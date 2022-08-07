ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownstown Charter Township, MI

Motorcyclist dies after fatal crash on WB I-94 near I-96

By Alisha Dixon
 4 days ago
Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to westbound I-94 near I-96 Sunday morning for reports of a motorcycle crash.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. this morning, Police say, a 36-year-old male from Brownstown Township, was ejected from his motorcycle after hitting the left rear of a vehicle while on westbound I-94 near I-96.

After the motorcyclist was ejected, he was struck by other vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle initially struck by the motorcycle is cooperating with police.

Alcohol or other substances do not appear to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

(CBS DETROIT) – A Brownstown Township man is dead after crashing his motorcycle along I-94 near I-96 in Detroit early Sunday morning. Michigan State Police say the victim, who is only described as a 36 year-old man, struck the rear end of a vehicle around 2:15 a.m. and was ejected from his motorcycle. He was then struck by other passing vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. No word on charges.
