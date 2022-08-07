ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Carabao Cup 2022/23 second-round draw: Everton travel to Fleetwood, Leeds to face Barnsley

Frank Lampard's Everton will travel to Scott Brown's Fleetwood in the second round of the Carabao Cup, while Leeds have been drawn against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley. Everton and Leeds are two of 13 Premier League sides that will enter the competition in round two, along with Championship clubs Watford and Burnley. The remaining seven top-flight clubs - including holders Liverpool - will be in the hat for round three.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Josh Dasilva
Person
Timothy Castagne
Person
Thomas Frank
Person
Brendan Rodgers
SkySports

Paris Saint-Germain join Chelsea in race for Wesley Fofana and Man City close in on left-back Sergio Gomez - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Paris Saint-Germain have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Leicester defender Wesley Fofana. Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is attracting interest from Monaco, according to reports. Bayern Munich and Germany legend Philipp Lahm has criticised the awarding of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Harvey Elliott signs new Liverpool deal until 2027

Harvey Elliott has agreed a new long-term contract with Liverpool that will keep the forward at the club until the summer of 2027. Elliott, 19, joined Liverpool from Fulham in July 2019 and only signed a new deal with the club a year ago. However, having started three of Liverpool's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Foxes#Danish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Marko Arnautovic: Manchester United pull out of deal for Bologna forward after £7.6m bid rejected and ex-players privately expressed concerns

Manchester United will not be pursuing a deal for Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic after former United players privately expressed concerns about the potential transfer. Sky Sports News revealed last week that United had a bid of £7.6m rejected for the former West Ham and Stoke City forward. Arnautovic was a player Erik ten Hag wanted.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Aissatou Tounkara: Manchester United Women sign France defender

Manchester United Women have completed the signing of France international Aissatou Tounkara. The defender joins after four seasons with Primera Division Femenina side Atletico de Madrid Femenino and has signed a two-year deal. The 27-year-old featured for France at this summer's Women's European Championships, reaching the semi-final stage of the...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy