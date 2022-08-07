BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Over the last several years, we have done extensive reporting on the mental health impact of the pandemic on children in our community. In 2020, 45 people took their own lives in Onondaga County. That was actually down from 68 people in 2019. These issues surrounding mental health existed far before the pandemic. But as experts we have spoken to have told us, the isolation during the coronavirus pandemic only exacerbated a situation that already existed.

