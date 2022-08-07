Read full article on original website
Topsham Fair kicks off Maine's fair season
TOPSHAM (WGME) – Fair season kicked off this week in Maine, as the Topsham Fair gets underway. This is the 168th year for the fair. The midway is already lined with vendors and the exhibition halls are full of items ready for judging. In addition to celebrating Maine's thriving...
Portland firefighters collect bike helmets for Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland firefighters dropped off more than 40 bike helmets to the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine in Portland Monday. The helmets were gathered during a helmet drive that ran throughout July. It all started because two firefighters say when they are out in the...
Perseid meteor shower, beneficial rain on the way for Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- One of the largest meteor showers of the year begins Thursday night, and will be visible from Maine. The weather is looking great for viewing meteors at the peak of the shower, which is Friday and Saturday nights. However, there is a catch. The Sturgeon moon, the full...
CLYNK sites across Maine overflowing with bags amid unprecedented demand
PORTLAND (WGME) -- CLYNK is still taking cans and bottles even as bags pile up. Sites from York to Damariscotta have been backed up recently. The company says there are a lot of issues contributing to the problem. Betty Lasu collects cans to help children in Sudan. “Like right now...
Staffing Shortages force Casco Bay Lines to change ferry schedules
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Casco Bay Lines is making changes to the remainder of its summer schedule amid ongoing staffing shortages. The temporary alterations will impact the morning commute for the ferry's downbay sailing schedule. They will take effect Saturday, August 13. They are blaming staffing shortages and hope to avoid...
'The wait is over': Happy Wheels reopening in Westbrook
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- A Maine roller-skating staple is making a comeback, years after it closed in 2019. “Hey everyone, the wait is over! Our grand reopening is coming!” Happy Wheels said in a Facebook post. The beloved skating rink will reopen in Westbrook on August 20. The brand-new location...
Volunteers make over 7,000 cookies ahead of St. Peter's Italian Bazaar
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The wafting aroma of Italian cookies on Federal Street in Portland will be a welcome scent on Tuesday as volunteers, from ages 10 to 93, will participate in the annual “cookie bake.”. Volunteers are baking, decorating, and packaging of over 7,000 cookies in advance of the...
Wells closes portion of shoreline due to another sewage leak
WELLS (WGME) -- The Wells Police Department says a portion of the shoreline is closed due to another sewage leak. Until further notice, there will be no swimming fishing or shellfish harvesting between the jetty and the interior of the harbor. All other beaches in town are unaffected by the...
Portland records first official heatwave in more than a year
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland recorded its first official heatwave since June 2021 on Tuesday. A heatwave is defined by three or more consecutive days of temperatures 90 degrees or hotter. On Sunday, Portland reached 96 degrees. On Monday, the high was 95. Tuesday, the high was 91. Both Monday and...
Changes along Sebago Lake's shoreline draw scrutiny, concern for drinking water
RAYMOND (WGME)-- Building restrictions around Sebago Lake are meant to protect the drinking water for hundreds of thousands of Mainers, but according to leaders in one town, not everyone is playing by the rules. Officials in the town of Raymond say a property owner is making drastic changes along the...
National gas average drops below $4 for the first time since March
The national average for a gallon of gas dipped to just under the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular is $3.99 as of Thursday. Prices have dropped 15 cents in the past week and...
Gifford's Ice Cream closing Auburn stand due to staffing issues
AUBURN (WGME) -- Gifford’s Ice Cream says it has decided to close its family-owned stand in Auburn early for the season due to staffing issues. “Like many businesses around the country and here in Maine, we have been working through significant staffing difficulties this summer, and our Auburn stand has proven to be the most challenging,” Gifford’s said.
Portland planning board approves plan for $200 million development next to city hall
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A plan to add hundreds of new condos, a hotel and retail space along Portland's Congress Street is moving forward. The city's planning board giving the project initial approval Tuesday night. The planning board voted unanimously to approve the project's master plan Tuesday night, and while more...
Massive fire destroys barn at Gorham dairy farm, 4 cows killed
GORHAM (WGME) -- A barn was destroyed and several cows are dead after a fire in Gorham Tuesday night. Fire officials say it took more than an hour to get control over the massive blaze. Crews responded to Flaggy Meadow Farm, a dairy farm on Flaggy Meadow Road, around 8:40...
New protections for renters proposed in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- New protections for renters will be a question on this year's ballot for Portland residents. A proposal would create a 90-day notice of lease termination or rent increase. It would also restrict rental deposits to one month’s rent, eliminate application fees, and limit annual rent increases to...
Scarborough considers putting $13M library expansion project on November ballot
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – The town of Scarborough is considering expanding the Scarborough Public Library. The Scarborough Town Council will meet on Augusta 17 to discuss whether to put a $13 million bond referendum on the November ballot to help pay for the expansion. Private donations will also be used...
Officials needed for Maine high school field hockey
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine high school sports season officially gets underway Monday as training camps open up throughout the state. One area that’s been an issue for the past year or so is the need for officials in all sports, especially in field hockey. Longtime Thornton Academy field...
RSU 4 hopeful community will find solution after voters reject building new school
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Voters in a central Maine community overwhelmingly rejected a new school building that would’ve raised their taxes by hundreds of dollars. The question had hung over the three towns of RSU 4, Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales, for months. Tuesday night, about 90 percent of voters voted...
Massachusetts woman accused of breaking into Maine home with gun, attacking homeowner
PARSONSFIELD (WGME) -- A Massachusetts woman is accused of breaking into a York County home with a gun and then brawling with the homeowner. Late Friday night, the York County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Kinley MacDonald of Boston broke into a home in Parsonsfield with a gun and duct tape.
Missing 12-year-old Portland boy found safe
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 12-year-old boy who has only been in the city for four days. Police say 12-year-old Geraldo Mbacu of Portland was last seen at his home at 6 Cumberland Avenue around 10 a.m. Monday. Mbacu is not...
