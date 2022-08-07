Read full article on original website
kalb.com
WANTED: Suspect in fatal shooting on Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help in locating a man wanted in connection with the homicide that occurred on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8. APD said Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second-degree murder and illegal possession of...
kalb.com
Boyce PD gives details surrounding the overdose death of Charntel Baty
An overnight shooting in Opelousas leaves one dead
Opelousas police say a domestic dispute late Wednesday night led to a fatal shooting on Halphen Street.
kalb.com
Arrest made in connection with Boyce overdose death
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - On August 10, 2022, the Boyce Police Department held a press conference regarding the death of 48-year-old Charntel Baty. Boyce PD said they received a call about an unresponsive woman on March 2. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Baty dead from a suspected drug overdose. Derrick Ford, 46, who police say was romantically involved with Baty, was also on the scene at the time.
Lake Charles American Press
Body of missing canoeist recovered from Ouiska Chitto Creek
A 37-year-old Basile man is believed to have drowned in the Quiska Chitto Creek, just west of Oberlin, on Monday. Christopher Ceaser was canoeing with his son before he went missing in the water, according to Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert. The Sheriff’s Office along with search teams from area...
kalb.com
RPSO: Cowboy Church in Pineville vandalized
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Cowboy Church on Hwy 28 East, discovered on Wednesday that the church had been vandalized. The church’s glass entry door was damaged, along with two double pane glass windows. RPSO said whoever committed the...
kalb.com
After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 29-year-old Oakdale woman, charged in a hit and run crash that killed a cyclist just south of Alexandria, was back in court on Wednesday, August 10, for a pretrial conference. Lacy Jordan is facing charges of hit and run, negligent homicide, careless operation of a...
kalb.com
Ahead of trial, DA’s Office gets evidence of prior crimes introduced in Brandon Francisco case
Lake Charles American Press
Arrest made in 11th Street homicide investigation
A 31-year-old Natchitoches man has been arrested in the death of a Lake Charles man found in his 11th Street home last week. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said DNA evidence collected from the crime scene identified 31-year-old Kendrick M. Cox of Natchitoches as a suspect. Cox is also wanted for first-degree murder in Natchitoches.
KPLC TV
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish officials have identified the body recovered today from Whiskey Chitto Creek. The body of Basile man Christopher Ceaser, 37, was found around 11 a.m., according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ceaser was reported missing evening Monday evening. Authorities then began searching...
kalb.com
NPSO investigating Saturday evening shooting
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on August 6 that left a man hospitalized in serious but stable condition. On Saturday evening around 10:16 p.m., NPSO deputies responded to a shots fired call in Independence Drive and another call about...
kalb.com
Study shows uneven playing field for minority businesses in Cenla
KTBS
Natchitoches police investigate weekend homicide
NATCITOCHES, La. -- The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning on Woodyard Drive. Officers found the victim, Jay Tousant Jr., 21, of Natchitoches, after hearing gunshots in the area of Woodyard Drive. Tousant was inside a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole.
Louisiana State Police Giving Away Free Car Seats Saturday
One of the biggest problems in not just Louisiana but across the United States is folks having the wrong restraint or car seat for their baby or toddler. It is super important to have the right car seat for the size of your child in your vehicle when you travel.
KPLC TV
Authorities release identity of Oakdale shooting victim
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The Oakdale Police Department has released the identity of the victim who died after being shot on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Anthony Rakestraw Jr. Authorities are still searching for Malcolm Pugh, 21, who is currently wanted for second-degree murder.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report August 4-6, 2022
The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Kaleb Pennock, age 23, of Leesville, was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Trespass, one count of Disturbing the Peace / Drunkenness, one count of Criminal Damage to Property, one count of Criminal Mischief, and one outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond has not been set and Pennock remains in the VPSO jail.
kalb.com
Colfax man arrested for sending explicit photos to Concordia minor
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Colfax man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sending explicit photos to a minor in Concordia Parish. The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office said that Bradly J. Dyer, 26, of Colfax, was arrested and charged with indecent behavior with juveniles. Along with the photos,...
KPLC TV
Allen Parish dive teams searching for missing man on Whiskey Chitto
Allen Parish, La. (KPLC) - Dive teams with the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who vanished while canoeing on the Whiskey Chitto outside Oberlin. The man was reported missing around 5 p.m. Monday, Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said.
KLFY.com
3 men arrested in St. Landry Parish, alleged attempted catalytic converter theft
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – According to the Opelousas Police Department (OPD), three men were arrested for allegedly trying to steal catalytic converters from vehicles. OPD said that on July 31, officers responded to a call of suspicious persons that appeared to be attempting to steal catalytic converters from vehicles at a car dealership.
