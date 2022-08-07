Read full article on original website
New BMW M135i Coming To Fight Audi S3
Back in April, we received spy shots of the F40 BMW M135i wearing a quartet of exhaust tips, something typically reserved for the full-fat M models. We now know that BMW will be fitting four round tips to M Performance cars and squared tips to true M cars. Originally, we thought these tips meant an M140i model was coming to take on the Audi RS3, and according to our spy photographers who have sent us new images, such a thing may still be on the cards. Either way, the lesser sibling of the BMW 2 Series is getting a radical overhaul in the styling department.
Stunning Ferrari F40 With Nearly 1,000 HP Offered In Rare Private Sale
We all have that dream car garage. There are the cars that will forever occupy a permanent garage space and then there are modern aspirational cars that are removed immediately in favor of a more desirable classic. This 1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione is one such supercar, that would instantly replace the more modern Ferrari SF90 Stradale after it surfaced for sale with RM Sotheby's.
Jaguar Model Lineup Gets Streamlined For 2023
Jaguar has been keeping a fairly low public profile lately as it prepares future models for release in 2025. While that happens, the British luxury brand is nursing its current lineup and keeping models up to date while delivering a special edition F-Pace. The good news for existing customers is...
New MG7 Could Have Been A Great Toyota Camry Rival
Earlier this month, we caught another look at MG's extreme electric roadster known as the Cyberster. It looks nothing like the MG roadsters of old as the company embraces electrification and what is clearly a totally different design language. But while the Cyberster looks decidedly futuristic, the brand is also paying attention to more sensible transportation in the form of the recently revealed MG4 EV and the car you see here, the new MG7 sports sedan. Shared via social media (hence the inconsistent image quality) and expected to go on sale in China later this year, the MG7 has a fastback-style design and sloping roofline that differentiates it from more conventional sedans. This is the first time that the MG7 nameplate has returned in almost a decade.
Meyers Manx Dune Buggy Revived, New Toyota Overtrail Off-Roader, Porsche 911 GT3 RS Crazy Aeros: Cold Start
The alarms have rung, and the coffee's percolating, so it's time to start your day off the right way with Cold Start, your one-stop recap of the most important news from the last day. It was a slow Monday for most, with highlights coming from Ford's aid of Kentucky flood victims and 7,500 new jobs from the newest automaker to hit America, VinFast. We found out that driving on a race track is healthier for you than hitting the gym, too.
Colorado Gas Station Posts Fuel Prices Next To EV Charging Prices
We all discuss the cost savings during endless EV versus gas-powered vehicle debates. CarBuzz also pointed out how Americans were measuring mileage wrong for EV cars but now one gas station with charging spots has really simplified it for the public. The Choice Market station in Denver, Colorado built digital signage showing current rates for EV kW charging, and now it's even more of a gap than we've seen versus gallons of gas over the past couple years.
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Gets Big Price Increase And More Range
Existing reservations will honor the previous pricing. Ford has officially revealed pricing for the 2023 F-150 Lightning, and the news isn't great. "Ford is adjusting the MSRP on the F-150 Lightning for the first time since it was revealed in May 2021 and has honored MSRP for all customer orders to date. Due to significant material cost increases and other factors, Ford has adjusted MSRP starting with the opening of the next wave of F-150 Lightning orders," the company said in a press release.
TEASED: Honda Pilot TrailSport Looks Ready To Go Offroad
Honda released the first teaser image of the 2023 Honda Pilot Trailsport, which the Japanese manufacturer says will get you there and back. That's nice because that's generally what we look for in a car. It will also be the final SUV Honda launches this year, as the teaser clearly...
RUMORS: New Lexus LFA Will Have Almost 1,000 HP, Nissan Z Nismo Coming With Over 400 HP And Nissan GT-R Refresh Coming In 2023
According to the Japanese language Best Car website, there are a slew of existing updates and a couple of new models with dates on the horizon. Without sources and with our hazy grasp of the Japanese language, we will place all of the following Google-translated information in the rumor column until we confirm otherwise.
Stolen American Classic Cars Destroyed At Junker Racing Event
Following two classic American cars being stolen within a month and only 20 miles of each other in the UK, they somehow appeared together for a demolition derby-style race just over a month later. In the UK, 'banger racing' is a full-contact racing format to a checkered flag rendering cars no longer fit for the road.
