Pineville, LA

kalb.com

Boyce PD gives details surrounding the overdose death of Charntel Baty

BOYCE, LA
kalb.com

Arrest made in connection with Boyce overdose death

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - On August 10, 2022, the Boyce Police Department held a press conference regarding the death of 48-year-old Charntel Baty. Boyce PD said they received a call about an unresponsive woman on March 2. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Baty dead from a suspected drug overdose. Derrick Ford, 46, who police say was romantically involved with Baty, was also on the scene at the time.
BOYCE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Body of missing canoeist recovered from Ouiska Chitto Creek

A 37-year-old Basile man is believed to have drowned in the Quiska Chitto Creek, just west of Oberlin, on Monday. Christopher Ceaser was canoeing with his son before he went missing in the water, according to Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert. The Sheriff’s Office along with search teams from area...
OBERLIN, LA
kalb.com

RPSO: Cowboy Church in Pineville vandalized

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Cowboy Church on Hwy 28 East, discovered on Wednesday that the church had been vandalized. The church’s glass entry door was damaged, along with two double pane glass windows. RPSO said whoever committed the...
PINEVILLE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Arrest made in 11th Street homicide investigation

A 31-year-old Natchitoches man has been arrested in the death of a Lake Charles man found in his 11th Street home last week. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said DNA evidence collected from the crime scene identified 31-year-old Kendrick M. Cox of Natchitoches as a suspect. Cox is also wanted for first-degree murder in Natchitoches.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish officials have identified the body recovered today from Whiskey Chitto Creek. The body of Basile man Christopher Ceaser, 37, was found around 11 a.m., according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ceaser was reported missing evening Monday evening. Authorities then began searching...
ALLEN PARISH, LA
kalb.com

NPSO investigating Saturday evening shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on August 6 that left a man hospitalized in serious but stable condition. On Saturday evening around 10:16 p.m., NPSO deputies responded to a shots fired call in Independence Drive and another call about...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Study shows uneven playing field for minority businesses in Cenla

After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued. A 29-year-old Oakdale woman, charged in a hit and run crash that killed a cyclist just south of Alexandria, was back in court on Aug. 10 for a pretrial conference. Ahead of trial, DA’s Office gets...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KTBS

Natchitoches police investigate weekend homicide

NATCITOCHES, La. -- The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning on Woodyard Drive. Officers found the victim, Jay Tousant Jr., 21, of Natchitoches, after hearing gunshots in the area of Woodyard Drive. Tousant was inside a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities release identity of Oakdale shooting victim

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The Oakdale Police Department has released the identity of the victim who died after being shot on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Anthony Rakestraw Jr. Authorities are still searching for Malcolm Pugh, 21, who is currently wanted for second-degree murder.
OAKDALE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Arrest Report August 4-6, 2022

The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Kaleb Pennock, age 23, of Leesville, was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Trespass, one count of Disturbing the Peace / Drunkenness, one count of Criminal Damage to Property, one count of Criminal Mischief, and one outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond has not been set and Pennock remains in the VPSO jail.
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Colfax man arrested for sending explicit photos to Concordia minor

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Colfax man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sending explicit photos to a minor in Concordia Parish. The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office said that Bradly J. Dyer, 26, of Colfax, was arrested and charged with indecent behavior with juveniles. Along with the photos,...
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA

