’s status remains uncertain with just two […] The post Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Daniel Vogelbach adds to Mets legend with hilarious walk-up song

The New York Mets can’t stop winning and Daniel Vogelbach can’t stop being a legend in Queens. Here’s the hefty Mets slugger walking up to the plate while the soothing music of Keli’s Milkshake reverberates all over inside the Citi Field during Wednesday’s game between New York and the Cincinnati Reds.
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Joining Blue Jays

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Red Sox came to an end last week, but the outfielder's time in the American League East isn't up just yet. Bradley Jr. signed a major league deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He joins Boston's division rival less than a week after being released by the Red Sox.
