Effingham County Health Department Announces One COVID-Related Death, 68 New Positive Cases

Effingham Radio
HSHS Medical Group Celebrates Joslin Diabetes Center in Effingham
On August 9, HSHS Medical Group hosted a ribbon cutting and open house event to celebrate Joslin Diabetes Center Affiliate at HSHS Medical Group in Effingham. Physicians and providers at the practice include Radhika Annam, MD, endocrinologist, and registered dietitians and certified diabetes educators Tracy Dennis and Adrienne Jarrell. “Our...
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
Effingham Radio
Work On U.S. 45/Third Street Between Jefferson Avenue And Washington Street In Effingham To Begin Aug. 15
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 45/Third Street in Effingham will be closed Aug. 15-22 to reconstruct a section of road between Jefferson Avenue and Washington Street. This improvement is part of the $2.9 million project that includes pavement removal and replacement, patching, resurfacing and sidewalk ramp updates...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County remains at high community spread level for COVID-19
Marion County remains at the high community spread level for COVID-19. However, the CDC’s COVID tracker indicates the number of cases in Marion County during the past week fell 24 percent to 102 cases. There were six new hospitalizations. The CDC recommends those living in high community spread counties to wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public regardless of vaccination status. Those who are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease should take other precautions.
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Clerk’s Office Seeking Election Judges/ Help America Vote Day is Next Week
The United States Election Assistance Commission (EAC) has designated August 16, 2022, as Help America Vote Day. This day of action is meant to assist election judge recruitment efforts in communities across the country. The Effingham County Clerk’s office is actively recruiting election judges for the upcoming November 8, 2022,...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County – Chairman’s Legal Declaration Debunked By IDOT
Shelby County Board Chairman Bryon Coffman made a legal declaration in response to a citizen’s question about the legality of a County Board member being appointed to the position of Acting Engineer for the County. As referenced in this article, we contacted the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), regarding this matter and their response is most telling.
Effingham Radio
City of Effingham Announces Total Combined Sewer Overflow, Total Rainfall of Over 1 Inch
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 8:30 AM the Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) discharged for 1.2 hours for a total flow of 0.942 million gallons (MG). It rained approximately 1.20 inches over 1.0 hour to cause this discharge. Total rainfall for the event was 1.61 inches.
Effingham Radio
C.E.F.S. Announces the Start of the Energy Assistance Program
LIHEAP is available for ALL income qualified households beginning September 1, 2022. The C.E.F.S. Economic Opportunity Corporation, as administrator of the Home Energy Assistance Program in Christian, Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Montgomery, Moultrie, and Shelby counties, is pleased to announce that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance.
Effingham Radio
ISP Fatal Traffic Crash In Clark County
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. Aug. 7, 2022 at approximately 5:21 p.m. Unit 1 – White 2007 Chrysler Town and Country Van. Unit 2 – Red 2019 Kia Soul. DRIVERS:. Unit 1 – Jeremiah T. Boswell, a 26-year-old male from...
Effingham Radio
Flash Flood Warning Issued for Southeastern Shelby, Cumberland, Effingham, and Jasper Counties until 11:00pm.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Shelby County in central Illinois... Cumberland County in east central Illinois... Effingham County in south central Illinois... Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 755 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Effingham, Newton, Toledo, Altamont, Neoga, Teutopolis, Greenup, Watson, Stewardson, Dieterich, Beecher City, Edgewood, Ste. Marie, Willow Hill, Jewett, Shumway, Montrose, Wheeler, Hidalgo and Bogota. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Man charged in connection to burglary
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County state’s attorney said a Decatur man was arrested and charged in connection to a burglary. In a news release, State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Jeffrey Pettyjohn was charged regarding a burglary at 32 Below. She said that Pettyjohn is accused of going into the building on April […]
vandaliaradio.com
St. Elmo woman charged with 2 Felonies in connection with vehicle accident
A St. Elmo woman has been charged with 2 Felony counts in Fayette County Court in connection with a vehicle accident. 42 year old Misty D. May of St. Elmo has been charged with Failure to Stop After Have An Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death, which is a Class 4 Felony. The information in the charge alleges May failed to stop her vehicle and allegedly left the scene after being involved in an accident where an individual was injured in the accident. The second charge is Criminal Damage to Property, which is a Class 3 Felony. Information says that May is alleged to have knowingly damaged the property of the same individual in damage to their vehicle in excess of $10,000 but less than $100,000.
