Vandalism in Trenton parks a hot topic at Trenton Park Board meeting
Vandalism in Trenton parks was discussed at the Trenton Park Board meeting on August 10th. Park Superintendent David Shockley reported the lower bathrooms at Moberly Park were vandalized over the Fourth of July weekend. New fixtures were installed to replace those that were destroyed. The bathrooms at Burleigh Grimes were...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri
A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Maple Street
The Chillicothe Fire Department reports a fan was used Monday evening to evacuate smoke after food being cooked on a stove began smoking. A neighbor reported a smoke detector was sounding and smoke was seen coming out a window of the residence at 1722 Maple Street in Chillicothe. The fire...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Helen Nickell
Mrs. Helen E. Nickell 95, resident of Jamesport, Missouri died at 9:45 P.M., August 9, 2022, at Sunnyview Nursing Home, Trenton, Missouri. Funeral services will be Monday, August 15, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Church Of Christ, Trenton. Burial at Pilot Grove No.2 Cemetery, Jamesport, Missouri. Family visitation will be...
2 Vehicle Accident in Creston
(Creston) No one suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Creston. Police say the accident happened at 4:21 p.m. on Monday at Maple and Page Streets. According to the report, 20-year-old Skye Marie Davis of Harlan, driving a 2013 Chevy Impala northbound on Maple Street, entered the uncontrolled intersection and broadsided a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 22-year-old Kelby Aaron Durnin of Fairbank, Iowa traveling westbound on Page Street.
tncontentexchange.com
Maryville couple hospitalized after rollover crash
SHERIDAN, Mo. — A Maryville couple was injured in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon just outside of Sheridan. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Stephanie S. Tate, 49, and Bertsel A. Tate, 52, both of Maryville, were headed west on State Route 246 just before 3 p.m. on Sunday in a 1998 Ford pickup truck driven by Bertsel. When a towed unit began to fishtail, the pickup swerved off the right side of the roadway, then back across the center line. The pickup began to rotate and then went off the right side of the roadway again, causing the towed unit to detach. The pickup struck a ditch and overturned, coming to rest on its top.
kq2.com
Two injured in Worth County Crash
(WORTH COUNTY, Mo.) One person is in serious condition following a crash in Worth County earlier this afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Bertsel Tate was driving westbound on Missouri 246, when the towed unit began to fishtail and went off the right side of the road.
kttn.com
Additional cases in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Trenton resident Beulah Marie Nichols pleaded guilty to misuse of the 911 emergency phone number. She was accused of making numerous calls to 911 on July 29th for what authorities said were non-emergencies. Nichols was sentenced to serve 48 hours at the Grundy County Detention Center and pay court costs.
kttn.com
Sullivan County Health Department to hold a wellness day and lab draws
The Sullivan County Health Department will hold a wellness day and lab draws later this month. The Safety and Wellness Day will be at the North Central Missouri Electric Cooperative of Milan on August 22nd from 1 to 5:30 pm. There will be information, resources, and activities. The North Central...
kttn.com
Trenton City Council approves 7 houses to be demolished, two older police cars to be used as “Courtesy Cars” at airport
After accepting the low bid for the removal of asbestos, the Trenton City Council on Monday night approved seven houses to be demolished – keeping within the $50,000 budget for demolitions during the 2022-23 fiscal year. Enviro Solutions was approved to remove hazardous materials from three of the sites...
kchi.com
Weekend Arrests By Missouri Highway Patrol
Five arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Saturday at 3:40 pm, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 50-year-old Reanne L Holloway of Independence on a Johnson County warrant for alleged failure to appear for alleged driving while revoked. Troopers also arrested 23-year-old Brandon A Ewing of Holt for alleged speeding, no seatbelt, and on a Clinton County warrant for a traffic violation. Both were held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kttn.com
Trenton woman arrested for misuse of 911 emergency system
A Trenton woman has been arrested after allegedly making repeated calls to 911on July 29th regarding non-emergencies. Fifty-four-year-old Beulah Marie Nichols is charged with a misdemeanor – misuse of the 911 emergency telephone service. Bond is $1,500 cash and she’s scheduled to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of...
kttn.com
Hosted by people from Tonga, “Tropical Tonga Dayz” to be held this weekend in Trenton
There will be Polynesian music and dancing at Tropical Tonga Dayz in Trenton this weekend. The free event will be held at 1858 East Ninth Street in the Eastgate Shopping Center on August 12th from 7 pm to midnight and on August 13th starting at 2 pm. August 12th will also include refreshments, and August 13th will include a Polynesian dinner.
kttn.com
Woman arrested at Chillicothe Correctional Center on charges from Grundy County
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an Independence woman at the Chillicothe Correctional Center on August 9th on felony charges from Grundy County. Forty-nine-year-old Mira Ann Huffman has been charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving amphetamine or methamphetamine. They stem from an alleged January incident.
northwestmoinfo.com
Eagleville Couple Charged in Death of Child
BETHANY, MO – Two Eagleville residents are in custody, charged with child abuse which authorities say resulted in the death of a child on July 31st. According to a probable cause affidavit issued by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, EMS and the Sheriff’s Office responded to the unresponsive child, who was later pronounced dead after being airlifted to Children’s Mercy Hospital.
kttn.com
Spickard man arrested after reportedly damaging a pickup, injuring an individual and threatening a law enforcement officer
A Spickard resident was arrested on August 9th after an alleged incident in July in which he reportedly damaged a pickup truck, injured someone, and threatened a law enforcement officer. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 32-year-old Charles Lee Duncan has been charged with the felonies of first-degree property...
kttn.com
Senior citizen arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol in Daviess County faces multiple drug allegations
Multiple allegations face a woman from Holt after she was arrested early Monday morning in Daviess County. Seventy-one-year-old Linda Doran was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The patrol accused Doran of possession of controlled substances listed as amphetamines, synthetic narcotics, and marijuana. She’s also accused...
kttn.com
Funeral Services: Arlene Garrison
Funeral services for Arlene E. Garrison will be at 2 p.m. on August 17 in the Wesley United Methodist Church, 113 East 9th Street, Trenton. The Rev. Steve Martin will officiate. Kathleen Holeman of St. Joseph will sing “Take My Hand, Precious Lord” and “He Touched Me.”
kttn.com
Trenton Board of Education sets lunch prices, sets graduation date and discuss graduation during evening hours
Trenton R-9 Superintendent Daniel Gott informed the board of education on August 9th that the district received a credit from Apple Bus for combined school bus routes last year. He said the credit was for $13,751.38. He noted the company is confident there will be enough drivers this year. Back-to-school...
kttn.com
Ridgeway teenager charged with two counts of child molestation
Authorities in Daviess County have charged a Ridgeway teenager after an investigation involving the alleged molestation of a child. Nineteen-year-old Trevor Wayne Bradley of Ridgeway has been charged with two counts of second-degree child molestation allegedly involving a child younger than 12 years old. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports...
