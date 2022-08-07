Read full article on original website
An armed man tried to breach security at an FBI office in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — An armed man decked out in body armor tried to breach a security screening area at an FBI field office in Ohio on Thursday, then fled and was injured in an exchange of gunfire in a standoff with law enforcement, authorities said. The confrontation that began at...
A Nebraska woman is charged with helping her daughter have an abortion
OMAHA, Nebraska — A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter end her pregnancy at about 24 weeks after investigators uncovered Facebook messages in which the two discussed using medication to induce an abortion and plans to burn the fetus afterward. The prosecutor handling the case...
Abortion is legal in Illinois. In Wisconsin, it's nearly banned. So clinics teamed up
Around two days a week, Natalee Hartwig leaves her home in Madison, Wisconsin, before her son wakes up, to travel across the border into Illinois. "Luckily it's summer," said Hartwig, a nurse midwife at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. "For now he can sleep in. But any getting ready that has to happen will be on my spouse."
Children are reportedly spending 23 hours lock in at Texas youth prisons
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Jolie McCullough, a criminal justice reporter for The Texas Tribune, about her reporting on the state's juvenile prison system nearing collapse. Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN...
A Florida license plate has reopened the debate over the 'Don't tread on me' flag
When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently tweeted an image of what he said was a new state license plate featuring a coiled rattlesnake and the words "Don't Tread on Me," he said it sends a "clear message to out-of-state cars." The imagery of the Revolutionary War-era Gadsden flag dates to...
A fossilized tooth may determine the origin of the Chincoteague ponies
A fossilized horse tooth could finally provide an answer to the mystery of how the wild Chincoteague ponies ended up on Maryland and Virginia's Assateague Island. Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
Three Charlotte-area counties will defy NC school calendar law and open early
Over the next week or so, students are returning to classrooms in South Carolina public schools, North Carolina private and charter schools and a handful of North Carolina districts. North Carolina’s calendar law requires most districts to wait until the Monday closest to Aug. 26. This year that’s Aug. 29....
Kentucky teenagers discover that embroidery is a lot more than just a craft
Instead of hanging out by the pool or off at camp, some Kentucky teenagers are spending part of their summer with long needles and colorful floss and also learning how embroidery has long been used to empower women. Cheri Lawson of member station WEKU spent time with the School of Needlework for Disobedient Women and has this report.
Renaming Army bases that honor Confederates would cost $21M, NC base estimated at $6.3M
Renaming nine U.S. Army posts that honor Confederate officers would cost a total of $21 million if the installations rebrand everything from welcome marquees and street signs to water towers and hospital doors, according to an independent commission. The Naming Commission released its final report on recommending the new Army...
With a COVID program ending, some 6,000 people living in motels need to move
Since the pandemic started, California moved people off of the streets and housed them in hotels and motels to prevent COVID from spreading in homeless camps. Since then, Project Roomkey has served more than 50,000 people. But now, with funding drying up, the remaining sites are closing. Vanessa Rancano from member station KQED reports that some 6,000 people now need to find new housing.
It's primary day in Vermont. Why do voters there choose a governor every 2 years?
Tuesday, there are primaries for governor in Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Three of those states, like the other 48, hold elections for governor every four years. But Republican Gov. Phil Scott, in Vermont, is running for his fourth term after first being elected in 2016. There are several reasons...
Here's why Oregonians are so proud of their blackberries
Ask an Oregonian what summer tastes like, and they'll likely say blackberries. The Willamette Valley outside Portland ships out 90% of the frozen crop sold across the country. Deena Prichep reports from peak blackberry season. DEENA PRICHEP, BYLINE: Blackberries here are the size of your thumb, just dripping with juice....
Trump and Pence are at odds over Wisconsin's GOP gubernatorial primary
Wisconsin's Republican primary for governor could determine the GOP's future in the state and whether the party can defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Shawn Johnson covers the State Capitol for Wisconsin Public Radio. Shawn joined the network in 2004. Prior to that he worked for WUIS-FM, a public radio station in Springfield, Illinois. There, Shawn reported on the Illinois legislature. He also managed the station's western Illinois bureau, where he produced features on issues facing rural residents. He previously worked as an Assistant Producer for WBBM-AM radio in Chicago.
Preventive care such as birth control, anti-HIV medicine challenged in Texas lawsuit
The Affordable Care Act has survived many challenges in court, but the case of Kelley v. Becerra – now before a federal judge in Texas – threatens to undermine one of the most popular provisions in the law, which requires most health plans to provide coverage for preventive care with no copays.
A town is running out of drinking water after wildfire contaminates supply
A town spared by New Mexico's biggest wildfire could run out of water in a few weeks because the fire contaminated its supply. The race is on for an expensive fix.
NC Democrats are not done trying to keep the Green Party off the 2022 ballot
The Democratic Party establishment has not given up the fight to keep the Green Party off North Carolina's 2022 ballot. In an emergency motion filed today with the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, the North Carolina Democratic Party and lawyers from the powerful, Washington-based Elias Law Group argued that a lower court ruling letting the Greens on the ballot would undermine the state's orderly political process.
