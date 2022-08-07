Read full article on original website
Oswego Industries Announces Fall Mums Fundraiser With Oliver Paine Greenhouses
FULTON – Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is teaming up with local nursery Oliver Paine’s Greenhouse to provide beautiful mums for sale. Orders are open until September 1, and flower pick-up is scheduled for Friday, September 16, from...
Oswego County Federal Credit Union Launches ‘CU Cares’ Program
Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), recently launched its CU Cares program by donating to local organizations “that greatly benefit our community and our membership,” said Bill Carhart, CEO. Each of our four branches was given the opportunity to choose organizations within their communities that they found deserving...
Emerald Crest Golf Club “Pink Night” Supports OCO’s Cancer Services
PALERMO, NY — Members of the women’s golf league at Emerald Crest Golf Club in Palermo, New York, recently held a “Pink Night” tournament in support of Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) Cancer Services Program of the North Country. The event raised more than $1,100. “Thanks...
City Of Oswego’s Summer Events Offer Families Fun, Businesses Economic Boost
OSWEGO – While tens of thousands of people make the trek to the City of Oswego every year for Harborfest, the city has placed a significant emphasis on hosting events this summer as a way to entertain community members while helping out local businesses. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Onondaga County Legislators sound off on aquarium vote
ONONDAGA COUNTY — Last week, the Onondaga County Legislature narrowly approved a proposal to build a 600,000-gallon aquarium on Syracuse’s Inner Harbor. The 9-8 vote was a victory for Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, who has advocated for the $85 million project for about a year. The Aug....
waer.org
COVID safety and security a priority for 2022 New York State Fair
On Sunday, the state reported the COVID-19 positivity rate for Onondaga County was 8.6%. Now with the state fair only two weeks away, event organizers are preparing to make everyone feel as comfortable as possible. All indications are the 2022 fair will likely resemble what it did before the pandemic...
localsyr.com
City in Crisis: How can I receive or help someone living in poverty?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Over the course of this week, NewsChannel 9 is diving deep into childhood poverty in the City of Syracuse after the Salt City was ranked number one for the highest childhood poverty in the nation. We’re exploring the problem, talking with community leaders at the forefront of combating poverty and looking at solutions.
watervilletimes.com
Sauquoit Woman Returns To Peace Corps
Sauquoit resident Jacquelyn Scibior is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. “From...
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow Presents 2023 City Budget To Common Council
OSWEGO – Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow presented his 2023 City Operating Budget to the Common Council during last night’s meeting, Monday, August 8. This is the sixth budget offered during Barlow’s administration since 2016. The proposed budget will once again dismiss an increase in taxes and fees...
Officials Remain Hopeful As Award-Winning Hospice Program Prepares To Close
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Hospice has been recognized once again by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Premier Performer.” The honor comes from achieving a high satisfaction rating among families and caregivers. More than 1,000 hospice providers were rated for their service and Oswego County’s score...
Sign Up Today To Begin EMT Training
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Emergency Management Office, with help from Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, Brewerton Fire Department and North Shore Volunteer Ambulance Service, are offering two training courses this fall for emergency medical technicians (EMTs). Both EMT courses will prepare students to provide pre-hospital assessment and...
Elaine L. Baldwin
OSWEGO – Elaine L. Baldwin, 86, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at home with her family by her side. She was born October 15, 1935 in Bradford, Pennsylvania, to Paul and Lillian Ormsby LaBeef. Elaine was a homemaker and had been employed as a nurse’s aide at Michaud Nursing Home in Fulton, New York. She was a member of the Fulton Moose Lodge Ladies Auxiliary and in her free time enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time on her iPad.
Laura H. Kinney
FULTON – Laura H. Kinney, 94, of Fulton, New York, left to be in her heavenly home after receiving Jesus Christ as her lord and savior on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Oswego Hospital, exactly 11 years to the day following the loss of her husband, Donald R. Kinney.
Mayor Barlow Announces “Rock the Docks” Concert Series Set To Return To Wright’s Landing
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced Wednesday, August 10, the lineup for the second year of the “Rock the Docks” concert series. “Rock the Docks” will kick off on August 13 with local musician Dave Hawthorne. “Rock the Docks” was created last year to bring live music to the new and improved Wright’s Landing Marina following the City of Oswego’s $3.5 million upgrade to the marina area in 2021.
Summer Family Fun Day August 21 Commemorates Children’s Civic Pride Day At Richardson-Bates House Museum
OSWEGO – Fun games, prizes, ice cream sundaes and a scavenger hunt of the Richardson-Bates House Museum will all take place on Sunday, Aug. 21 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the annual Summer Family Fun Day. The public is invited to take part in this summer fun...
cnycentral.com
Father loses son to suicide, turns pain into mission to help others
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Over the last several years, we have done extensive reporting on the mental health impact of the pandemic on children in our community. In 2020, 45 people took their own lives in Onondaga County. That was actually down from 68 people in 2019. These issues surrounding mental health existed far before the pandemic. But as experts we have spoken to have told us, the isolation during the coronavirus pandemic only exacerbated a situation that already existed.
43 new businesses in Central NY, including a farm, daycare and dessert drinks
Last week, 43 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-three of them were in Onondaga County and 10 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. Four businesses filed to cease operating in Onondaga and Cayuga counties.
Upstate University Hospital’s Mammography Van To Visit Oswego County Fair August 19
SANDY CREEK, NY – Upstate University Hospital’s Mammography Van will visit the Oswego County Fair at 291 Ellisburg Street in Sandy Creek on Thursday, August 19, 2022. The screenings will be available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for women who have scheduled an appointment. To schedule an...
Fulton Lions’ 32nd Annual Charby’s Duck Derby Launches Sept. 11
The Fulton Lions Club proudly presents the running of the 32nd annual Charby’s Duck Derby, from noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, said Brett Tallents, club president. “This year there will by prizes for the 35 top finishers as well as the last place duck, with a grand prize of $2,500, sponsored by The Medicine Place,” Tallents said. “And to keep things lively, the Doctor Boogie band, sponsored by Community Bank N.A., is back to provide live entertainment all day!
Research clinic opens new site in East Syracuse
VILLAGE OF EAST SYRACUSE – Velocity Clinical Research Syracuse celebrated the grand opening of its new, larger clinic with a ribbon cutting last week. The event the morning of Aug. 3 took place inside the research company’s ground-level Building B suite at 5000 Brittonfield Parkway in East Syracuse, just a few miles down the road from […]
