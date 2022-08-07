ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC champion Kamaru Usman explains why he tapped instead of being choked unconscious in his lone career MMA defeat

Kamaru Usman has explained why he tapped out instead of going unconscious in his only pro defeat in mixed martial arts. For many MMA fans across the globe, Kamaru Usman is the pound-for-pound best in the sport right now. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is the UFC welterweight champion and after successfully defending his belt five times, there are very few individuals who would dispute just how good he is.
Jon Jones applauds Glover Teixeira for being the only fighter to have kept “kicking ass” after fighting him: “I’ve always found this interesting”

Jon Jones has applauded Glover Teixeira as being his only opponent to continue thriving after fighting him. While he may not be ‘undefeated’ in the traditional sense as a result of a DQ loss and a no contest, Jon Jones is considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all-time – and the only one of the modern era, alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has technically never lost a fight.
Dana White explains why he did not offer Bo Nickal a UFC contract despite his dominant win on DWCS

Dana White has explained why he didn’t offer Bo Nickal a UFC contract despite his dominant Contender Series win last night. Over the last few years, UFC president Dana White has seen plenty of standout performances on the Tuesday Night Contender Series. Some fighters have been signed and others haven’t but along the way, we’ve had the chance to witness some breakout stars make their mark.
Henry Cejudo explains why he thinks Alex Pereira KO’s Israel Adesanya at UFC 281: “There are a couple of things that Israel does wrong”

Henry Cejudo not only thinks we will hear ‘And New’ at UFC 281, but believes Alex Pereira will become the new middleweight champ by knocking out Israel Adesanya. Adesanya and Pereira have fought twice in kickboxing with the Brazilian winning both, including one by KO. Although MMA is much different, Cejudo believes we will see the same result at UFC 281 as he believes Pereira’s striking is on another level, and will KO Adesanya.
Sam Alvey explains callout of Jake Paul after UFC release: “I haven’t won in a while, which is the kind of guys he likes to fight, so that makes sense”

Former UFC middleweight Sam Alvey has revealed why he called out Jake Paul on social media. ‘Smilin Sam’ is fresh off his knockout loss to Michał Oleksiejczuk at UFC Vegas 59 last Saturday. The bout was the last on his UFC contract, and the promotion doesn’t plan to bring him back. Alvey didn’t win any of his last nine contests in the UFC.
David Onama believes he’s “way better” than Nate Landwehr which will lead to the stoppage win at UFC San Diego: “I’m just going out there to have fun”

David Onama wanted a quick turnaround after his last fight and he got his wish. After Onama picked up a submission win on July 9, he said he was getting right back into the gym to hopefully fight again soon. That ended up being the case as he got the call to face Nate Landwehr at UFC San Diego.
Texas judge responds to criticism from UFC commentator Joe Rogan

Seth Fuller has clapped back at Joe Rogan and the other UFC commentators following their critique of his scorecard at UFC 277. Fuller was judging the heavyweight fight between Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Don’Tale Mayes and scored the fight – and the third round for Mayes which was a big surprise. In the third round, Abdelwahab had 3:51 of control time and was two-for-two on takedowns while also outstriking Mayes 18-12, but Fuller gave the round to Mayes which Rogan was very critical of and said on the broadcast “that guy needs a talking to….we need to check to see what he’s been on.”
Toilet accident forces Christos Giagos to withdraw from UFC Paris

UFC lightweight Christos Giagos is officially out of his return at UFC Paris. ‘The Spartan’ has been out of action since his submission loss to Thiago Moises in June. The California-native was set to face Benoît Saint-Denis in France next month. The event is set to be the first UFC card in the country.
The UFC parts ways with three more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The three fighters recently removed...
Michael Bisping sends a cautionary message to Bo Nickal: “Slow your roll a little bit, buddy”

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has sent a word of warning to Bo Nickal following his Contender Series win. Throughout the course of his time in mixed martial arts, Michael Bisping has seen pretty much everything there is to see. From dramatic knockouts to huge upsets and beyond, ‘The Count’ is better equipped than most to comment on what’s going on in the sport.
