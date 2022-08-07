ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granger, IN

WNDU

‘An Evening at the Kroc’ taking place on Aug. 25

Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
GRANGER, IN
WNDU

Wednesday’s Child: Adventures with Jace

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There can be a number of reasons why a child is removed from a home and put in foster care. In the case of 10-year-old Jace, he was removed from a difficult situation. Jace is nonverbal and he has autism. But since he’s been in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pets: Wildflower, Willow & Woody

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to three kittens named Wildflower, Willow, and Woody. Baell says all three of them were found in a wood pile, along with another kitten who has already been adopted.
SOUTH BEND, IN
whatzup.com

Summer ’23 season at Wagon Wheel

Wagon Wheel Theatre, 2515 E. Center St., in Warsaw has announced the lineup for their 2023 Summer Season. The immersive “in-the-round” theater will welcome six shows to the stage next summer, starting in June and ending in August. The first show will be family friendly favorite The Little...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

16 Pack-A-Backpack pickup and distribution begins

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local schools and non-profit groups are picking up school supplies from this year’s 16 Pack-A-Backpack Drive!. After weeks of effort by Goodwill and their volunteers, the supplies are on their way to local students as of Wednesday. We know how important it is to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
103GBF

Jon Bon Jovi Makes Surprise Appearance in Notre Dame Football Karaoke Video

I recently wrote an article about a school janitor from Indiana who went viral with a video of his amazing performance of Journey's "Don't Stop Believing." I'm here to tell you now that this is NOT that kind of article. Yes, it's an article (and video) of people singing, and yes, the song is a megahit from the 80s, but that's where the similarities end. The singers may end up going viral with their performance, but not because of how amazing it is. Haha!
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Plymouth 5 year old battles brain tumor

PLYMOUTH Ind. (WNDU) - A 5-year-old Plymouth boy is inspiring his family and friends all the while he battles an incurable brain tumor. In June, Carter King was diagnosed with DIPG, a rare condition in the brain stem that mainly affects children. Roughly 300 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with DIPG annually.
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

Friday Fest hits Downtown Nappanee

NAPPANEE, Ind. -- Downtown Nappanee is hosting Friday Fest for families to come out and have fun. The Festival will have live music, food and beverages, bike and car shows and more. A fourth annual food truck competition will also take place and needs guests to vote on their favorite...
NAPPANEE, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair

The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

‘Still the same Marian’

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marian Knights football team is trying to turn the page after last year’s heartbreaking loss in its third-straight trip to Semi-State. Despite graduating a large group of seniors, the Knights are confident that they won’t miss a beat. “There’s a lot of chatter...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Irish learning from experienced coaching staff

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the challenges for the Fighting Irish in fall camp is having to get used to a new coaching staff. Luckily, for a team with national championship aspirations, it helps when all the new coaches have experience playing or coaching in a College Football Playoff game or a Super Bowl.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Holy Cross College introduces new president

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Holy Cross College introduced its new president on Wednesday. Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. Clark is the first president of the college who is not a Holy Cross brother or priest. Community members and city...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Beacon Health System reveals new outpatient center

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Beacon Health System reveals new outpatient center in Goshen. The new space on Reith Boulevard offers urgent care, imaging, and physical therapy. Patients can utilize the new Kiosk system offered by the hospital to make check-ins and registration times faster. This is the fourth urgent care system...
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Avilla Has Become A Destination

Avilla is only a half-hour drive east of Lake Country. It was named from the French word for “villas.” Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, but there is plenty of reasons for folks to come from afar.
AVILLA, IN
WNDU

Strong offensive line, new quarterback ready to lead Mishawaka Cavemen

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Cavemen are reloaded and ready for another strong season, running their triple option behind a strong and experienced offensive line. 16 Sports met up with the team Monday afternoon to talk about that strength. “A big strength is definitely our o-line,” says Malik Washington,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

South Bend city, school officials highlight school zone safety

Class is officially back in session for students in the School City of Mishawaka. Visitation underway for Rep. Jackie Walorski at Granger Community Church. Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County last week. Irish learning from experienced coaching staff. Updated:...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Medical Moment: The signs of early dementia

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than six million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, and an estimated 11 million family, friends, and unpaid caregivers are caring for them. Knowing the signs of early dementia, also known as mild cognitive impairment, or MCI, is critical so patients and their families can get support as soon as possible.
SOUTH BEND, IN

