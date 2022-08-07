This past weekend was amazing for Judy and me! I may not have said it before, but I really want to be a grandpa. My youngest son Jac and his wife Whitney are pregnant with our first grandchild, and we had an amazing baby shower at our beautiful Botanic Gardens last Sunday. It is fun to see your kids grow up into adults you can be proud of, and then watch them become a parent, is beyond words. Hosting our very first baby shower was the perfect time to get family and friends together to celebrate this huge event in our lives, and to provide the parents to be, with provisions for what is to come. Did I mention the gardens were beautiful?

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 20 DAYS AGO