I recently wrote an article about a school janitor from Indiana who went viral with a video of his amazing performance of Journey's "Don't Stop Believing." I'm here to tell you now that this is NOT that kind of article. Yes, it's an article (and video) of people singing, and yes, the song is a megahit from the 80s, but that's where the similarities end. The singers may end up going viral with their performance, but not because of how amazing it is. Haha!

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO