Saint Louis, MO

FanSided

Harrison Bader pens emotional goodbye to St. Louis Cardinals

Just a week after a shocking trade to the New York Yankees, Harrison Bader penned an emotional goodbye to St. Louis Cardinals. The St. Louis Cardinals trading Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees sent shockwaves throughout baseball. No one expected Bader, one of the best center fielders in baseball, to be on the move, let alone available in trade talks before the Aug. 2 deadline.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter deserves a red jacket

Matt Carpenter is a three-time All Star. He’s finished in the top ten of MVP voting twice, with a fourth-place finish in 2013. He won a Silver Slugger that same year after leading the league in doubles. And following a dreadful end to his Cardinals tenure, he’s revitalized his career, batting third for a Yankees team that is among the best in baseball.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cardinals Playoff Odds: St. Louis the favorite to win NL Central

The St. Louis Cardinals are now the favorite to win the National League Central — and look primed to make a postseason run. Entering July, the Milwaukee Brewers were the favorites to win the National League Central, though the St. Louis Cardinals continued to lurk a few games behind. Then the trade deadline happened and everything changed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Evaluating Corey Dickerson’s role moving forward

Despite early season struggles, Corey Dickerson has made solid contributions to the Cardinals and has reinstated himself as a threat at the plate. With Harrison Bader’s last-minute trade to the New York Yankees, increased faith has been necessarily vested in the remaining Cardinals outfielders, including former All Star and Gold Glover Corey Dickerson. It’s time for Dickerson to prove why he was brought to St. Louis, to be that “capable left-handed bat off the bench,” or perhaps even more, and he has the capacity to deliver.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Boston

"Confusion" abounds within Red Sox organization on team's direction

BOSTON -- If you find yourself confused about the direction of the Boston Red Sox, you're not alone. Turns out, actual members of the Red Sox are in the same boat.That's according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier, who reported that "confusion" is the most commonly used word from people within the organization when it comes to the team's approach at last week's trade deadline."Multiple members of the organization — from players and uniformed personnel to front-office members — used a common word in assessing the team's unwillingness to define itself as either a buyer or seller while orbiting the...
BOSTON, MA
