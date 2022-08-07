Read full article on original website
Related
City Of Oswego’s Summer Events Offer Families Fun, Businesses Economic Boost
OSWEGO – While tens of thousands of people make the trek to the City of Oswego every year for Harborfest, the city has placed a significant emphasis on hosting events this summer as a way to entertain community members while helping out local businesses. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Oswego Industries Announces Fall Mums Fundraiser With Oliver Paine Greenhouses
FULTON – Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is teaming up with local nursery Oliver Paine’s Greenhouse to provide beautiful mums for sale. Orders are open until September 1, and flower pick-up is scheduled for Friday, September 16, from...
Summer Family Fun Day August 21 Commemorates Children’s Civic Pride Day At Richardson-Bates House Museum
OSWEGO – Fun games, prizes, ice cream sundaes and a scavenger hunt of the Richardson-Bates House Museum will all take place on Sunday, Aug. 21 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the annual Summer Family Fun Day. The public is invited to take part in this summer fun...
Oswego County Federal Credit Union Launches ‘CU Cares’ Program
Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), recently launched its CU Cares program by donating to local organizations “that greatly benefit our community and our membership,” said Bill Carhart, CEO. Each of our four branches was given the opportunity to choose organizations within their communities that they found deserving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Announces “Family Fun Week” Initiative With Local, Small Businesses
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a partnership between the City of Oswego Economic Development Office and local, small businesses, offering Oswego families special discount offerings and planned activities throughout the week of August 8th. “Coming off of a busy, family-oriented weekend full of free activities, we wanted to continue fun...
Mt. Adnah Cemetery Annual Barn Sale To Be Held August 12-14
FULTON – Mt. Adnah Cemetery Association will be having their annual barn sale at the cemetery grounds at 706 East Broadway in Fulton from August 12 through Sunday August 14. Hundreds of quality items available each day from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Fulton Lions’ 32nd Annual Charby’s Duck Derby Launches Sept. 11
The Fulton Lions Club proudly presents the running of the 32nd annual Charby’s Duck Derby, from noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, said Brett Tallents, club president. “This year there will by prizes for the 35 top finishers as well as the last place duck, with a grand prize of $2,500, sponsored by The Medicine Place,” Tallents said. “And to keep things lively, the Doctor Boogie band, sponsored by Community Bank N.A., is back to provide live entertainment all day!
Emerald Crest Golf Club “Pink Night” Supports OCO’s Cancer Services
PALERMO, NY — Members of the women’s golf league at Emerald Crest Golf Club in Palermo, New York, recently held a “Pink Night” tournament in support of Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) Cancer Services Program of the North Country. The event raised more than $1,100. “Thanks...
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 8, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 273 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7) this past week. The Oswego County Health Department continue to advise people to stay vigilant and use the tools that have been proven to work against COVID-19 as new cases continue to rise. This includes staying up to date on vaccinations, staying home when sick and getting treatment as soon as possible after testing positive.
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Announces “Rock the Docks” Concert Series Returns to Wright’s Landing
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the lineup for the second year of the “Rock the Docks” concert series. “Rock the Docks” will kick off on August 13th with local musician Dave Hawthorne. “Rock the Docks” was created last year to bring live music to the new and improved Wright’s Landing Marina following the City of Oswego’s $3.5 million upgrade to the marina area in 2021. The concert series is designed to entertain docked boaters and tenants of Wright’s Landing with the stage positioned to provide prime viewing and listening by boats in the marina area and harbor. Attendees from land may also use a small seating area available in the west end parking lot. Concerts are free to attend and will run from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.
informnny.com
Jefferson Community College offices closing August 12
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Offices on the Jefferson Community College campus will be closed Friday. According to JCC Public Relations, offices will be closed due to scheduled maintenance. This is a temporary closure. Offices are set to reopen on Monday, August 15.
Grand Opening Of Camper’s Village In Fulton Announced
FULTON – Wilkins RV is proud to announce the grand opening of Camper’s Village at its Fulton location. Campers Village is CNY’s only wooded RV Showroom where you can view 50 RVs through the unique experience of an actual campground setting. On August 19 and 20, Wilkins...
CNY Artist Wins Best Of SUNY Prize In Statewide Student Exhibition
OSWEGO – December 2021 SUNY Oswego graduate Sofia Luz Pérez won one of only three Best of SUNY awards at the 2021-2022 Best of SUNY Student Art exhibition for her painting, “Know Thyself, Heal Thyself.”. Pérez’s work was part of the 2022 “Made in New York” exhibition...
43 new businesses in Central NY, including a farm, daycare and dessert drinks
Last week, 43 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-three of them were in Onondaga County and 10 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. Four businesses filed to cease operating in Onondaga and Cayuga counties.
wwnytv.com
Woman discovers, restores lost garden
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Compassion, curiosity and a chance discovery - a Watertown woman’s hard work is helping preserve a monument that sat untouched at Thompson Park for nearly a decade. Last March, while tending to her various flower displays throughout Thompson Park, Allison Gorham made a unique...
Dr. Benjamin Fruce, Owner’s Son, Joins Advanced Dental Arts Practice
Dr. Benjamin Fruce has joined Advanced Dental Arts, (ADA), as a full-time dentist, it was announced by Dr. Frank J. Fruce, his father and practice owner. “I am extremely pleased to welcome my son, Ben, to our family practice,” Dr. Fruce said. “Patients are enjoying his friendly manner, youthful energy, and total focus on their care. His mom, Gabriela, also works at the practice and we both couldn’t be more proud.”
Onondaga County Legislators sound off on aquarium vote
ONONDAGA COUNTY — Last week, the Onondaga County Legislature narrowly approved a proposal to build a 600,000-gallon aquarium on Syracuse’s Inner Harbor. The 9-8 vote was a victory for Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, who has advocated for the $85 million project for about a year. The Aug....
wrvo.org
Central New York school districts hit by inflation
Rising costs are hitting monthly budgets hard, and schools are no exception. In the Syracuse City School District, Chief Financial Officer Suzanne Slack says supply chain issues and rising prices are affecting the district. For example, last fall, because of a dairy supplier driver shortage, each pint of milk was...
Officials Remain Hopeful As Award-Winning Hospice Program Prepares To Close
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Hospice has been recognized once again by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Premier Performer.” The honor comes from achieving a high satisfaction rating among families and caregivers. More than 1,000 hospice providers were rated for their service and Oswego County’s score...
Upstate University Hospital’s Mammography Van To Visit Oswego County Fair August 19
SANDY CREEK, NY – Upstate University Hospital’s Mammography Van will visit the Oswego County Fair at 291 Ellisburg Street in Sandy Creek on Thursday, August 19, 2022. The screenings will be available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for women who have scheduled an appointment. To schedule an...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0