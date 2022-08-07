ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmwood Park, NJ

VIDEO: Motorists Report Tractor-Trailer Weaving Before Driver Is Killed In Fiery Route 80 Crash

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

UPDATE: A tractor-trailer driver apparently suffered a medical emergency before he died in a fiery crash off Route 80, authorities confirmed.

Motorists had just reported the rig weaving back and forth in front of them when it barreled off the westbound highway close to the site of the old Marcal plant in Elmwood Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday,  New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

First it drifted onto the right shoulder, then it struck the guardrail and continued over the curbed median at the Exit 61 on-ramp before plowing through another guardrail and plummeting off the overpass, Goez said early Sunday.

The rig plunged about 20 feet onto Market Street below, with the trailer landing on the cab, responders said.

It instantly burst into flames that engulfed the cab and sent embers flying, according to witnesses.

Video submitted to Daily Voice captured the scene below the highway.

Market Street, Elmwood Park

CONTRIBUTED

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was temporarily withheld pending notification of next of kin. The trailer, which was carrying cardboard, was registered to DM Bowman Inc. of Indianapolis, Indiana.

State Police initially responded along with Elmwood Park and Paterson police and firefighters. A PSE&G crew was immediately summoned. The westbound highway was closed at the scene.

State Police were assisted by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit, the county sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

A state Department of Transportation unit responded to determine the safety of the bridge. A Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit cleaned up the fuel spill.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

New Jersey State Police initially responded along with local firefighters.

Terry Gonzalez for Northern New Jersey All Incidents

Comments / 0

 

