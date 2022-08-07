Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
Larsen, DelBene secure $25 million for Lynnwood’s Poplar Way bridge
The U.S. Department of Transportation on Tuesday awarded a $25 million grant to construct a new six-lane, multimodal bridge over I-5 in Lynnwood, between the intersections of 196th Street SW (State Route 524)/Poplar Way and 33rd Avenue W/Alderwood Mall Boulevard. The Department of Transportation awarded the funding through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Discretionary Grant Program, which enables communities of all sizes to carry out projects with significant local or regional impact.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County purchases first hotel for those without housing
Snohomish County is planning to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase its first hotel to be converted into “time-limited, bridge housing” for those who are homeless. The Days Inn facility in Everett will provide 74 new units to those individuals living without shelter, the county...
lynnwoodtoday.com
VFW youth essay contests underway
Every year, Edmonds Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8870 sponsors a group of student essay contests, along with VFW posts throughout the nation. Applications are made available through the local schools but students may also enter directly by filling out the application and submitting their entry to VFW Post 8870 prior to Oct. 31.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Emerald City Harley-Davidson hosting Aug. 13 fundraiser for mental health research
Lynnwood’s Emerald City Harley-Davidson is hosting a fundraiser to benefit mental health research and suicide prevention. Into the Light 2022 will be held from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. A silent auction will be held throughout the day, with a live auction for larger-ticket items in the evening. There will also be a 50/50 raffle where the winner will receive 50% of all raffle proceeds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lynnwoodtoday.com
I-5 seismic project will reduce Maple Road near Lynnwood to one lane Aug. 12-13
People who use Maple Road to cross over northbound Interstate 5 near Lynnwood should plan for delays during the daytime Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce the roadway to one lane, controlled by flaggers, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The closure is for work on a project to help the bridge stand up to a major earthquake.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: For some, saving money at the gas pump means sharing the ride to work
Inflation in the Puget Sound region has spiked by 10.1% over the past year, with the price of gas rising 48.4% year-over-year. As people in Snohomish County look for ways to save money, some are finding a lesser-known local public transit option: commuter vanpool service. Snohomish County-based Community Transit has...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish Film Festival set for Lynnwood Convention Center Sept. 17
The Snohomish Film Festival is holding its first in-person event on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Lynnwood Convention Center from 3-8 p.m. The festival — which launched in 2021 as a virtual event — will screen 30 short films, many by local filmmakers, host panels featuring the films’ cast and crew and have live readings from script contest finalists. Wrapping up the night will be a live, Hollywood-style awards ceremony with 18 awards handed out to contest winners and an after-hours party.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 31-Aug. 6, 2022
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit and run. 17600 block Highway 99: A second-degree theft was reported. 188th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit and run. 18400 block Highway 99: Two subjects were arrested for criminal trespassing. 19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: Carefree summer meals at Scotty’s Food Truck Thursday-Saturday
Whether you want to enjoy a carefree summer evening on the deck or a picnic dinner at the park or beach, Scotty’s Food Truck has you covered in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday this week. Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips and more seafood delights are available.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Walter Kalb: Known for his sharp wit, he was a loving father and devoted husband
Walt, loving father of two sons and devoted husband to the late Stacie Ann Donohue-Kalb, has passed away after a lifetime of coping with Crohn’s Disease. Walt, who died in an Everett hospital on July 26, 2022, joins deeply loved Stacie; the two were married in 1987. Walt was...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Cascade Symphony Orchestra opens season ticket sales for its 61st year
The Cascade Symphony Orchestra has opened season ticket sales for 2022-23 concerts at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. “It is going to be a great season filled with a variety of exciting music and distinguished soloists,” said Music Director Michael Miropolsky, who is entering his 21st season as the orchestra’s conductor.
Comments / 0