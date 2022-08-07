Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
‘An Evening at the Kroc’ taking place on Aug. 25
Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
WNDU
Wednesday’s Child: Adventures with Jace
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There can be a number of reasons why a child is removed from a home and put in foster care. In the case of 10-year-old Jace, he was removed from a difficult situation. Jace is nonverbal and he has autism. But since he’s been in...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Wildflower, Willow & Woody
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to three kittens named Wildflower, Willow, and Woody. Baell says all three of them were found in a wood pile, along with another kitten who has already been adopted.
Notre Dame AD: Big Ten deal with NBC ‘perfect’ for Irish
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick says the coming Big Ten television contract with NBC is a “perfect” way for the network to complement its deal with the Fighting Irish. Swarbrick held a live online chat for Notre Dame’s alumni association Wednesday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whatzup.com
Summer ’23 season at Wagon Wheel
Wagon Wheel Theatre, 2515 E. Center St., in Warsaw has announced the lineup for their 2023 Summer Season. The immersive “in-the-round” theater will welcome six shows to the stage next summer, starting in June and ending in August. The first show will be family friendly favorite The Little...
WNDU
16 Pack-A-Backpack pickup and distribution begins
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local schools and non-profit groups are picking up school supplies from this year’s 16 Pack-A-Backpack Drive!. After weeks of effort by Goodwill and their volunteers, the supplies are on their way to local students as of Wednesday. We know how important it is to...
Jon Bon Jovi Makes Surprise Appearance in Notre Dame Football Karaoke Video
I recently wrote an article about a school janitor from Indiana who went viral with a video of his amazing performance of Journey's "Don't Stop Believing." I'm here to tell you now that this is NOT that kind of article. Yes, it's an article (and video) of people singing, and yes, the song is a megahit from the 80s, but that's where the similarities end. The singers may end up going viral with their performance, but not because of how amazing it is. Haha!
WNDU
Plymouth 5 year old battles brain tumor
PLYMOUTH Ind. (WNDU) - A 5-year-old Plymouth boy is inspiring his family and friends all the while he battles an incurable brain tumor. In June, Carter King was diagnosed with DIPG, a rare condition in the brain stem that mainly affects children. Roughly 300 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with DIPG annually.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Friday Fest hits Downtown Nappanee
NAPPANEE, Ind. -- Downtown Nappanee is hosting Friday Fest for families to come out and have fun. The Festival will have live music, food and beverages, bike and car shows and more. A fourth annual food truck competition will also take place and needs guests to vote on their favorite...
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
WNDU
‘Still the same Marian’
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marian Knights football team is trying to turn the page after last year’s heartbreaking loss in its third-straight trip to Semi-State. Despite graduating a large group of seniors, the Knights are confident that they won’t miss a beat. “There’s a lot of chatter...
WNDU
Irish learning from experienced coaching staff
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the challenges for the Fighting Irish in fall camp is having to get used to a new coaching staff. Luckily, for a team with national championship aspirations, it helps when all the new coaches have experience playing or coaching in a College Football Playoff game or a Super Bowl.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Holy Cross College introduces new president
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Holy Cross College introduced its new president on Wednesday. Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. Clark is the first president of the college who is not a Holy Cross brother or priest. Community members and city...
abc57.com
Beacon Health System reveals new outpatient center
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Beacon Health System reveals new outpatient center in Goshen. The new space on Reith Boulevard offers urgent care, imaging, and physical therapy. Patients can utilize the new Kiosk system offered by the hospital to make check-ins and registration times faster. This is the fourth urgent care system...
Amazing Burger Joint Has Insanely Awesome Old School Burgers
An old school cheeseburger is a tasty food option. I'm talking about the burgers that are grilled fresh on the flat top. Topped with cheese, a slice of onion, pickles, tomato, ketchup and mustard. Keep it simple, wrap it in some wax paper and I'm going to be well on my way to stuffing my belly.
inkfreenews.com
Avilla Has Become A Destination
Avilla is only a half-hour drive east of Lake Country. It was named from the French word for “villas.” Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, but there is plenty of reasons for folks to come from afar.
WNDU
Strong offensive line, new quarterback ready to lead Mishawaka Cavemen
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Cavemen are reloaded and ready for another strong season, running their triple option behind a strong and experienced offensive line. 16 Sports met up with the team Monday afternoon to talk about that strength. “A big strength is definitely our o-line,” says Malik Washington,...
WNDU
South Bend city, school officials highlight school zone safety
Class is officially back in session for students in the School City of Mishawaka. Visitation underway for Rep. Jackie Walorski at Granger Community Church. Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County last week. Irish learning from experienced coaching staff. Updated:...
WNDU
Medical Moment: The signs of early dementia
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than six million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, and an estimated 11 million family, friends, and unpaid caregivers are caring for them. Knowing the signs of early dementia, also known as mild cognitive impairment, or MCI, is critical so patients and their families can get support as soon as possible.
WNDU
Back-to-School: School City of Mishawaka students return to the classroom
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Class is officially back in session for students in the School City of Mishawaka. 16 Morning News Now stopped by John Young Middle School on Wednesday morning to chat with Principal Mike Fisher and Superintendent Dr. Theodore Stevens. They say they are so excited for the...
Comments / 0