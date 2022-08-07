Read full article on original website
UFC champion Kamaru Usman explains why he tapped instead of being choked unconscious in his lone career MMA defeat
Kamaru Usman has explained why he tapped out instead of going unconscious in his only pro defeat in mixed martial arts. For many MMA fans across the globe, Kamaru Usman is the pound-for-pound best in the sport right now. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is the UFC welterweight champion and after successfully defending his belt five times, there are very few individuals who would dispute just how good he is.
Jon Jones applauds Glover Teixeira for being the only fighter to have kept “kicking ass” after fighting him: “I’ve always found this interesting”
Jon Jones has applauded Glover Teixeira as being his only opponent to continue thriving after fighting him. While he may not be ‘undefeated’ in the traditional sense as a result of a DQ loss and a no contest, Jon Jones is considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all-time – and the only one of the modern era, alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has technically never lost a fight.
Chael Sonnen explains why Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya for a third time would be a “disaster” for the UFC
Chael Sonnen is explaining why Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya for a third time would be a ‘disaster’ for the UFC. It will be Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA) on Saturday November 12th, 2022 at UFC 281 in the middleweight main event, taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Dana White explains why he cancelled Hulu deal for Mike Tyson
Dana White was hailed by Mike Tyson earlier this week for siding with the boxing legend in his feud with Hulu and the UFC boss has now explained his side of the story. Speaking in the wake of the latest edition of Dana White’s Contender series, the 53-year-old said,
Dana White explains why he did not offer Bo Nickal a UFC contract despite his dominant win on DWCS
Dana White has explained why he didn’t offer Bo Nickal a UFC contract despite his dominant Contender Series win last night. Over the last few years, UFC president Dana White has seen plenty of standout performances on the Tuesday Night Contender Series. Some fighters have been signed and others haven’t but along the way, we’ve had the chance to witness some breakout stars make their mark.
Henry Cejudo explains why he thinks Alex Pereira KO’s Israel Adesanya at UFC 281: “There are a couple of things that Israel does wrong”
Henry Cejudo not only thinks we will hear ‘And New’ at UFC 281, but believes Alex Pereira will become the new middleweight champ by knocking out Israel Adesanya. Adesanya and Pereira have fought twice in kickboxing with the Brazilian winning both, including one by KO. Although MMA is much different, Cejudo believes we will see the same result at UFC 281 as he believes Pereira’s striking is on another level, and will KO Adesanya.
UFC middleweight Uriah Hall announces his immediate retirement from MMA
UFC middleweight Uriah Hall has announced his immediate retirement from MMA. Uriah Hall, 38, (17-11 MMA) has competed 19 times under the UFC banner and was a perennial contender in the middleweight division. ‘Primetime’ is coming off two losses in a row, to Andre Minuz (23-4 MMA) at UFC 276...
Dominick Cruz reveals how his previous injuries took him to a dark place: “I was so depressed at one time that I didn’t even want to live”
Dominick Cruz is revealing how his previous injuries took him to a dark place. Cruz, 37, (24-3 MMA) last fought in December of 2021 at UFC 269 where he defeated Pedro Munhoz (19-7 MMA) by unanimous decision. Throughout his MMA career, Dominick Cruz has endured several injuries which have forced...
Sam Alvey explains callout of Jake Paul after UFC release: “I haven’t won in a while, which is the kind of guys he likes to fight, so that makes sense”
Former UFC middleweight Sam Alvey has revealed why he called out Jake Paul on social media. ‘Smilin Sam’ is fresh off his knockout loss to Michał Oleksiejczuk at UFC Vegas 59 last Saturday. The bout was the last on his UFC contract, and the promotion doesn’t plan to bring him back. Alvey didn’t win any of his last nine contests in the UFC.
Kayla Harrison attempts to lure Cris Cyborg into accepting a fight with winner take all offer
Kayla Harrison is attempting to lure Cris Cyborg into accepting a fight with a winner take all offer. Harrison, is hungry, hungry to fight Cris Cyborg and claim another PFL title this year. The two time champ is ready to fight reigning Bellator featherweight champ Cris Cyborg. Cyborg is currently...
Pro fighters make their picks for Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz
In the main event of UFC San Diego, Marlon Vera is set to headline his second straight UFC event as he takes on former champ, Dominick Cruz. Heading into the fight, Vera is a -250 favorite while the former champ is a +190 underdog on FanDuel. Ahead of the fight,...
Conor McGregor teases “the greatest and the biggest comeback in history” following rumors of his retirement
Conor McGregor is planning a historic comeback. After McGregor booked a role in a movie and sent a cryptic tweet about his future, many thought he would be retiring from MMA. However, that appears to be far from the case as he took to Instagram to release a hype video of himself teasing the biggest comeback in history.
David Onama believes he’s “way better” than Nate Landwehr which will lead to the stoppage win at UFC San Diego: “I’m just going out there to have fun”
David Onama wanted a quick turnaround after his last fight and he got his wish. After Onama picked up a submission win on July 9, he said he was getting right back into the gym to hopefully fight again soon. That ended up being the case as he got the call to face Nate Landwehr at UFC San Diego.
Anthony Smith discusses his loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277: “He wasn’t as good as I expected him to be”
Anthony Smith suffered a critical loss at the hands of Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 on July 30. The former light heavyweight title challenger also endured a brutal injury in the form of a broken ankle. Smith, who burst on to the scene in 2018, has fought some of the...
Texas judge responds to criticism from UFC commentator Joe Rogan
Seth Fuller has clapped back at Joe Rogan and the other UFC commentators following their critique of his scorecard at UFC 277. Fuller was judging the heavyweight fight between Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Don’Tale Mayes and scored the fight – and the third round for Mayes which was a big surprise. In the third round, Abdelwahab had 3:51 of control time and was two-for-two on takedowns while also outstriking Mayes 18-12, but Fuller gave the round to Mayes which Rogan was very critical of and said on the broadcast “that guy needs a talking to….we need to check to see what he’s been on.”
Toilet accident forces Christos Giagos to withdraw from UFC Paris
UFC lightweight Christos Giagos is officially out of his return at UFC Paris. ‘The Spartan’ has been out of action since his submission loss to Thiago Moises in June. The California-native was set to face Benoît Saint-Denis in France next month. The event is set to be the first UFC card in the country.
The UFC parts ways with three more fighters
The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The three fighters recently removed...
Brendan Schaub confused by Jake Paul’s callout of KSI: “You were about to fight a legit guy”
Brendan Schaub isn’t a fan of Jake Paul calling out KSI for a boxing match. ‘The Problem Child’ was set to face Hasim Rahman Jr. at Madison Square Garden in New York City this month. However, the fight was canceled, as the two men argued about the weight allowance for the heavyweight. Rahman Jr. famously took the bout on short notice.
Dan Hooker explains why he called out Tony Ferguson for a fight at UFC 281: “A win for either one of us puts the other one right back in the mix”
Dan Hooker is explaining why he called out Tony Ferguson for a fight at UFC 281. Dan Hooker (21-12 MMA) has only one win in his last five fights. The latest loss coming this past March against Arnold Allen (18-1 MMA) in their featherweight bout. Tony Ferguson (25-7 MMA) has...
Michael Bisping sends a cautionary message to Bo Nickal: “Slow your roll a little bit, buddy”
Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has sent a word of warning to Bo Nickal following his Contender Series win. Throughout the course of his time in mixed martial arts, Michael Bisping has seen pretty much everything there is to see. From dramatic knockouts to huge upsets and beyond, ‘The Count’ is better equipped than most to comment on what’s going on in the sport.
