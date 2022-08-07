Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Flooding cleanup continues in Clay County; two new FEMA centers open
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The cleanup continues all over Eastern Kentucky. Clay County Emergency Management Director David Watson says they are making progress. The community of Bull Skin, near Oneida, is where most of the devastating flooding happened. The Bull Skin community lost two people to the flood. An...
wkyufm.org
Death toll stands at 38 following historic eastern Kentucky floods
As eastern Kentucky remains under a flood watch, residents are slowly picking up the pieces after historic flash flooding. The death toll from the flooding has been confirmed at 38. “Officially we’re now confirming 38 because we’ve lost a young man in the cleanup,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We’ve already...
wymt.com
Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The latest round of heavy rain to work through the mountains has caused renewed flooding concerns in parts of Pike County, including parts of the county hit hard by deadly flooding just two weeks ago. Water quickly rose near Robinson Creek and Little Robinson Creek...
WUKY
Another flood watch covers most of eastern Kentucky as senators meet with officials and families
It's not the kind of forecast eastern Kentuckians might hope for. Gov. Andy Beshear said flood watches are again in effect for most of eastern Kentucky through Wednesday night. "A slow-moving cold front will sag toward eastern Kentucky through Wednesday. This will favor slow-moving storms with potential torrential downpours, possibly...
wkyufm.org
Thousands remain without water as eastern Kentucky recovery efforts continue
Eastern Kentucky residents are bracing for another round of storms beginning Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday night. Parts of both eastern and central Kentucky are under a flood watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Additionally, Gov. Andy Beshear said he expects the death toll from recent flooding to increase to 38,...
WTVQ
Eastern Kentucky districts delay start of school year after flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s supposed to be back to school time for students across the state. But many schools in eastern Kentucky won’t be starting back as normal. District leaders in some of the hardest hit flooded areas are pushing back the start of their school year as they continue to assess the damage.
WSAZ
Garrett Kentucky two days after the flood
Garrett, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Eastern Kentucky flooding disaster in late July has caught the attention of all the USA even the world. The devastating scenes will be etched on the minds of those hard hit for a lifetime. Two days after the flood, Tony visited the rural town of Garrett in Floyd County where the hope and determination of the people was incredible!
Beshear gives update on Kentucky flooding
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on the historic eastern Kentucky flooding that started on July 26, 2022. President Joe Biden joined Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday to meet with families and survey damage from storms that have created the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history. Here’s how you can help the […]
clayconews.com
JUSTICE: Observations of the District Court in Clay County, Kentucky
On Monday August 8th, 2022 I had the opportunity to sit in and observe some of the proceedings in the District Court of Clay County, Kentucky. The docket began at 0930 and the familiar "All rise" was announced, just before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis entered into the courtroom on the second floor of the Clay County Courthouse.
wkyufm.org
Kentucky’s metro areas expected to drive population growth through 2050, U of L report finds
Kentucky’s population is expected to increase by more than six percent through 2050, according to a new report released by the Kentucky State Data Center at the University of Louisville. Center researchers project 297,397 new residents will move to the commonwealth in the next three decades. The growth won’t...
Speedy internet service coming to local Kentucky areas
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many rural areas in Kentucky will soon have world-class high speed internet! Kenergy says they’re using a $150M investment to partner with Conexon Connect to transform counties into speedy internet areas. Officials with Conexon say their goal is to offer service to more than 57,000 homes and businesses in the Kenergy […]
NBC News
Biden responds to his low approval ratings while visiting Kentucky flood damage
President Biden stopped to answer questions from the press before departing Lexington, Ky. after meeting with Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and families affected by flash flooding. Aug. 8, 2022.
Top 30 Kentucky counties with the most college graduates; Campbell #3, Kenton #6, Boone #8
The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
KY school districts struggling to comply with new safety requirement
The requirement is a result of Kentucky House Bill 63, which was signed into law by the Gov. Andy Beshear earlier this year.
Repair work continues on flood-damaged eastern Kentucky roads
In the latest update from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews are working to repair state highways damaged in historic flooding in Breathitt and Perry counties.
wdrb.com
18-year-old volunteer dies days after helping eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family in Perry County, Kentucky, is grieving the loss of a high school student who died after helping flood victims clean up over the weekend. According to a report by LEX 18, 18-year-old Aaron "Mick" Crawford died earlier this month. His sister Rachel says there...
wkyufm.org
‘I promise you, we’re not leaving.’ Biden tours eastern Kentucky flood damage
President Joe Biden says the federal government is committed to helping eastern Kentucky recover after flooding devastated the region, killing at least 37 people and ruining homes, businesses and infrastructure. The president and First Lady Jill Biden surveyed damage left by the catastrophe along with Gov. Andy Beshear and 5th...
WLWT 5
Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing
Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
Bidens visit eastern Kentucky to survey flood damage
KENTUCKY (WOWK) – President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited parts of eastern Kentucky hit by the devastating flooding that tore through several counties between July 26 and July 28 on Monday, Aug. 8. The Bidens joined Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Second Gentleman […]
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky’s leading geologist seeks funding for flood research
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Researchers at the University of Kentucky are seeking funding to study possible pollutants in the mud and soil left behind by deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky. What You Need To Know. UK researchers hope to study eastern Kentucky floodwaters for possible pollutants. Kentucky State Geologist Bill...
