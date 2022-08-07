Read full article on original website
WSFA
Victim identified in Monday Montgomery homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victim of a deadly Monday afternoon shooting. According to police, Natalio Lopez Garcia, 33, of Montgomery, died after a shooting in the 300 block of Chase Street around 12 p.m. Monday. Authorities have not made any arrests and the investigation is...
WSFA
Montgomery police charge man in March homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in a March shooting that led to a homicide investigation. According to Montgomery police, Erskine Jackson, 50, is charged with murder in the death of Enrico Coleman, 57. The initial shooting happened in the 4300 block of Woodley Square West...
Montgomery man pleads guilty to possessing a stolen gun
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Montgomery, Alabama, man pled guilty to possession of a stolen firearm after being initially indicted on Apr. 10, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Alabama. Patrick Lashone Delbridge, 38, pled guilty just before his scheduled trial hearing at 9:00 a.m. on Aug. 10. Delbridge will face […]
Alabama man in towed tractor killed after it detached from vehicle pulling it, authorities say
An Alabama man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained last week when the tractor he was in detached from a vehicle towing it on a county highway, authorities said. Malik D. Swanson, 24, of Union Springs, was critically injured around 3 p.m. Aug. 4 when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it -- a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Greenville Advocate
Juvenile dies in crash
A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, has claimed the life of a juvenile. The 17-year-old was fatally injured when the 2013 Ford Fusion the youth was driving collided head-on with the 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Susan M. Perrett, 62, of Luverne. The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene. Perrett was transported to Crenshaw Community Hospital in Luverne for medical treatment. The crash occurred on U.S. 331 near the 76 mile marker, approximately 20 miles south of Montgomery, in Montgomery County.
WSFA
Man pleads guilty in 2017 fatal shooting at Selma nightclub
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the two defendants in a nearly 5-year-old deadly shooting outside a Selma nightclub has entered a guilty plea. Kenneth Ingram, 33, was one of two men charged with murder and first-degree assault in the 2017 shooting outside Prime Ultra Lounge, a charge to which he originally pleaded not guilty. Court records and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson confirm Ingram pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter Wednesday. He also pleaded guilty to the assault charge.
elmoreautauganews.com
Reward Offered by CrimeStoppers for Identification of Home Burglary Suspect
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a residential Burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Montgomery Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for Burglary and Theft of Property. The offense occurred on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at a residence located in the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road in Montgomery, Alabama. No other information was released.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Man Charged in High-Speed Chase Involving Stolen Car
A Montgomery man is charged with leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car that stretched from Millbrook to Clanton. Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson says that just after 5PM Sunday, they got a report that a stolen BMW might be in their area. A short time later, a police officer saw the car on Coosada Parkway near Caroline Drive.
WSFA
Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man has died after a shooting Monday. According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the shooting took place around noon in the 300 block of Chase Street. Officers were called to the area after a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, officers found a man who had a fatal gunshot wound.
17-year-old boy dies in head-on wreck with tractor-trailer near Montgomery
A 17-year-old boy died early Saturday evening after he was in a head-on wreck with a tractor-trailer near Montgomery, authorities said Wednesday. The teen, whose name was not released because he was a juvenile, was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when he collided head-on with a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer on U.S. 331 near the 76-mile marker -- about 20 miles south of Montgomery --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WSFA
Woman charged with murder after body found on Lee Road 705 in Opelika
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest following the investigation into a man found dead on Lee Road 705 in Opelika. Lee County Investigators say 38-year-old Shakeisar Peavy has been arrested and charged with murder. According to officials, on Monday morning, August...
1 dead, 2 injured in major crash that shut down Highway 31 in Calera
A major accident involving several vehicles and a tractor trailer has a portion of Highway 31 temporarily shut down.
Man found shot to death in east Alabama home
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Investigators are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a 33-year-old man early Monday morning in Lee County. According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the department received a 911 call around 1 a.m., Monday about a possible shooting. Deputies responded to a home located in […]
WSFA
Montgomery police charge woman in July robbery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman in a July robbery case. Montgomery police say Alexis Makendall White, 24, is charged with first-degree robbery. The robbery took place on July 16th around 4:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road, police say. According to court records,...
WSFA
WATCH LIVE: Montgomery police call 3 p.m. news conference
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss an “MPD Special Announcement.”. Details on what the announcement will cover were not immediately available. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference on our website at WSFA.com, on our mobile...
sylacauganews.com
Wreck in downtown Sylacauga leaves two injured
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A wreck involving multiple vehicles in downtown Sylacauga caused at least two individuals to receive further medical attention. The car crash occurred around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Norton Ave. and Fort Williams St. and temporarily shut down a portion of the lanes on Norton Ave.
wdhn.com
Enterprise Rescue seeing an increase in calls
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A weekend head-on crash near the Coffee-Pike County line led to three persons being air-flighted to Southeast Health and Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. In one of the vehicles, a ten-year-old sustained a broken leg and an adult also received injuries. The driver of the...
WSFA
Lee County Sheriff’s Office updates livestock owner list in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help updating their livestock and livestock owners list. The Lee County dispatchers use the livestock list to help locate owners if their animals get loose and are in or near the roads to help avoid accidents. The list of livestock includes all animals such as cows, pigs, horses, llamas, emu, peacocks, etc., and any animals in enclosed/fenced areas.
WSFA
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office unveils ‘Safe Exchange Zone’
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has created a Safe Exchange Zone for residents. According to the sheriff’s office, the increasing use of the internet to conduct personal online sales and face-to-face interaction between buyers and sellers prompted the department to develop the exchange zone. It’s located at the sheriff’s administrative offices at 115 S. Perry Street, and is available for property or custody exchanges.
WSFA
Vote for ALEA in America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency thinks they have the coolest cruiser in America, and they need your help proving it!. Troopers entered their cruiser into the American Association of State Trooper’s Annual Calendar Contest. This year, ALEA submitted their 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe placed with the...
