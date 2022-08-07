Read full article on original website
Alabama WR JoJo Earle out with broken foot
Alabama’s replenished receiver room took a hit via injury this week. Sophomore JoJo Earle will be out six to eight weeks with a broken foot, Nick Saban said after practice Thursday. Saban said the Aledo, Texas product had been showing considerable progress in practice before he went down with the injury earlier this week.
How Landen King switched from tight end to wide receiver
Auburn tight end coach Brad Bedell knows that in the days of the transfer portal and NIL, he’ll constantly have to recruit players on his team to keep them happy. Bedell might not have expected to lose Landen King to new wide receiver coach Ike Hilliard. The excellent news for Bedell and Hilliard is that the 6′5 220-pound sophomore could become a sensation for the Tigers in a position needing some depth.
Alabama offensive line seeking ‘different mentality’ in 2022 under new coach
Alabama’s offensive line was an enigma in 2021. Anchored by an All-American left tackle in Evan Neal and coached by one of Nick Saban’s most experienced assistant hires in Doug Marrone, the line never came close to matching the consistency of a 2020 group that won the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s best.
Injured Auburn starting offensive lineman returns to practice
Will Friend was late to his scheduled sitdown with media after Auburn’s fifth practice of fall camp, but the Tigers’ second-year offensive line coach had a good excuse: He was soaking in the cold tub with starting guard Keiondre Jones. Jones has been “banged up” early on in...
Can ‘special’ freshman Camden Brown be big-bodied receiver Auburn’s offense lacked last year?
Luke Deal’s eyes lit up, and he began nodding his head in excitement from behind the podium inside the auditorium of Auburn’s athletics complex. The redshirt junior tight end spoke highly of many of his teammates Tuesday afternoon — he could easily start a side hustle as a hype-man — but there was one name that really seemed to conjure up some enthusiasm when Deal was asked about him: true freshman wide receiver Camden Brown.
Ike Hilliard wants to ‘change the narrative’ surrounding Auburn’s wide receivers
Ike Hilliard may not have been on Auburn’s staff last season, but the longtime former NFL assistant is well-versed in the issues the Tigers’ wide receiver room faced in 2021. The unit wasn’t up to par for considerable stretches of the season, and their struggles early in the...
Will pair of Alabama defensive backs join basketball team this winter?
Six of Alabama’s past seven football seasons have stretched into the second week of January, making the task particularly difficult for any of its players wanting to also play basketball. Doing so would require shaking off the physical rigors of a 15-game football season and then jumping into an...
Observations from Day 5 of Auburn fall camp
Auburn was back on the practice field Wednesday morning for Day 5 of preseason camp. A day after a “solid” practice that Bryan Harsin described as the best display of urgency from his team, the Tigers looked to build off that and develop some consistency in their buildup to the 2022 season.
Alabama State names new defensive coordinator
Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson has named Ryan Lewis his new defensive coordinator ahead of the 2022 season. The post Alabama State names new defensive coordinator appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Coaches preview: Huntingdon football coach Mike Turk
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get to know your local college football coaches! Each night, WSFA sports director Rosie Langello goes one on one with a college coach in the area to find about more about the man behind the coach. For the next five nights, enjoy in-depth interviews that feature...
Alabama State adds new state-of-the-art field turf and design
Alabama State University has a new, state-of-the-art field turf with some design tweaks to match. The post Alabama State adds new state-of-the-art field turf and design appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
High School Football Previews: Park Crossing & Edgewood Academy
Alabama News Network is getting you ready for the start of football season with our High School Football Previews. Watch this video for previews of Park Crossing and Edgewood Academy. Don’t forget: for high school scores and highlights + college football previews + John Longshore’s analysis, watch Pepsi Laceup, Friday...
Auburn QB TJ Finley who inked historic NIL deal, arrested by police
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of attempt to elude the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday. WRBL has reached out to Auburn police and the university itself for a comment on […]
WVTM13 Investigates: Poarch Creek lottery lobbying influence
Our research shows that two-thirds of the Alabama legislature have received campaign cash from the Poarch Band of the Creek Indians. One veteran lawmaker tells WVTM13 that special gambling interests are keeping lottery legislation from passing in Montgomery.
100-acre no-cage, no-kill dog shelter opening in Alabama
Big Dog Ranch Rescue – the largest cage-free, no-kill rescue in the U.S. - is opening a 100-acre facility in Alabama. The ranch will be located at the former home of a greyhound training facility in Shorter in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation, medical and adoption center for dogs across the south.
The legacy of Ray Scott
It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. For bass anglers, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was busy like beavers building dams across the South, creating huge, man-made reservoirs where black bass would soon thrive. For others, it was a time of constant struggle. “Segregation...
Tuskegee alumni helping improve athletic facilities with gift
Tuskegee University got a solid gift from its Alumni Housing Foundation to help improve its athletic facilities. The post Tuskegee alumni helping improve athletic facilities with gift appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Vote Alabama for "America's Best Looking Cruiser"!
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Each year the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) joins fellow highway patrol and state police organizations across the nation to vie for the top spot in the American Association of State Trooper’s (AAST) “Best-Looking Cruiser” contest. Photos are chosen through popular vote and placed in the AAST’s calendar.
Holman warden built career after altercations with women cost him Trooper job
Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore made national news last week after officials told a female reporter her skirt was too short and her open-toed shoes were unacceptable. Other female reporters and attorneys jumped in to share their own stories of being subjected to similar regulations that seemed to be capriciously applied to women.
Redland Middle School opens in Elmore County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a busy and exciting week for Elmore County Schools as the district welcomed back students and opened a brand new middle school. Redland Middle School serves students in grades fifth - eighth. “We have 555 students as of yesterday afternoon,” said Redland Middle...
