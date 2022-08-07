Read full article on original website
KBUR
Authorities release names of teenagers involved in fatal crash south of Burlington
Burlington, IA- Authorities have released the names of the teenagers involved in a fatal accident that occurred Saturday, August 6th, south of Burlington. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 16-year-old Carson Bennet Anderson was traveling southbound on Sullivan Slough road. The vehicle then left the roadway for an unknown reason before striking a tree.
KCJJ
One person transported to UIHC after Washington County accident
A one-vehicle accident in Washington County has sent the driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to Washington County dispatch records, the rollover accident occurred just before 5:30 Tuesday night on 315th Street near its intersection with Highway 1, north of Brighton. The person who called in the accident reported the driver was still inside the vehicle and unresponsive, but breathing.
KBUR
Henderson County Sheriff reactivating County Crime Stoppers
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the reactivation of the Henderson County Crimestoppers. In a Facebook post, Henderson County Sheriff Steven Henshaw says that all Crime Stoppers programs share a common goal, they exist to help law enforcement agencies solve crimes. Crimestoppers organizations help members of...
voiceofalexandria.com
Crash survivors work to recover after accident
MUSCATINE — Allyson Magnison does not like to drive and says she doesn’t drive - ever. She is afraid of cars. At age 22, she just recently got a learner's permit. She claims to be able to drive just fine in town, but it’s the highways that make her nervous. Magnison does not like the cars flying past her at high rates of speed. Whenever she needs to go somewhere, she will invariably be in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle rather than in the driver’s seat.
KBUR
Lee County couple plead guilty to animal neglect
Lee County, IA- A Lee County couple have pleaded guilty to multiple counts of animal neglect following an investigation that led to hundreds of animals being seized from their property. TV Station KHQA reports that David and Gina Sams of Argyle, both plead guilty to four counts of animal neglect,...
ottumwaradio.com
Osky Man Found Passed Out in Vehicle, Faces Numerous Charges After Search
An Oskaloosa man was found passed out in a vehicle Monday morning and a search warrant led to additional charges, according to authorities. 47-year-old Trevern Braden has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, two counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree theft, fifth-degree theft, carry weapons while intoxicated, trafficking stolen weapon, and operating while intoxicated.
KWQC
Crews respond to Burlington garage fire Monday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Fire Department responded to a garage fire Monday. The fire department responded around 11:21 a.m. to the 1300 block of Agency Street for a report of a structure fire, according to a media release. Crews arrived on scene about 11:24 a.m. to find a...
Central Illinois Proud
Man drowns in Iowa River during child rescue
A man who was trying to rescue a child – who was helped from the water and survived – drowned Friday in the Iowa River, according to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 6 p.m., the Joint Emergency Communication Center received a...
KCJJ
Armed, wanted subject arrested during North Liberty traffic stop
An armed, wanted subject was arrested Monday night in North Liberty. 32-year-old Jacky Mabikulu of West Benton Street in Iowa City was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Kansas Avenue near Penn Street just before 10:15pm. Mabikulu was wanted on warrant out of Linn County. Police say a...
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s case:. KELVIN MORGAN, 26, 6’1”, 175 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for aggravated domestic...
Firefighters respond to suspicious mobile home fire
The Burlington Fire Department was called to a reported house fire at 601 S. Roosevelt in Burlington on Saturday, August 6th at about 10:44 p.m. Fire command arrived at 10:49 p.m. and reported fire showing from the front half of a mobile home trailer. A box alarm was struck, resulting in a call for 10 […]
KCJJ
ICPD: Man living in apartment for 3 months without power used extension cord to public hallway to power lights and devices
Iowa City Police say a renter was able to stay in his apartment without power for three months because he ran an extension cord into a power outlet in a public hallway. That’s according to arrest records released on Monday. 58-year-old Kevin Theel was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 1:30 Sunday morning. Officers were called to Theel’s Lakeside Drive apartment on December 29th to help with his eviction. Theel was not home, but officers found an extension cord running from the apartment to an outlet in the public hallway. An investigation determined that Theel’s electricity had been cut off on September 29th, and for the previous three months he’d been using the extension cord to power lights and other devices in his bedroom. He’s now charged with 5th Degree Theft.
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Accused of Strangling Female Victim
An Ottumwa man is accused of assaulting a victim while she was sitting in her vehicle last week. 23-year-old Derrick Winston has been charged with willful injury and third-degree burglary, both Class D felonies. According to court records, on August 2nd at 11:30 PM, Winston entered the victim’s car while...
Pen City Current
Area boy hospitalized after incident at FM pool
FORT MADISON - An area youth was taken to area hospitals and then to hospitals in Iowa City after being pulled from the Fort Madison swimming pool Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the pool at just after 2:15 p.m. when the boy, who is not being identified at this time, was pulled by an adult male who saw the child at the bottom of the pool.
KCJJ
City High staffer dies while saving drowning child near River Junction
A City High employee has lost his life saving a child from drowning in the Iowa River near Lone Tree. According to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a possible drowning at the River Junction Access on River Junction Rd SE just after 6pm Friday. Arriving officers learned an eight-year-old child had been rescued from the river. Bystanders performed CPR, and the child was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island County for escape arrested
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man wanted in Rock Island County is in custody, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities confirmed. Jeremy Zvonik, 39 was wanted in Rock Island County for escape – failure to report to a penal institution for sentence on the charges of delivery of meth, delivery of cannabis and domestic battery.
KCJJ
Rural Oxford woman who claimed to be Covid-positive accused of spiting on roommate
A rural Oxford woman has been arrested after Johnson County deputies say she tried to intentionally spread Covid to her roommate. Officers were called to the 355th Street residence of 24-year-old Natasha Fumia just after 6:45 Monday night. Fumia was reportedly being kicked out of the house for not paying rent. She allegedly punched the roommate in the face and back, then spit on the roommate. Police say Fumia later told them she was Covid-positive. A post-arrest search of her person reportedly turned up methamphetamine.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Tuesday, August 9, 2022
08/03/22 – 11:03 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 3000 block of Avenue P. 08/03/22 – 1:47 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident at the intersection of 9th Street and Avenue G.
aledotimesrecord.com
Man wanted for Tennessee murder of his girlfriend captured in Galesburg
Officers were called to the Rescue Mission, 435 E. Third St., by an employee regarding a man who had been staying there for two weeks who was asked to leave due to suspected drug use. He was known to be from Tennessee due to giving the Rescue Mission a Tennessee identification card and driving a vehicle with Tennessee license plates.
KCJJ
Armed subject among two women arrested after traffic stop near Mayflower Hall
An armed subject was among two women arrested following an early Saturday morning traffic stop in front of Mayflower Hall. Iowa City Police report pulling over a 2014 Buick Lacrosse for travelling 14 miles per hour over the speed limit on the 1100 block of North Dubuque Street just before 4:15 Saturday morning. The vehicle reportedly smelled of marijuana, and a subsequent search allegedly turned up several small baggies of cocaine. Police say the driver, identified as 31-year-old Erica Rangel of Washington, Iowa, admitted the cocaine was hers. She was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense, Driving While Barred and Driving While Suspended. If convicted on all charges, she faces a maximum of four years in prison.
