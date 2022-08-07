Read full article on original website
Cardinals: Who Nolan Arenado believes should be National League MVP
Who does Nolan Arenado believe should be National League MVP? Spoiler: it’s one of his teammates with the St. Louis Cardinals. By all accounts, Nolan Arenado is having an MVP-type year in his second season with the St. Louis Cardinals. He’s hitting .304/.371/.561 with a .932 OPS, 23 home runs and 71 RBI in 102 games. But when asked about the MVP award, he deflected credit.
Cardinals prospect achieves unthinkable feat in Double-A game
The St. Louis Cardinals seemingly have a lot of talent in their farm system. One prospect achieved the unthinkable in a Double-A game on Wednesday night. The St. Louis Cardinals have talent in their farm system, which showed well when prospect Chandler Redmond broke some Double-A Springfield records. During Wednesday...
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Dylan Cease is Not Real and a Cornfield Conspiracy)
It is a bit of a lighter slate in the MLB today, with only eight games, but one way to counteract that and make the day a little bit more exciting is with some No Run First Inning and Yes Run First Inning bets. There are some great bets out there today and I have brought you the absolute best I can find.
Buccaneers quarterbacks coach has shocking update on Tom Brady
Following the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was initially ready to call it quits, announcing his retirement from football following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January. However, that retirement was short-lived, with the future Hall of Famer unretiring just a few months later. And based on early practice reports, it’s a good thing he did.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Zack Greinke at Home, Kelly Is an Ace, and Juiced Balls in Iowa)
I’ve spent this week down at the beach. The beautiful Isle of Palms in South Carolina. And in a way, a great beach vacation is a lot like a parlay. You have all of these different things that come together to make the perfect week. You have family and friends that all have to get along, the sun and the ocean and the sand and the weather all creating paradise, and most importantly you have the beer in your hand to sweeten the odds a little bit.
Hit The Trumpets! Mets fans need this Edwin Diaz shirt
When those trumpets hit, New York Mets fans know what it means. Edwin Diaz is taking the mound, so the game's over. New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz is dominating the ninth inning. He's got an ERA of just 1.39 to go along with 26 saves and 91 strikeouts in 41.1 innings.
