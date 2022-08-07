Local motorcycle club to host community fundraiser for victims of gun violence

Community Unity Fest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The J-Ville Riders Motorcycle Club is hosting a community unity fest. The event stands as a fundraiser for the families who have lost children due to gun violence and all donations will go to Families of Slain Children Inc. This event will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park, 1096 A Philip Randolph Blvd.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The event slogan is, “Stop the Violence-End the Silence.”

The organizers state that the only way to win this war against violence is for citizens and law enforcement to come together as a community.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“JSO has some of the most professional and honorable officers. Let’s work together to build a solid and trusting partnership. Once this trust is established, citizens feel more comfortable working with the police to keep their community safe. These partnerships make it possible to address public safety issues such as crime, social disorder and fear of crime from inside out instead of outside in,” states the J-Ville Riders organization.

The fundraiser will include:

Food trucks, bar tents, a job fair, free ice cream, gift drawings every half-hour, school supplies giveaway for teachers, haircut vouchers, vendors, a fish fry, and DJs.

To learn more about this event and the organization, click here.