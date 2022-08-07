ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

NASCAR’s Kyle Busch, & His Wife Samantha, React To Being At Mall Of America During Shooting: “Squeezing The Family A Little Tighter Today”

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XiYDw_0h8BRcMN00
CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 27: Kyle Busch, driver of the #51 Safelite Toyota, wife Samantha and son Brexton embrace on the grid prior to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Yikes.

NASCAR driver and two-time Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch, and his family, were present at the Mall of American in Bloomington, Minnesota, when shots rang out.

According to ESPN, Bloomington police are searching for two suspects they believe are responsible for the shooting this past Thursday. There was allegedly an altercation inside a Nike store, one group left, but two individuals in that group returned and one of them fired three rounds into the store where customers were shopping.

Nobody was struck or injured.

A terrifying situation no doubt, especially with the amount of mass shootings we’ve seen recently. However, it thankfully appears as though this incident was contained to a few people and not a true “active shooter” scenario.

Nevertheless, Kyle Busch talked to the press about navigating that situation with his 7-year-old son, Brexton. The father and son were separate from his wife Samantha at the time.

“It’s hard to explain to a seven year old what really happened and what the severity of it could have bee. Although, thankful that it wasn’t more serious than what it was.

Just always be on your toes I guess, but he’s at the age right now, in those situations, I don’t think Samantha would let him be alone until he was 13 or 14… so all of us have to be mindful in those situations as to what the best way go through that is.

We made it through with the best of our information at that point.”

Kyle’s wife Samantha shared a lengthy post on Instagram recalling the frightening scene:

“We were at the Mall of America yesterday when a shooting happened. We had been spending the afternoon riding the rides in the center of the mall and then the girls split up to shop while the boys stayed for more rides. Then chaos ensued.

I was standing at the entrance of H&M which is on floor 1 when I heard screaming from above. A group of people were running and yelling. My brain instantly thought it was just teenagers being goofy and then a split second later herds of people on levels 2 and 3 were running. Next a wave of people started down our corridor and that’s when I heard people shouting “active shooter in the mall”.

You know the logical thing to do is run out the doors but with Kyle and Brexton still somewhere inside I froze where I was. Thank God when I called Kyle he answered as he and Brex were next in line for a ride and they didn’t know what was happening.

We stayed on the phone with each other while the girls went running outside, getting as much distance from the mall as we could, and the boys made a beeline to the closet parking garage to get out of the building.

People were crying, shouting on cell phones, sirens going off, everyone was confused and didn’t know what was happening, which was the scary part. You didn’t know if it was one person, multiple people, where exactly they were in the mall or outside too, where was it safe to go?

We ended up finding out it was a dispute between two groups that ended in shots fired. It’s a lot to process as an adult but really hard as a parent to explain to your child what happened yesterday.

Why it happened, what to do in a situation like that, what to do if it was another type of situation. How much do you cover without making it worse for them?

Squeezing the family a little tighter today.”

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch will look to secure his second win of the season at Michigan International Speedway.

Comments / 2

Chadg9ball
4d ago

There were a lot of people in the mall at the time of the shooting. Him and his family are no more important than anyone else that were there.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportscasting

Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman

Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Robb Report

NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
MOORESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomington, MN
State
Minnesota State
Bloomington, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
survivornet.com

How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer

Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
CANCER
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

NASCAR: How 3 race winners could miss the playoffs

There is a slim chance that there will be more than 16 winners in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season. But up to three winners could miss out on the postseason. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick became the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season’s 15th different winner, and he did it in just the 23rd race on the schedule this past Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
FanSided

NASCAR: Long-awaited driver announcement finally made

Petty GMS Motorsports have confirmed that Noah Gragson is set to replace Ty Dillon following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Earlier this summer, Petty GMS Motorsports announced that they had made the decision to move on from Ty Dillon after the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Dillon joined the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Driver Admission

Over the weekend, Bubba Wallace and Joey Logano found themselves in a battle for second place at the FireKeepers Casino 400. Wallace ultimately finished the race in second. Following this intense battle at Michigan International Speedway, Wallace had a conversation with Logano. During an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Logano...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Kurt Busch out, replacement confirmed for Richmond

Ty Gibbs is set to replace Kurt Busch at 23XI Racing once again, this time in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. While his target return date was set for this Sunday, 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch is set to miss a fourth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race following his qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway three weekends ago.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Espn#Nike
The Associated Press

Harvick win complicates NASCAR playoff spots in final weeks

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — NASCAR just got more interesting down the stretch. Kevin Harvick won his first Cup race in nearly two years at Michigan International Speedway over the weekend — a result that could mean a driver who has a win getting knocked out of the playoffs. “It creates a big bubble,” Harvick said Sunday. “I think some of those guys that have won races that hadn’t been doing very good, it creates a real scenario to where there could be at least 16 winners. There’s a lot of things that can still happen.” Just three races remain in the regular season— the next being Sunday at Richmond Raceway in Virginia, and time is running out to secure a spot in the 16-driver postseason.
BROOKLYN, MI
The Spun

Tony Stewart Teasing 'Major' Announcement: Fans React

NASCAR fans are in store for some exciting news this Tuesday. At least that's what Tony Stewart claims. On Monday, Stewart tweeted that he'll make a major announcement the following day. "Shifting gears after an exciting weekend. Speaking of winning... Fans, we've shared lots of iconic moments over the years,...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Instagram
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule at Richmond Raceway

The hunt for playoff positions in the NASCAR Cup Series will continue this weekend at Richmond Raceway, one of the oldest tracks on the Cup schedule. Sunday’s 400-lap, 300-mile race will provide another opportunity to drivers who have not won a race to visit victory lane and join the 15 winners already on the playoff grid. Ryan Blaney holds the 16th (and last) spot on the grid via points. Martin Truex Jr. is the first driver below the cutoff line.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch’s underrated option for 2023

Kaulig Racing have been floated as a potential landing spot for Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series next year, a move that could be good for both sides. As more drivers sign contracts for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Kyle Busch remains unsigned, making him by far the most notable free agent remaining.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: August 2022 (Michigan International Speedway)

Michigan International Speedway tv ratings; Data from every race in 2022. Last weekend, NASCAR rolled into Michigan International Speedway. The 2-mile track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View NASCAR tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 1,002,000 to their TV screens. That was...
MOTORSPORTS
Whiskey Riff

UFC’s Bryce Mitchell Tells Insane Story About The Time He Choked Out A Deer After Missing With His Last Arrow

Thug Nasty and The Rat King, two of the best to do it. Bryce Mitchell is an up-and-coming UFC star, currently holding an undefeated professional record of 15-0 and the number 9 spot in the UFC Featherweight rankings. To go along with that, he’s got quite the personality, not afraid to speak his mind, get his hands dirty, and do whatever it takes to get, well honestly… anything done.
UFC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy