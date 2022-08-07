13-year-old victim of hit-and-run, police investigate

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old boy with serious injuries Saturday night.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., CSP was notified of a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle on Highway 69 in the town of Gardner.

The vehicle had fled the scene after hitting the individual on the road.

When officers arrived, the pedestrian was identified as a 13-year-old boy from Gardner.

The boy was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs for treatment for his serious injuries.

There is no information or description available for the vehicle that left the scene. Updates regarding the condition of the boy have not been released.

If anyone has information about the incident, contact <aster Trooper Glen Brown at (719) 544- 2424.