Toyota Might Just Have Confirmed A New MR2
Toyota has given enthusiasts a lot to be happy about in recent times. A new GR86 arrived, the Supra finally received a manual gearbox, and the mighty GR Corolla is on the way to challenge the Honda Civic Type R. However, what Toyota doesn't have in its lineup is a sporty drop-top - or a convertible of any kind, for that matter. It was a role played by the MR2 Spyder, and for some time now, rumors about the return of the roadster have been floating around. Last year, there were even rumors that the Japanese automaker approached Porsche as a technical partner for the next MR2, and another one suggested Suzuki would help it revive the MR2. Now, a mysterious page on Toyota Australia's website has us wondering about the MR2's return once more.
Kia Spied Testing Hot EV9 With Recaro Seats And Roll Cage
Kia's EV9 has been spied doing laps around the Nurburgring. The test mule is equipped with a roll cage and bucket seats. We doubt any Telluride SUV owner has ever taken their three-row crossover to the Nurburgring race track in Germany, but that hasn't stopped Kia from taking its latest electric vehicle to the legendary Green Hell.
Mazda Will Increase Prices As It Moves Upmarket
A quick glance at Q2 sales figures for 2022 will tell you that most manufacturers are still struggling due to several supply chain constraints. Mazda was one of the biggest losers, despite the popularity of the new CX-50. This popular SUV spends an average of three days on the dealer floor. Even so, Mazda sales declined by 42.8%. In June, Miata sales fell by almost 90%, mainly because the popular Club trim is completely sold out for the year.
Polestar 2 Beats BMW i4 At The Moose Test
The Polestar 2 is the latest EV to be subjected to the safety evaluation known as the moose test, an evasive maneuver designed to test a vehicle's dynamism in a dangerous situation. Despite a lack of sporting pretensions, the team over at km77.com were impressed by how the Swedish electric vehicle performed. Fitted with a pair of Continental SportContact 6 tires, the Polestar put on a good show.
Nissan Z Dealer Markups Have Already Begun
New Nissan Z starts at $39,990, while the Proto Spec has an MSRP of $52,990. The all-new Nissan Z is one of the most surprising cars of the years. Not only is it good to drive, but it's so much more affordable than its direct rivals. A base model with a 400-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 and a six-speed manual has an MSRP of just $40,000. Even the limited edition Proto Spec, of which only 240 will be built, has a suggested retail price of $52,990, just $490 more than Toyota charges for the entry-level 3.0 GR Supra.
Ford Sends Fleet Of F-150 Lightning EV Trucks To Help Kentucky Flood Victims
The recent flash floods that have swept through the state of Kentucky have claimed the lives of 37 people and destroyed millions of dollars worth of property. Various reports indicate that as many as 12,000 homes are without electricity, with several hundred more completely damaged. As such, residents are having to queue for hours to receive necessities such as food, water, and even a smartphone charge.
Tesla Told To Stop Using Americans As Crash Test Dummies And To Remove FSD Technology Now
Our younger readers might not know who Ralph Nader is, but his impact on the automotive industry was massive. Nader is a lawyer/activist who single-handedly killed the Chevrolet Corvair by attacking it in his famous book, Unsafe At Any Speed. Chevrolet eventually axed the Corvair over one of the biggest scandals in automotive history. Nader solidified his reputation as a road safety advocate, and his political grandstanding eventually led to the formation of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Tesla Finally Beats Mercedes To Luxury Sales Crown
Tesla's Model Y officially outsold the Mercedes-Benz GLC in Europe. It's taken a few years, but Tesla finally beat Mercedes-Benz in the sales race. Given how quickly Tesla sales have grown over the last 12 years, it was only a matter of time. In the first quarter of 2022, Tesla sold 295,324 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. And now the unimaginable has happened in Europe. Tesla officially outsold one of the oldest manufacturers on the planet in the most hotly contested segment.
New Chevy Colorado Will Have Over 200 Off-Roading Accessories
After what felt like an eternity, Chevrolet finally replaced the aging Colorado with an all-new model. With rugged good looks and a powerful 2.7-liter engine, GM's Ranger rival finally has what it takes to square up to popular rivals. An important part of currying favor with prospective pickup buyers is to offer an array of accessories and, according to Muscle Cars & Trucks, Chevrolet is planning to do just that.
SPIED: Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback In The Works
Our photographers have previously captured the 2023 Audi Q6 e-tron, an upcoming mid-size electric SUV, testing as early as 2021. They've even spotted the high-performance RS Q6, which will be Audi Sport's first RS-branded EV SUV. But this is the first time we've seen the Q6 e-tron next to its Q6 Sportback e-tron sibling.
