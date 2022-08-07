Read full article on original website
MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation
It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
Watch: A Minor League Baseball Player Hit For The HR Cycle
St. Louis Cardinals prospect Chandler Redmond made Minor League baseball history on Wednesday night. The 25-year-old prospect out of Gardner-Webb University blasted four home runs during last night's contest for the Springfield Cardinals. As if this single-game feat wasn't impressive enough, he also completed the second-ever Minor League "home run...
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach channels inner Edwin Diaz with epic walk-up song
New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz and his entrance song went viral recently, but his teammate, Daniel Vogelbach, isn't letting him hog the spotlight for long. Diaz, one of the best closers in baseball, is already a household name to baseball fans. He became an internet sensation, though, after a slickly edited video of his walk-out hit Twitter. After that, his already famous entrance (in New York at least) hit the sharability level of funny cat videos.
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
Wrestling World Reacts To The Rock's Big Announcement
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had exciting news to share with his fans on Monday. He's an executive producer of a new docuseries called Tales from the Territories. Tales from the Territories will debut on Oct. 4 on Vice. This series will be based on "the golden-age of professional wrestling." Before...
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Watch: Nasty Brawl Breaks Out During Padres vs. Giants Game
A brutal brawl between fans broke out during Monday night's matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Four male fans got into it at the top of a staircase out in the right-field stands. The scuffle caused them to go tumbling down the stairs after one fan kicked another in the chest.
Mets' Dominic Smith 'went through a ton of things off the field this year that people don’t even know about'
The New York Mets began Wednesday afternoon at 72-39 overall and with the second-best record in all of MLB behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers (76-33), but not everybody associated with the Amazins has enjoyed a stellar summer. Popular Mets first baseman and outfielder Dominic Smith was initially optioned to...
Video: Little Leaguer hits absolute bomb of a home run
A Little League player went viral for an absolute bomb of a home run he hit this week. Jaron Lancaster is a star player for Hawaii’s Little League team that is playing in the West Region. They were facing Northern California in the second round of a double-elimination tournament on Monday. They won the game 13-3 and got some help from Lancaster’s big bat.
Red Sox Star Suffers Major Injury During Bike Accident
The 2022 season is officially over for Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale. On Tuesday, the Red Sox announced that Sale underwent season-ending surgery on his right wrist. He suffered a fractured wrist in a bicycle accident this past Saturday. Even though Sale will miss the remainder of the season,...
Sports Media World Pays Tribute To Former ESPN Host John Saunders
Six years ago, the sports media industry lost John Saunders. He was one of the top hosts for ESPN for roughly three decades. Saunders joined ESPN in 1986. Over the course of his broadcasting career, he covered the MLB, NFL and college football. An autobiography of Saunders revealed that he...
Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods Video Game News
Last year, 2K Sports scored an ace by locking up a long-term, exclusive deal with Tiger Woods that would also see him act as both an executive producer and consultant for its rising video game golf series. Now, it looks like that partnership is beginning to bear fruit. Per TWLegion,...
Look: Kate Upton Shares Racy Throwback Thursday Photo
Perhaps no Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is more iconic than Kate Upton - with respect to a few other legends, of course. Upton has appeared in the magazine six times over the course of her modeling career. With three covers and a body paint shoot under her belt, she's one of the most well-known models to grace the SI Swimsuit pages.
Look: NFL Star Appeared To Hit On Jake Paul's Girlfriend
Jake Paul and Julia Rose started dating in early 2020. Though they're still together, it sounds like an NFL player tried to slide in her DMs. A video of Paul revealing who messaged Rose surfaced on social media. However, the name was censored out. That being said, fans who are...
Lakers Land Knicks’ Cam Reddish In Bold Trade Scenario
In the NBA, market size is supposed to be an advantage. The logic is simple enough. Teams that play in bigger cities are supposed to have an easier time attracting stars. They provide more business opportunities and a bigger audience. In theory, that works. Fortunately, for the league’s smaller market...
NBA・
Disney's CEO Was Asked About The Big Ten Decision
With the Big Ten's media rights deal with FOX and ESPN set to expire in 2023, the conference is close to finalizing a new agreement. It was reported this week that the Big Ten's new media rights deal will be with CBS, FOX and NBC. ESPN, meanwhile, is on the outside looking in.
