ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County Today

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fair Housing#County Fairs#Housing Act#Residential Real Estate#Fulton Savings Bank#Pathfinder Bank#Lighthouse Lanes
iheartoswego.com

Mayor Barlow Announces “Family Fun Week” Initiative With Local, Small Businesses

Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a partnership between the City of Oswego Economic Development Office and local, small businesses, offering Oswego families special discount offerings and planned activities throughout the week of August 8th. “Coming off of a busy, family-oriented weekend full of free activities, we wanted to continue fun...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Lions’ 32nd Annual Charby’s Duck Derby Launches Sept. 11

The Fulton Lions Club proudly presents the running of the 32nd annual Charby’s Duck Derby, from noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, said Brett Tallents, club president. “This year there will by prizes for the 35 top finishers as well as the last place duck, with a grand prize of $2,500, sponsored by The Medicine Place,” Tallents said. “And to keep things lively, the Doctor Boogie band, sponsored by Community Bank N.A., is back to provide live entertainment all day!
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 8, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 273 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7) this past week. The Oswego County Health Department continue to advise people to stay vigilant and use the tools that have been proven to work against COVID-19 as new cases continue to rise. This includes staying up to date on vaccinations, staying home when sick and getting treatment as soon as possible after testing positive.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mayor Barlow Announces “Rock the Docks” Concert Series Returns to Wright’s Landing

Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the lineup for the second year of the “Rock the Docks” concert series. “Rock the Docks” will kick off on August 13th with local musician Dave Hawthorne. “Rock the Docks” was created last year to bring live music to the new and improved Wright’s Landing Marina following the City of Oswego’s $3.5 million upgrade to the marina area in 2021. The concert series is designed to entertain docked boaters and tenants of Wright’s Landing with the stage positioned to provide prime viewing and listening by boats in the marina area and harbor. Attendees from land may also use a small seating area available in the west end parking lot. Concerts are free to attend and will run from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.
informnny.com

Jefferson Community College offices closing August 12

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Offices on the Jefferson Community College campus will be closed Friday. According to JCC Public Relations, offices will be closed due to scheduled maintenance. This is a temporary closure. Offices are set to reopen on Monday, August 15.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Woman discovers, restores lost garden

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Compassion, curiosity and a chance discovery - a Watertown woman’s hard work is helping preserve a monument that sat untouched at Thompson Park for nearly a decade. Last March, while tending to her various flower displays throughout Thompson Park, Allison Gorham made a unique...
WATERTOWN, NY
Oswego County Today

Dr. Benjamin Fruce, Owner’s Son, Joins Advanced Dental Arts Practice

Dr. Benjamin Fruce has joined Advanced Dental Arts, (ADA), as a full-time dentist, it was announced by Dr. Frank J. Fruce, his father and practice owner. “I am extremely pleased to welcome my son, Ben, to our family practice,” Dr. Fruce said. “Patients are enjoying his friendly manner, youthful energy, and total focus on their care. His mom, Gabriela, also works at the practice and we both couldn’t be more proud.”
FULTON, NY
wrvo.org

Central New York school districts hit by inflation

Rising costs are hitting monthly budgets hard, and schools are no exception. In the Syracuse City School District, Chief Financial Officer Suzanne Slack says supply chain issues and rising prices are affecting the district. For example, last fall, because of a dairy supplier driver shortage, each pint of milk was...
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy