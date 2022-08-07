Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Mikkel Damsgaard: Brentford complete £16.7m transfer deal for Sampdoria midfielder
Brentford have completed a £16.7m deal for Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard, with the Bees ending their search for Christian Eriksen's replacement. The 22-year-old midfielder has signed a contract until 2027 and becomes the club's sixth Danish first-team player. Brentford were looking for a new attacking midfielder after losing out...
SkySports
Manchester United: How PSV winger Cody Gakpo went from Ruud van Nistelrooy's mentee to Premier League side's potential saviour
History has shown that Manchester United signing a promising Dutch forward can go one of two ways. There could be the Ruud van Nistelrooy and Robin van Persie outcomes - two strikers who enjoyed immediate success from the minute they walked through the door at Old Trafford and are now considered cult heroes at United.
SkySports
Carabao Cup 2022/23 second-round draw: Everton travel to Fleetwood, Leeds to face Barnsley
Frank Lampard's Everton will travel to Scott Brown's Fleetwood in the second round of the Carabao Cup, while Leeds have been drawn against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley. Everton and Leeds are two of 13 Premier League sides that will enter the competition in round two, along with Championship clubs Watford and Burnley. The remaining seven top-flight clubs - including holders Liverpool - will be in the hat for round three.
SkySports
Issa Diop: Fulham sign defender from West Ham for £15m on five-year deal
Fulham have signed defender Issa Diop from West Ham for £15m. The 25-year-old, whose contract at the London Stadium was due to expire next summer, completed a medical this week and agreed personal terms before signing a five-year deal. Fulham must have Diop registered before midday on Friday to...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Paris Saint-Germain join Chelsea in race for Wesley Fofana and Man City close in on left-back Sergio Gomez - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Paris Saint-Germain have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Leicester defender Wesley Fofana. Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is attracting interest from Monaco, according to reports. Bayern Munich and Germany legend Philipp Lahm has criticised the awarding of...
SkySports
Max Kilman: Wolves defender talks Conor Coady and impact of new signing Goncalo Guedes
"Yes, of course. Definitely." That was Wolves centre-back Maximilian Kilman's response when asked if he will keep in touch with former captain Conor Coady after the England international sealed a season-long loan to Everton earlier this week. The two defenders became quite close during Coady's time at Wolves and Coady...
SkySports
Man Utd's troubled transfer window: Does Erik ten Hag trust club's scouting team? | Are the Glazers to blame?
Melissa Reddy and Kaveh Solhekol discuss Manchester United's troubled transfer window, question whether Erik ten Hag trusts the club's recruitment department, and if the Glazers are to blame... 'Every Man Utd failure traces back to the Glazers'. Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Reddy:. "Every failure that we tag to...
SkySports
Harvey Elliott signs new Liverpool deal until 2027
Harvey Elliott has agreed a new long-term contract with Liverpool that will keep the forward at the club until the summer of 2027. Elliott, 19, joined Liverpool from Fulham in July 2019 and only signed a new deal with the club a year ago. However, having started three of Liverpool's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Raphael Guerreiro: Manchester City keen on Borussia Dortmund left-back with Sergio Gomez also close to joining
Manchester City are keen on Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro. The 28-year-old Portugal international is one of several potential first-team options the club are looking into. Guerreiro has made 189 appearances for Dortmund, scored 34 goals and assisted 37, since joining in 2016. Transfer Centre LIVE! | Paper Talk. Summer...
SkySports
Chelsea vs Tottenham: Why Sunday's 'special' London derby is a litmus test for both clubs at Stamford Bridge
The first big-six clash of the season takes place on Sunday at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea host Tottenham, live on Sky Sports. The London derby already feels pivotal in the new season with the game set to give an early indication of where both clubs are at - especially for Spurs.
SkySports
Scottish Women's Premier League: Record crowds on opening day of new SWPL season
The Scottish Women's Premier League attracted record crowds during the first weekend of the new season. More than 2,000 fans attended Sunday's fixtures, the highest-ever total for an opening weekend in Scottish women's football since records began. The best crowd was at Rangers' 14-0 win over SWPL1 newcomers Glasgow Women...
SkySports
West Ham make improved bid for Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer and are monitoring Chelsea's Conor Gallagher
West Ham have made an improved offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer after having their first bid rejected. The 25-year-old Germany international, who can play at right-back and centre-back, has been identified as a defensive target by the Hammers. West Ham are now awaiting a response from the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Top bins! | Keira Walsh's sensational strike in ultimate finishing challenge
England's Keira Walsh takes on the ultimate finishing drill on Soccer AM, with some early top bin action too! Watch the full drill with Mike Dean on the Soccer AM YouTube channel.
SkySports
Man Utd consider move for Lazio midfielder and long-standing target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Manchester United are considering a move to finally sign Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as they attempt to rescue what has become a frustrating transfer window. Chelsea could find out this week if they have a realistic chance of signing Pierre-Emerick...
SkySports
West Brom 1-1 Watford: Ismaila Sarr scores from own half and misses penalty in entertaining draw at the Hawthorns
Ismaila Sarr scored an early contender for Championship goal of the season as Watford played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with fellow promotion hopefuls West Brom at the Hawthorns. The Baggies struck through Karlan Grant, who netted a deserved leveller in first-half stoppage time, before Sarr missed the opportunity to...
SkySports
Newcastle Reporter notebook: Why have club treated the summer transfer window with caution?
Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie unpicks Newcastle United's summer transfer strategy and explains why incomings have been far less frequent after a high-spending winter window. Have Newcastle been quieter in the market than expected?. "I think most people looking at Newcastle this summer after what they did in January...
SkySports
Marko Arnautovic: Manchester United pull out of deal for Bologna forward after £7.6m bid rejected and ex-players privately expressed concerns
Manchester United will not be pursuing a deal for Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic after former United players privately expressed concerns about the potential transfer. Sky Sports News revealed last week that United had a bid of £7.6m rejected for the former West Ham and Stoke City forward. Arnautovic was a player Erik ten Hag wanted.
SkySports
England's Rachel Daly joins Aston Villa ahead of the new Women's Super League season
Aston Villa Women have signed England international Rachel Daly. Fresh from becoming a European champion with the Lionesses, Daly joins from National Women's Soccer League team Houston Dash in the United States for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal. The 30-year-old is returning to England, where she has spent...
SkySports
Cody Gakpo: Manchester United preparing move for £35m-rated PSV Eindhoven winger
Manchester United are preparing a move for £35m-rated PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. United boss Erik ten Hag, who shares the same agency as Gakpo, is keen on signing the 23-year-old to boost his attack. Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia have been signed in defence along with midfielder Christian...
SkySports
Aissatou Tounkara: Manchester United Women sign France defender
Manchester United Women have completed the signing of France international Aissatou Tounkara. The defender joins after four seasons with Primera Division Femenina side Atletico de Madrid Femenino and has signed a two-year deal. The 27-year-old featured for France at this summer's Women's European Championships, reaching the semi-final stage of the...
Comments / 0