South Portland, ME

WGME

Topsham Fair kicks off Maine's fair season

TOPSHAM (WGME) – Fair season kicked off this week in Maine, as the Topsham Fair gets underway. This is the 168th year for the fair. The midway is already lined with vendors and the exhibition halls are full of items ready for judging. In addition to celebrating Maine's thriving...
TOPSHAM, ME
WGME

Perseid meteor shower, beneficial rain on the way for Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- One of the largest meteor showers of the year begins Thursday night, and will be visible from Maine. The weather is looking great for viewing meteors at the peak of the shower, which is Friday and Saturday nights. However, there is a catch. The Sturgeon moon, the full...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Staffing Shortages force Casco Bay Lines to change ferry schedules

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Casco Bay Lines is making changes to the remainder of its summer schedule amid ongoing staffing shortages. The temporary alterations will impact the morning commute for the ferry's downbay sailing schedule. They will take effect Saturday, August 13. They are blaming staffing shortages and hope to avoid...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

'The wait is over': Happy Wheels reopening in Westbrook

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- A Maine roller-skating staple is making a comeback, years after it closed in 2019. “Hey everyone, the wait is over! Our grand reopening is coming!” Happy Wheels said in a Facebook post. The beloved skating rink will reopen in Westbrook on August 20. The brand-new location...
WESTBROOK, ME
WGME

Volunteers make over 7,000 cookies ahead of St. Peter's Italian Bazaar

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The wafting aroma of Italian cookies on Federal Street in Portland will be a welcome scent on Tuesday as volunteers, from ages 10 to 93, will participate in the annual “cookie bake.”. Volunteers are baking, decorating, and packaging of over 7,000 cookies in advance of the...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Wells closes portion of shoreline due to another sewage leak

WELLS (WGME) -- The Wells Police Department says a portion of the shoreline is closed due to another sewage leak. Until further notice, there will be no swimming fishing or shellfish harvesting between the jetty and the interior of the harbor. All other beaches in town are unaffected by the...
WELLS, ME
WGME

Portland records first official heatwave in more than a year

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland recorded its first official heatwave since June 2021 on Tuesday. A heatwave is defined by three or more consecutive days of temperatures 90 degrees or hotter. On Sunday, Portland reached 96 degrees. On Monday, the high was 95. Tuesday, the high was 91. Both Monday and...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Gifford's Ice Cream closing Auburn stand due to staffing issues

AUBURN (WGME) -- Gifford’s Ice Cream says it has decided to close its family-owned stand in Auburn early for the season due to staffing issues. “Like many businesses around the country and here in Maine, we have been working through significant staffing difficulties this summer, and our Auburn stand has proven to be the most challenging,” Gifford’s said.
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Massive fire destroys barn at Gorham dairy farm, 4 cows killed

GORHAM (WGME) -- A barn was destroyed and several cows are dead after a fire in Gorham Tuesday night. Fire officials say it took more than an hour to get control over the massive blaze. Crews responded to Flaggy Meadow Farm, a dairy farm on Flaggy Meadow Road, around 8:40...
GORHAM, ME
WGME

New protections for renters proposed in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- New protections for renters will be a question on this year's ballot for Portland residents. A proposal would create a 90-day notice of lease termination or rent increase. It would also restrict rental deposits to one month’s rent, eliminate application fees, and limit annual rent increases to...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Officials needed for Maine high school field hockey

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine high school sports season officially gets underway Monday as training camps open up throughout the state. One area that’s been an issue for the past year or so is the need for officials in all sports, especially in field hockey. Longtime Thornton Academy field...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Missing 12-year-old Portland boy found safe

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 12-year-old boy who has only been in the city for four days. Police say 12-year-old Geraldo Mbacu of Portland was last seen at his home at 6 Cumberland Avenue around 10 a.m. Monday. Mbacu is not...
PORTLAND, ME

