People who use Maple Road to cross over northbound Interstate 5 near Lynnwood should plan for delays during the daytime Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce the roadway to one lane, controlled by flaggers, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The closure is for work on a project to help the bridge stand up to a major earthquake.

LYNNWOOD, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO