US News and World Report
Away From Gaza, Islamic Jihad Digs in Against Israel on West Bank
JENIN, West Bank (Reuters) -For the masked gunmen in Jenin refugee camp, Israel's unannounced strike against Islamic Jihad in Gaza on Friday can have come as little surprise after months of clashes that have steadily lifted the profile of the Iran-backed militant group. Firing into the air during a rally...
US News and World Report
Hezbollah Warns Israel Against Targeting Palestinian Militants in Lebanon
(Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful armed movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian militants to Lebanon. "Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered," Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Ashura, a...
US News and World Report
In Gaza, Denial and Doubt Over Misfiring Rocket Claims
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - As the cleanup in Gaza continues from last weekend's brief conflict with Israel, another battle has continued over which side caused the casualties, after Israel said misfiring rockets from the Palestinian side killed 15 people in the enclave. According to Israeli military authorities, a fifth of the...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Kim Jong Un flees North Korean flooding to holiday on his 180ft superyacht in secluded bay while his population battles food shortages
Kim Jong Un is celebrating another holiday on his custom-built mega-yacht at a secluded bay where he grew up, new satellite images appear to show. The North Korean dictator's 180ft (55m) pool yacht was spotted at the Hodo Peninsula, north of his family home at Wonsan, accompanied by a 60ft (18m) boat.
ASIA・
US News and World Report
China Withdraws Promise Not to Send Troops to Taiwan if It Takes Control of Island
BEIJING (Reuters) -China has withdrawn a promise not to send troops or administrators to Taiwan if it takes control of the island, an official document showed on Wednesday, signalling a decision by President Xi Jinping to grant less autonomy than previously offered. China's white paper on its position on self-ruled...
US News and World Report
Venezuela Seeks to Reestablish Military Relations With Colombia, Says Minister
CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela will seek to reestablish its military ties with neighbor Colombia, the country's defense minister said on Tuesday, after years of conflictive relations between the two nations. Venezuelan General Vladimir Padrino said he had received instructions from President Nicolas Maduro to contact Colombian Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez...
Buried as numbers, more of Bucha’s victims are laid to rest
BUCHA, UKRAINE (AP) — With graves marked only with numbers, not names, burial services were held Thursday for 11 more unidentified bodies found in Bucha, the town outside the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv that saw hundreds of people slaughtered under Russian occupation early in the war. Under a grim gray sky, the two women and eight men were buried following their discovery in a mass grave near the town’s Church of Andrew the Apostle, in the wake of the Russian withdrawal in late March. The 11th victim had been shot dead and was found in the village of Chervone, 17 kilometers (10 miles) further outside the Ukrainian capital. Another man who was shot dead but who was identified was also buried Thursday at the same cemetery. The civilian killings at Bucha have become a symbol of brutality of the war. They were carried out as Russia launched a failed effort to capture the Ukrainian capital after it invaded the country on Feb. 24. Wrapped in plastic, the bodies arrived in a refrigerator truck, were placed in wooden caskets and then buried separately.
US News and World Report
Old Scars and New Hopes as Kenya Votes and Holds Its Breath
KIAMBAA, Kenya (Reuters) - One inked fingernail and old burn scars: the story of Kenya's past election traumas and current hopes is written on the skin of Philip Wangoi's hands. At 16, he was badly burned in a church set aflame during the post-election violence that rocked Kenya after the...
US News and World Report
Sierra Leone Imposes Nationwide Curfew Amid Deadly Anti-Government Protests
FREETOWN (Reuters) -At least two police officers and one civilian died after a day of anti-government protests in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, staff at the city's main mortuary said on Wednesday. Sierra Leone's government previously said there had been deaths, but did not say how many, as protesters threw rocks...
US News and World Report
Kosovo PM Says Tensions With Serbs in North Could Escalate, Warns of Possible New Conflict
PRISTINA (Reuters) - Kosovo is prepared to stand against a possible attack by Serbia as worsening strife with minority Serbs could result in a new armed conflict, Prime Minister Albin Kurti told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday. Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo flared again earlier this month when Pristina...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says It Will Respond to Shelling of Town, Vows to Hurt Russians More
(Reuters) - Ukraine will respond to the Russian shelling of a town and needs to consider how to inflict as much damage on Russia as possible to end the war quickly, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday. Ukraine said 13 people died and 10 were wounded when Russia fired rockets...
US News and World Report
Ukraine, Russia Blame Each Other for Shelling of Nuclear Plant
(Reuters) -Ukraine and Russia-installed local officials blamed each other for a renewed shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power complex in southern Ukraine on Thursday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Thursday for an immediate end to military activity near the plant, the largest in Europe, which Russia seized in March.
US News and World Report
Russia Says Swiss 'No Longer Neutral', Can't Act as Go-Between With Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday it had turned down a Swiss offer to represent Ukrainian interests in Russia and Moscow's interests in Ukraine because it no longer considers Switzerland a neutral country. Switzerland has a long diplomatic tradition of acting as an intermediary between countries whose relations have broken...
US News and World Report
First Ukraine Grain Deal Ship Docks in Turkey After Lebanese Buyer Refused Delivery
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The first grain ship to depart from Ukraine under a U.N.-brokered deal docked in Turkey on Thursday after 11 days at sea, Refinitiv data showed, and the ship's agent in Turkey said it would continue to Egypt after unloading part of its cargo. The Razoni set sail...
US News and World Report
South Korea, China Clash Over U.S. Missile Shield, Complicating Conciliation
SEOUL (Reuters) -China and South Korea clashed on Thursday over a U.S. missile defence shield, threatening to undermine efforts by the new government in Seoul to overcome longstanding security differences. The disagreement over the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system installed in South Korea emerged after an apparently smooth...
US News and World Report
Russian Separatists Say Ukraine Shelled Brewery, Caused Ammonia Leak - Interfax
(Reuters) - Pro-Russian separatists accused Ukraine of shelling a brewery in the occupied eastern city of Donetsk on Wednesday, killing one person and triggering a leak of ammonia, Interfax news agency said. The emergencies ministry in the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said a shell had hit an ammonia line...
US News and World Report
Latvia Designates Russia a 'State Sponsor of Terrorism' Over Ukraine War
VILNIUS (Reuters) - Latvia's parliament on Thursday designated Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism" over the war in Ukraine and called on Western allies to impose more comprehensive sanctions on Moscow in order to bring an end to the conflict. "Latvia recognises Russia's actions in Ukraine as targeted genocide...
US News and World Report
Shock, Shame Among Some Muslims as Afghan Accused of New Mexico Murders
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Reuters) -Muslims in New Mexico interviewed on Wednesday said they felt shock and shame at the arrest of a Muslim immigrant from Afghanistan in connection with the murders of four Muslim men. Police on Tuesday said they detained 51-year-old Muhammad Syed. A motive for the killings remains unclear,...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Rejects China's 'One Country, Two Systems' Plan for the Island
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan rejects the "one country, two systems" model proposed by Beijing in a white paper published this week, the self-ruled island's foreign ministry said on Thursday. Only Taiwan's people can decide its future, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou told a news conference in Taipei, the capital. China was...