southernillinoisnow.com
State Police release details on two crashes both involving two semis on I-57 in Marion County
State Police have released further details on two crashes both involving two trucks in different locations on I-57 in Marion County. The first crash occurred on southbound I-57 near milepost 113 three miles south of Salem. A preliminary investigation indicates 61-year-old Matthew Shuman of Flora was traveling northbound in the right lane when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the grass median, and struck the trailer unit of a southbound truck driven by 55-year-old Mio Drasko of Hoffman Estates. Shuman then continued through the guardrail on the west side of the southbound lanes.
Effingham Radio
Plan Commission Discusses Use Of Shipping Containers In Residential Areas In Tuesday Meeting
The Effingham Plan Commission went into a lengthy discussion regarding “intermodal shipping container” use in residential areas in city limits. During the public hearing section of the meeting, an amendment was brought forward to allow intermodal shipping containers, semitrailers, and box truck bodies in industrial areas as long as there is a stable base with no dust, meaning either a concrete, asphalt, or asphalt chip base. There is also language in the amendment to allow use of these containers in residential areas, but on a special use, limited time basis. As the amendment states now, the only time shipping containers will be allowed in residential areas is when someone is moving out of or to a residence, and it can only be there for two weeks. Commissioner Mark Thies stated his opposition to this, specifically the language allowing for the intermodal shipping containers to be used in residential areas. Commissioner Ken Wohltman agreed with Thies, also citing the language regarding the intermodal shipping containers. They both stated their concern that the containers could be at a residence for too long, even with the proposed amendment. A vote was brought forward to move it to the City Council, with Thies being the only “no” vote.
Effingham Radio
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Individual In Connection With Theft Early This Morning
From the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. The sheriff’s office is currently searching the area north of Highway 50 north of Xenia for a suspect relating to a theft that occurred early this morning. The subject fled in a vehicle when members of the sheriff’s office attempted to stop him. The subject then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.
spotonillinois.com
Three inmates sentenced in Macon County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections during week ending Aug. 13
The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in July in Sullivan was 575 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Hydro-Gear Limited Partnership for a pivotable drive apparatus for a stand-on vehicle. It was filed... Posted in:. Places:
wlds.com
RECC Seeking Tips On Theft
Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative who services customers in Sangamon, Morgan, Macoupin, Christian and Montgomery counties is asking for tips about a recent theft that occurred at their headquarters on Illinois Route 104 in rural Auburn. RECC is offering $500 for information about a theft that occurred at their property around...
Update: 2 injured in Edgar Co. crash
The Edgar County Sheriff's Office is telling drivers to avoid the area of IL Route 1 at Stewart Road due to a multiple-vehicle accident. A post on Facebook indicated the area of Preston St. at 500 N is also closed.
Effingham Radio
Flash Flood Warning Issued for Crawford and Eastern Jasper Counties Until Midnight
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Crawford County in east central Illinois... Eastern Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... * Until midnight CDT. * At 855 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Robinson, Oblong, Palestine, Hutsonville, Flat Rock, New Hebron, Eaton, Hardinville, Annapolis, Stoy, Trimble, Crawford County Airport and Bellair. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
WTHI
One killed, one hurt in two-vehicle Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Clark County on Sunday evening. The crash happened on Illinois Route 1 near Douglas Road. That is just north of Marshall. According to Illinois State Police, Jeremiah Boswell, from Marshall, was driving south on Route 1...
