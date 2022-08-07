Seth Fuller has clapped back at Joe Rogan and the other UFC commentators following their critique of his scorecard at UFC 277. Fuller was judging the heavyweight fight between Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Don’Tale Mayes and scored the fight – and the third round for Mayes which was a big surprise. In the third round, Abdelwahab had 3:51 of control time and was two-for-two on takedowns while also outstriking Mayes 18-12, but Fuller gave the round to Mayes which Rogan was very critical of and said on the broadcast “that guy needs a talking to….we need to check to see what he’s been on.”

