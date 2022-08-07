ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Hill, ME

Ellsworth American

Maritime festival in Blue Hill Aug. 13

BLUE HILL — The third annual Blue Hill Maritime Heritage Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. along the town’s historic Water Street. The sights, sounds and tastes of the town’s maritime heritage will be available to all. Boat displays and rides, a sailboat pool for kids, a birch-bark canoe and other presentations about centuries of seafaring history can be found by strolling along the waterfront.
BLUE HILL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Red Hot Dog Festival to return to downtown Dexter this weekend

DEXTER, Maine — After a two-year hiatus, the Maine Red Hot Dog Festival is back Saturday in Dexter. The festival was started five years ago as a way to bring more revenue to the town, and it has quickly grown into a highly anticipated event. Organizers expect to see upwards of 7,000 people come to Dexter to celebrate one of Maine's most infamous staples: the red snappah.
DEXTER, ME
penbaypilot.com

Lincolnville woman recognized as a leading ‘loser’ for 2021

TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds SensiblySM), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2021 for 2022. TOPS royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Cynthia Rainfrette-Barlow, of Lincolnville, who lost 51 pounds, is the 2021 Maine Queen. She was honored May 14 at the Maine recognition event in Brewer.
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
Blue Hill, ME
wabi.tv

Black Fly Coffee opens new location in Holden

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Black Fly Coffee Company opened its drive through in Holden Sunday. Despite just opening at 5am, the new business was busy all day and it’s received an outpouring of community support on social media. Founder and owner David Higgins says he’s beyond grateful for the...
HOLDEN, ME
I-95 FM

Look at These Amazing Photos From A Nearly $2 Million Home In Bangor

My house feels small all of a sudden. My wife and I were lucky. We bought our house about a year before the pandemic changed the entire landscape of real estate in Maine. To the point where we joke that there's no way we could afford our house if we had to buy it now. Not that it's particularly awesome, but it suits us just fine.
BANGOR, ME
94.3 WCYY

This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home

While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
94.9 HOM

Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State

Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
AUGUSTA, ME
I-95 FM

Challenger Learning Center Ditching E-Waste Event, But With A Better Plan

Getting rid of e-waste is a huge pain in the butt. Ever try to get rid of an old computer monitor? Especially a super outdated one? It's practically impossible. There are all sorts of things that make it so you can't just chuck that old dinosaur in the garbage. Never mind trying to donate an outdated one. No place wants your old monitor from 2002. Your only choice is to chuck it. But where?
HAMPDEN, ME
92 Moose

Stay in a Tiny Home With Big Vibes at This Airbnb in Passadumkeag, Maine

Minimalism is the new norm. Simple means more these days and more and more people are starting to sell their things, purge what they don’t need, pack their stuff into tiny homes, vans, and busses, and live simply on the bare minimum. The trend of minimalism can even be seen with modern decor and company logos that take away the razzle-dazzle and strip things down to simplicity.
PASSADUMKEAG, ME
wabi.tv

Hometown Health Center unveils plans for Palmyra facility

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - Hometown Health Center unveiled plans for a new facility in Palmyra Tuesday morning. The new center will house a number of things including medical services, a fitness area as well as a food pantry. When designing the new space located next to Tractor Supply on Fletcher...
PALMYRA, ME
I-95 FM

Steven Tyler Posts A Special Facebook Message For Bangor Fans

Looks like it's all systems go for Aerosmith, this Labor Day Weekend in Bangor. After Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler entered a rehab facility back in May, it looked like everyone who was psyched to see the band in Bangor on September 4, would have to "Dream On". Luckily for all of us, it looks like he is raring to go.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Bangor Historical Society To Host A Movie Night at Mt. Hope Cemetery

I hope beyond hope that it's a scary movie. I came across this post at the Bangor Historical Society Facebook page and got pretty excited. I enjoy having the crap scared out of me from time to time. At least in groups of people. Whenever I'm scared when I'm alone, I scream like a 10 year-old girl. Like, all high pitched and terrified. It usually just ends up being the de-humidifier.
BANGOR, ME
CBS News

Moxie, Maine's homegrown soft drink

There's Coke, there's Pepsi, and there's 7 Up … but in the state of Maine, the soft drink they celebrate is Moxie. It's a drink that actually outsold Coca-Cola nationally in the 1920s – and it even gave us a new word, meaning "pluck and verve and strength," said Moxie fan Merrill Lewis. "Few people know that that word came from the drink."
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Black Fly Coffee on 1A in Holden Opens Saturday

It’s the newest coffee shop in the area and since it is a coffee shop they’ll open early. How’s 5 a.m. on Saturday morning? Black Fly Coffee Co. will be ready with your coffee at 107 Main Road (1A) Holden, just past the Irving Gas Station. This...
HOLDEN, ME
I-95 FM

I-95 FM

