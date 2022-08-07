ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAE

Children are reportedly spending 23 hours lock in at Texas youth prisons

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Jolie McCullough, a criminal justice reporter for The Texas Tribune, about her reporting on the state's juvenile prison system nearing collapse. Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vandalia, OH
State
Kansas State
City
Dayton, OH
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Kansas, OH
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Lawrence, KS
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
WFAE

A fossilized tooth may determine the origin of the Chincoteague ponies

A fossilized horse tooth could finally provide an answer to the mystery of how the wild Chincoteague ponies ended up on Maryland and Virginia's Assateague Island. Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Dayton Daily News
WFAE

With a COVID program ending, some 6,000 people living in motels need to move

Since the pandemic started, California moved people off of the streets and housed them in hotels and motels to prevent COVID from spreading in homeless camps. Since then, Project Roomkey has served more than 50,000 people. But now, with funding drying up, the remaining sites are closing. Vanessa Rancano from member station KQED reports that some 6,000 people now need to find new housing.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
WFAE

Here's why Oregonians are so proud of their blackberries

Ask an Oregonian what summer tastes like, and they'll likely say blackberries. The Willamette Valley outside Portland ships out 90% of the frozen crop sold across the country. Deena Prichep reports from peak blackberry season. DEENA PRICHEP, BYLINE: Blackberries here are the size of your thumb, just dripping with juice....
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFAE

Trump and Pence are at odds over Wisconsin's GOP gubernatorial primary

Wisconsin's Republican primary for governor could determine the GOP's future in the state and whether the party can defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Shawn Johnson covers the State Capitol for Wisconsin Public Radio. Shawn joined the network in 2004. Prior to that he worked for WUIS-FM, a public radio station in Springfield, Illinois. There, Shawn reported on the Illinois legislature. He also managed the station's western Illinois bureau, where he produced features on issues facing rural residents. He previously worked as an Assistant Producer for WBBM-AM radio in Chicago.
WISCONSIN STATE
WFAE

NC Democrats are not done trying to keep the Green Party off the 2022 ballot

The Democratic Party establishment has not given up the fight to keep the Green Party off North Carolina's 2022 ballot. In an emergency motion filed today with the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, the North Carolina Democratic Party and lawyers from the powerful, Washington-based Elias Law Group argued that a lower court ruling letting the Greens on the ballot would undermine the state's orderly political process.
POLITICS
WFAE

WFAE

7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy