Maine man expected to admit he stole $300,000 in pandemic relief money
BANGOR (BDN) -- The second Maine man accused of defrauding a pandemic business loan program is set to plead guilty to federal charges on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor. Craig Franck, 40, is expected to admit that he used more than $300,000 from two loan programs Congress authorized...
CLYNK sites across Maine overflowing with bags amid unprecedented demand
PORTLAND (WGME) -- CLYNK is still taking cans and bottles even as bags pile up. Sites from York to Damariscotta have been backed up recently. The company says there are a lot of issues contributing to the problem. Betty Lasu collects cans to help children in Sudan. “Like right now...
'Significant' update expected in search for missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery
CONCORD, NH (WGME) -- The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office says it will provide an update on the investigation into the 2019 disappearance of Harmony Montgomery Thursday. Fox25 in Boston reports the update is "significant." Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg will deliver a...
Portland police catch man wanted for alleged kidnapping in New Hampshire
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland police say they caught a man wanted for kidnapping in New Hampshire after he led them on a chase. Monday, police say they were called to check on a man sleeping in a truck on Sherman and High Streets. Inside, they say they found 34-year-old...
Maine's newest invasive species are here thanks to climate change
(BDN) -- Maine is under attack from species that don’t belong here. And they are getting a great deal of help from the effects of climate change. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Division of Animal and Plant Health has added 27 plant species to it “do not sell” list. As of the end of this year these plants may no longer be bought or sold in the state due to the threats they pose to native species.
More people shopping at Maine thrift stores as inflation continues to raise prices
FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Inflation is still surging, even as gas prices are going down. In July, the cost of pretty much everything was up 8.5 percent over July last year. The ongoing rise in prices is leading to a rise in people shopping at thrift stores. "We're up maybe 30...
Summer Block Party benefits Make-A-Wish Maine
The Summer Block Party to benefit Make-A-wish Maine kicks of this weekend. The event is lots of fun and helps make a difference in a child's life.
To help strengthen public education, Maine DOE holds first Educator Summit
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The new school year is fast approaching and the Maine Department of Education (DOE) held its first Educator Summit on Tuesday to help teachers prepare for an evolving school environment. The goal of the networking event is to strengthen public education after two years of the pandemic.
Topsham Fair kicks off Maine's fair season
TOPSHAM (WGME) – Fair season kicked off this week in Maine, as the Topsham Fair gets underway. This is the 168th year for the fair. The midway is already lined with vendors and the exhibition halls are full of items ready for judging. In addition to celebrating Maine's thriving...
Maine voters can now request absentee ballots for Nov. 8 election
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It may only be August, but Mainers can now request absentee ballots for the November 8 election. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows made the announcement Monday. The ballots themselves won't be available until 30 days before Election Day, but under Maine law, voters can request ballots three...
Group using cloud seeding to try and increase rainfall for Texas farmers
PLEASONTON, Texas (WOAI) — Across South Texas, this year has proven to be a struggle for farmers and ranchers that rely on rainfall in order to meet their bottom line. Their crops and cattle need rain. Everyday we go without rain is a struggle financially," explains McMullen County Rancher...
Summah scorcher coming to an end in Maine!
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Yep, you read the headline right... the longest stretch of consecutive 80+ degree days in Portland history will come crashing to an end on Wednesday as a cold front finally brings much cooler air to Maine. We'll see highs returning to the 70s (or even lower!) for the first time since July 18th.
