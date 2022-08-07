Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Where Spirit Halloween will be in Cheyenne in 2022OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne may be getting a new Ziggi's Coffee!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Related
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Governor Gordon Appoints Misha Westby District Court Judge for the Second Judicial District
Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Misha Westby as District Court Judge for the Second Judicial District serving Albany County. Westby’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the resignation of Judge Tori Kricken, effective August 15, 2022. Westby has been with the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office since 2003 and has...
Wyoming Democratic Party Statement on Gov. Gordon Certifying the State Abortion Ban
The Wyoming Democratic Party is angry and disappointed with Gov. Mark Gordon’s decision to certify HB 92, which will ban what can be a necessary and life-saving medical procedure. This law will negatively impact the lives of women throughout the state, forcing them into needlessly dangerous and potentially life-threatening situations.
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – July 22nd
This past weekend was amazing for Judy and me! I may not have said it before, but I really want to be a grandpa. My youngest son Jac and his wife Whitney are pregnant with our first grandchild, and we had an amazing baby shower at our beautiful Botanic Gardens last Sunday. It is fun to see your kids grow up into adults you can be proud of, and then watch them become a parent, is beyond words. Hosting our very first baby shower was the perfect time to get family and friends together to celebrate this huge event in our lives, and to provide the parents to be, with provisions for what is to come. Did I mention the gardens were beautiful?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanchez Sworn in as Community Recreation and Events Director
Elbert Hubbard, one of America’s greatest philosophers once said, “Dreams can come true, but there is a secret. They’re realized through the magic of persistence, determination, commitment, passion, practice, focus and hard work. They happen a step at a time, manifested over years, not weeks.”. Today, Hubbard’s...
County Clerk Announces Candidate Filing for School and College Board, Aug. 10 through 29
Persons wishing to run for board of trustees for Laramie County school districts or Laramie County Community College can file their applications with the Laramie County Clerk’s office Aug. 10 through 29. Elections for school and college boards of trustees are held in conjunction with the Nov. 8 General Election. All positions are four-year terms.
Laramie County Clerk Issues Statement on Absentee Ballot Mailer
The Laramie County Clerk’s office has received numerous inquiries about a recent mailer sent to registered voters containing an absentee ballot request form. The County Clerk’s name appears on the address label. However, the mailer was sent by a candidate’s campaign and the County Clerk’s office was not...
City Accepting Applications for Housing and Development Advisory Council
The City of Cheyenne is now seeking applications for membership to the Housing and Community Development Advisory Council. For all interested parties, online and PDF applications are available at www.cheyennecity.org/boards and the links above. Applications must be submitted no later than Friday, August 12th by 5 p.m. Additional information about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cheney & Dingell Introduce Bipartisan Legislation To Allow Americans To Take Advantage Of Telehealth Services
Today, as first reported in POLITICO’s Pulse Newsletter, Wyoming Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney and Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell introduced the Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID-19 Act of 2021, legislation that will codify critical telehealth policies implemented during the pandemic while also making it easier for seniors – especially those in rural areas – to access emerging health care technologies. The full text of the legislation can be read here.
The Cheyenne Post
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT
The Cheyenne Post is a community news media outlet serving Wyoming’s state capital city. We feature news, information and events in and for Cheyenne, Wyoming.https://www.thecheyennepost.com
Comments / 0