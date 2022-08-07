ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Oswego County, NY
Oswego County, NY
localsyr.com

City in Crisis: How can I receive or help someone living in poverty?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Over the course of this week, NewsChannel 9 is diving deep into childhood poverty in the City of Syracuse after the Salt City was ranked number one for the highest childhood poverty in the nation. We’re exploring the problem, talking with community leaders at the forefront of combating poverty and looking at solutions.
SYRACUSE, NY
watervilletimes.com

Sauquoit Woman Returns To Peace Corps

Sauquoit resident Jacquelyn Scibior is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. “From...
PARIS, NY
Oswego County Today

Sign Up Today To Begin EMT Training

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Emergency Management Office, with help from Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, Brewerton Fire Department and North Shore Volunteer Ambulance Service, are offering two training courses this fall for emergency medical technicians (EMTs). Both EMT courses will prepare students to provide pre-hospital assessment and...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Elaine L. Baldwin

OSWEGO – Elaine L. Baldwin, 86, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at home with her family by her side. She was born October 15, 1935 in Bradford, Pennsylvania, to Paul and Lillian Ormsby LaBeef. Elaine was a homemaker and had been employed as a nurse’s aide at Michaud Nursing Home in Fulton, New York. She was a member of the Fulton Moose Lodge Ladies Auxiliary and in her free time enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time on her iPad.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Laura H. Kinney

FULTON – Laura H. Kinney, 94, of Fulton, New York, left to be in her heavenly home after receiving Jesus Christ as her lord and savior on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Oswego Hospital, exactly 11 years to the day following the loss of her husband, Donald R. Kinney.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Announces “Rock the Docks” Concert Series Set To Return To Wright’s Landing

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced Wednesday, August 10, the lineup for the second year of the “Rock the Docks” concert series. “Rock the Docks” will kick off on August 13 with local musician Dave Hawthorne. “Rock the Docks” was created last year to bring live music to the new and improved Wright’s Landing Marina following the City of Oswego’s $3.5 million upgrade to the marina area in 2021.
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Father loses son to suicide, turns pain into mission to help others

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Over the last several years, we have done extensive reporting on the mental health impact of the pandemic on children in our community. In 2020, 45 people took their own lives in Onondaga County. That was actually down from 68 people in 2019. These issues surrounding mental health existed far before the pandemic. But as experts we have spoken to have told us, the isolation during the coronavirus pandemic only exacerbated a situation that already existed.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Lions’ 32nd Annual Charby’s Duck Derby Launches Sept. 11

The Fulton Lions Club proudly presents the running of the 32nd annual Charby’s Duck Derby, from noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, said Brett Tallents, club president. “This year there will by prizes for the 35 top finishers as well as the last place duck, with a grand prize of $2,500, sponsored by The Medicine Place,” Tallents said. “And to keep things lively, the Doctor Boogie band, sponsored by Community Bank N.A., is back to provide live entertainment all day!
FULTON, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Research clinic opens new site in East Syracuse

VILLAGE OF EAST SYRACUSE – Velocity Clinical Research Syracuse celebrated the grand opening of its new, larger clinic with a ribbon cutting last week. The event the morning of Aug. 3 took place inside the research company’s ground-level Building B suite at 5000 Brittonfield Parkway in East Syracuse, just a few miles down the road from […]
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
