Montgomery, AL

AL.com

Alabama WR JoJo Earle out with broken foot

Alabama’s replenished receiver room took a hit via injury this week. Sophomore JoJo Earle will be out six to eight weeks with a broken foot, Nick Saban said after practice Thursday. Saban said the Aledo, Texas product had been showing considerable progress in practice before he went down with the injury earlier this week.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

How Landen King switched from tight end to wide receiver

Auburn tight end coach Brad Bedell knows that in the days of the transfer portal and NIL, he’ll constantly have to recruit players on his team to keep them happy. Bedell might not have expected to lose Landen King to new wide receiver coach Ike Hilliard. The excellent news for Bedell and Hilliard is that the 6′5 220-pound sophomore could become a sensation for the Tigers in a position needing some depth.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Injured Auburn starting offensive lineman returns to practice

Will Friend was late to his scheduled sitdown with media after Auburn’s fifth practice of fall camp, but the Tigers’ second-year offensive line coach had a good excuse: He was soaking in the cold tub with starting guard Keiondre Jones. Jones has been “banged up” early on in...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Can ‘special’ freshman Camden Brown be big-bodied receiver Auburn’s offense lacked last year?

Luke Deal’s eyes lit up, and he began nodding his head in excitement from behind the podium inside the auditorium of Auburn’s athletics complex. The redshirt junior tight end spoke highly of many of his teammates Tuesday afternoon — he could easily start a side hustle as a hype-man — but there was one name that really seemed to conjure up some enthusiasm when Deal was asked about him: true freshman wide receiver Camden Brown.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Observations from Day 5 of Auburn fall camp

Auburn was back on the practice field Wednesday morning for Day 5 of preseason camp. A day after a “solid” practice that Bryan Harsin described as the best display of urgency from his team, the Tigers looked to build off that and develop some consistency in their buildup to the 2022 season.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Coaches preview: Huntingdon football coach Mike Turk

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get to know your local college football coaches! Each night, WSFA sports director Rosie Langello goes one on one with a college coach in the area to find about more about the man behind the coach. For the next five nights, enjoy in-depth interviews that feature...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

High School Football Previews: Park Crossing & Edgewood Academy

Alabama News Network is getting you ready for the start of football season with our High School Football Previews. Watch this video for previews of Park Crossing and Edgewood Academy. Don’t forget: for high school scores and highlights + college football previews + John Longshore’s analysis, watch Pepsi Laceup, Friday...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Auburn QB TJ Finley who inked historic NIL deal, arrested by police

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of attempt to elude the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday. WRBL has reached out to Auburn police and the university itself for a comment on […]
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

100-acre no-cage, no-kill dog shelter opening in Alabama

Big Dog Ranch Rescue – the largest cage-free, no-kill rescue in the U.S. - is opening a 100-acre facility in Alabama. The ranch will be located at the former home of a greyhound training facility in Shorter in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation, medical and adoption center for dogs across the south.
ALABAMA STATE
bassmaster.com

The legacy of Ray Scott

It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. For bass anglers, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was busy like beavers building dams across the South, creating huge, man-made reservoirs where black bass would soon thrive. For others, it was a time of constant struggle. “Segregation...
MONTGOMERY, AL
FOX54 News

Vote Alabama for "America's Best Looking Cruiser"!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Each year the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) joins fellow highway patrol and state police organizations across the nation to vie for the top spot in the American Association of State Trooper’s (AAST) “Best-Looking Cruiser” contest. Photos are chosen through popular vote and placed in the AAST’s calendar.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Holman warden built career after altercations with women cost him Trooper job

Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore made national news last week after officials told a female reporter her skirt was too short and her open-toed shoes were unacceptable. Other female reporters and attorneys jumped in to share their own stories of being subjected to similar regulations that seemed to be capriciously applied to women.
ATMORE, AL
WSFA

Redland Middle School opens in Elmore County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a busy and exciting week for Elmore County Schools as the district welcomed back students and opened a brand new middle school. Redland Middle School serves students in grades fifth - eighth. “We have 555 students as of yesterday afternoon,” said Redland Middle...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
