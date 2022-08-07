Read full article on original website
Former NFL player arrested in Lawrence County
A former NFL star has been arrested and charged with having marijuana after a traffic stop in Lawrence County.
4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll
The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
Paul Finebaum Has Revealed His 2 National Championship Favorites
Every year, the list of teams capable of winning a national championship in college football is a short one. It's up for debate how many teams are on the list this year, but ESPN's Paul Finebaum thinks two teams in particular are above the rest: Alabama and Ohio State. Finebaum...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
3-Star Arizona State football player arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Texas | No longer on the roster
Jaydon Williams, a three-start linebacker no longer with the Arizona State football team was taken into custody by Arizona State police while attempting to board an airplane back to Texas. The warrant out for Williams was for an aggravated assault charge relating to a domestic violence incident. Williams allegedly assaulted...
Alabama A&M lands former Alabama Crimson Tide lineman
Kyle Mann is staying in Alabama The post Alabama A&M lands former Alabama Crimson Tide lineman appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
3 Alabama high schools named to MaxPreps’ top 100 football teams this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — MaxPreps has officially devised its top 100 high school football teams ahead of the start of the season later this month and Alabama is well represented. The list named three schools from the Yellowhammer State to its annual top 100 teams in the nation, including a three-time defending state champion. Thompson […]
Alabama Reportedly Adds Game To 2024 Football Schedule
The Crimson Tide have reportedly filled their fourth and final non-conference slot for the 2024 season. According to the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama "is scheduled to face Mercer on Nov. 16, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, per the contract signed in February 2019." Mercer is an FCS school that went 7-3 under Drew...
Alabama’s McKinstry Will Only Play Football This Season
McKinstry arrived on campus as a dual-sport athlete and practiced with the basketball team as a freshman.
Watch Little League hitter drilled in head, comforts crying pitcher at mound in viral moment
The Little League World Series is as stressful an environment in all of sports. Still, leave it to the kids to remind adults what sports is all about. It was an emotional moment between Texas East and Oklahoma in a Little League World Series regional tournament on Tuesday. The viral...
Philip Rivers set for ‘special’ return to Athens High School on Friday night
Philip Rivers would like nothing more than to downplay his return to Athens High School this week. His St. Michael Catholic football team will play the Golden Eagles in a jamboree game at 6 p.m. Friday. For Rivers, it marks a return to his alma mater. He played his final...
Report: ESPN Won’t Carry Games for Major College Conference as Part of New Media Rights Deal
For the first time in 40 years, one of the biggest conferences in college athletics won’t be working with ESPN. According to Sports Business Journal, the Big Ten will not work with the sports network as it pursues a new media rights deal. John Ourand reported on Monday night...
Petcash: First Ever College Athlete Investor
Developments in the sports world evolve quickly. A little over a year ago, amateur athletes weren’t legally allowed to make a penny on their OWN name, image, and likeness. Which sounds absolutely ridiculous in hindsight.
