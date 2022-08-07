Effingham County Health Department Announces One COVID-Related Death, 68 New Positive Cases

The Effingham Plan Commission went into a lengthy discussion regarding “intermodal shipping container” use in residential areas in city limits. During the public hearing section of the meeting, an amendment was brought forward to allow intermodal shipping containers, semitrailers, and box truck bodies in industrial areas as long as there is a stable base with no dust, meaning either a concrete, asphalt, or asphalt chip base. There is also language in the amendment to allow use of these containers in residential areas, but on a special use, limited time basis. As the amendment states now, the only time shipping containers will be allowed in residential areas is when someone is moving out of or to a residence, and it can only be there for two weeks. Commissioner Mark Thies stated his opposition to this, specifically the language allowing for the intermodal shipping containers to be used in residential areas. Commissioner Ken Wohltman agreed with Thies, also citing the language regarding the intermodal shipping containers. They both stated their concern that the containers could be at a residence for too long, even with the proposed amendment. A vote was brought forward to move it to the City Council, with Thies being the only “no” vote.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO