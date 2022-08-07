Luke Deal’s eyes lit up, and he began nodding his head in excitement from behind the podium inside the auditorium of Auburn’s athletics complex. The redshirt junior tight end spoke highly of many of his teammates Tuesday afternoon — he could easily start a side hustle as a hype-man — but there was one name that really seemed to conjure up some enthusiasm when Deal was asked about him: true freshman wide receiver Camden Brown.

AUBURN, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO