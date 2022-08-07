ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WGME

Maine's newest invasive species are here thanks to climate change

(BDN) -- Maine is under attack from species that don’t belong here. And they are getting a great deal of help from the effects of climate change. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Division of Animal and Plant Health has added 27 plant species to it “do not sell” list. As of the end of this year these plants may no longer be bought or sold in the state due to the threats they pose to native species.
WGME

Topsham Fair kicks off Maine's fair season

TOPSHAM (WGME) – Fair season kicked off this week in Maine, as the Topsham Fair gets underway. This is the 168th year for the fair. The midway is already lined with vendors and the exhibition halls are full of items ready for judging. In addition to celebrating Maine's thriving...
WGME

Maine voters can now request absentee ballots for Nov. 8 election

PORTLAND (WGME) -- It may only be August, but Mainers can now request absentee ballots for the November 8 election. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows made the announcement Monday. The ballots themselves won't be available until 30 days before Election Day, but under Maine law, voters can request ballots three...
WGME

Summah scorcher coming to an end in Maine!

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Yep, you read the headline right... the longest stretch of consecutive 80+ degree days in Portland history will come crashing to an end on Wednesday as a cold front finally brings much cooler air to Maine. We'll see highs returning to the 70s (or even lower!) for the first time since July 18th.
