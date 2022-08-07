ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets DE Carl Lawson: "He's Ahmad right now"

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NwnHi_0h8BQZcr00

New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner enters the NFL with a lot of expectations. Robert Saleh and the Jets made him the first of their three picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, and his man coverage skills have many believing he could be the cornerstone of the Jets’ secondary for years to come.

He also enters the NFL with one of the more impressive nicknames: Sauce. But for one veteran on the defensive side of the ball, he will need to earn that nickname. In an interview at Jets’ training camp, defensive end Carl Lawson told the NFL network that Gardner needs to “earn” the nickname, stating “until he plays and balls out then we’ll call him Sauce, but he’s Ahmad right now:”

If Gardner delivers with coverage snaps like this in the NFL, it will not be long until he earns that nickname. Take note of the cornerback at the top of the screen, as he matches the initial shallow route but then changes directions on a dime to eliminate the receiver as an option in the scramble drill:

Saucy.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
TMZ.com

ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender

ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cale Gundy's Oklahoma resignation and its subsequent conflicting statements, explained

Welcome to FTW Explains, a guide to catching up on and better understanding stuff going on in the world. If you’ve been reading the latest college football headlines this week, you’ve no doubt come across the news that longtime Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy resigned from his post suddenly, and you’re wondering what the deal is. We’ve got you covered.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Nfl Network#American Football
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets’ best options to replace Mekhi Becton

It appears that New York Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton will miss significant time with an injury to his knee cap and patella. While there is still more testing to be done and an official timetable has yet to be revealed by the team, it has been reported that there is “legitimate fear” Becton’s 2022 season could be over.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Which Steelers QB will play best vs Seahawks

On Satuday night the Pittsburgh Steelers will finally get back to playing football when they take on the Seattle Seahawks in the team’s first preseason game. All eyes will be on the three-headed quarterback monster for the Steelers of Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. This preseason will...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Pac-12 will survive

We have all wondered over the past six weeks if the Pac-12 Conference was going to survive the departures of USC and UCLA. On Tuesday morning, it became clear the league will indeed live. There will not be a death. There will not be splintering into extinction. There will not be a raid by the Big 12. The Pac will be back in some form or fashion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every Wisconsin Badger on an NFL training camp roster

With NFL training camp now here, Badger stars are gearing up for another season while rookies are looking to find their way onto final rosters. A number of Wisconsin Badgers were at top of the league last season, as Jonathan Taylor was arguably the NFL’s best running back and T.J. Watt took home NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2021.
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's 50 greatest true freshman seasons of all-time includes this Gator

ESPN’s Bill Connelly has released his list of the 50 greatest true freshman seasons of all time, with Reggie Green the lone Florida Gator to make the list. Reggie Green’s 1992 freshman season comes in at No. 49 overall and No. 6 among offensive linemen on Connelly’s list. Green began his career at left tackle before injuries forced him to switch to right tackle later in his career. He was named to the All-SEC team in 1993, but those ailments slowed down his career. Connelly even includes an incredible quote from former NFL head coach Dick Vermeil, who was working for ABC as an analyst, where he says that Green was the “best freshman tackle I have ever seen in college football” on a 1992 broadcast.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
183K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy