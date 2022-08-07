Read full article on original website
Amid crisis, head of Oregon’s public defense agency dodges calls for his dismissal
The head of the Oregon state agency that runs public defense has alienated a host of high-ranking government officials, bullied staff and made the hard task of reforming a deeply troubled system even harder, according to his detractors. But Steve Singer, the executive director at the Office of Public Defense...
New research focuses on resilience of Oregon’s coastal roads and bridges
Researchers at Oregon State University used computer modeling to assess the resilience of roads and bridges on the Oregon coast and how this critical infrastructure would fare in the event of a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake. A recently published study focuses on local roads as well as transportation infrastructure like highways that connect communities to each other. The researchers looked at how different factors would impact recovery on the entire coast from Warrenton to Gold Beach. OSU Civil and Construction Engineering Professor Dan Cox was one of the co-authors of the study. He joins us to dig into the details.
Oregon wants to stop using school funds to clean up neglected boats
Since 2017, Oregon has used nearly $13 million from the Common School Fund to remove abandoned and neglected boats from waterways. But Oregon’s top elected officials want that to end. The Common School Fund is supervised by the State Land Board, which consists of three of the state’s top...
Yes, in fact, Oregon and Washington hops are different
A recently released report confirms what brewers have always known. Hops are impacted by terroir. For instance, Mosaic hops grown in Oregon’s Willamette Valley are not the same as Mosaic hops grown in Washington’s Yakima Valley. A particular variety of hop will exhibit different characteristics depending on exactly where it was grown and the conditions under which it was grown. The report from researchers working with the University of Oregon recently validated and explored the concept of hop terroir.
Oregon Democrats say landmark bill would help communities adapt to climate change
Top Oregon officials say the proposed federal Inflation Reduction Act would invest billions of dollars to create clean energy and green infrastructure projects that would help low-income residents and communities of color adapt to climate change. On Wednesday, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan along with Oregon Gov. Kate...
State funding will target lingering trauma of Oregon cannabis farm workers
Farm workers in Oregon’s cannabis industry have reported 12-hour work days in hot greenhouses, no access to water and threats of violence from employers. Ruth Zúñiga is one of the founders of Raíces de Bienestar, an Oregon based mental health non-profit focused on the Latino community. Zúñiga says many of these workers may not even know the effect of these experiences on their mental health.
OSU models how coastal cities might recover after ‘The Big One’
Researchers at Oregon State University have developed a model for predicting how regional infrastructure will fare in a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and how long it could take communities to recover.
Eastern Oregon schools grapple with security questions after Uvalde tragedy
In the wake of May’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, rural school leaders in Eastern Oregon met on Monday in Pendleton to review their security measures. About 200 school officials, police officers and mental health professionals from across Umatilla, Morrow and Union counties piled into a conference room at the Pendleton Convention Center to figure out how to prevent a public safety crisis in their community.
Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases and hospitalizations continue to fall, but could start climbing again next month
Oregon reported the fourth consecutive week of declining new coronavirus cases Wednesday, with a daily average dropping below 1,000 identified cases for the first time in about three months. Identified cases fell about 17% this week compare to the previous week, almost the same percentage drop as Oregon reported in...
Stimulus bill would send Oregon families hundreds every month
photo of individual handing over moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the strain on your wallet as your bills keep going up? Well, how does a few more hundred (or even up to $1,250 per month for those who qualify) sound right now? That's exactly what is being proposed in a new bill on the table from Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, Richard Burr of North Carolina, and Steve Daines of Montana that could help millions of people.
Salem-Keizer School Board narrowly approves ban on concealed carry weapons
The Salem-Keizer School Board voted Tuesday to ban concealed carry weapons on school grounds. Although students and staff were already barred from having weapons at school, prior to the school board’s action people such as parents, volunteers and other visitors could conceal carry on school grounds, legally with the appropriate license.
▶️ Washington breweries sue Oregon, claim discrimination
A beer dispute has turned into a lawsuit. Three Washington breweries are suing the state of Oregon over distribution laws that they claim violates the U.S. Constitution’s commerce clause. Oregon law states outside beer distributors must distribute their products through a third-party middleman, a costly extra step for manufacturers....
Views differ on how best to manage Oregon’s wild horses
Oregon is home to about 4,500 wild horses, but according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management the state can only sustain about 2,700. The federal agency has proposed testing three methods of contraception on the animals. But some advocates are questioning the agency’s priorities. According to Rob Sharp,...
Abandoned, derelict boats a $40-million Oregon problem -- paid by schools
CHARLESTON, Ore. -- Abandoned and derelict waterway vessels are a $40-million problem in Oregon. That amount is the price assigned this summer to remove those boats. This week the State Land Board received an update about plans to request $40-million for their removal, which it considers a focus in coming months. In June, the State Land Board directed the Oregon Department of State Lands (DSL) to request $40-million in general funds during the state budget process for removing hundreds of commercial and recreational abandoned and derelict vessels littering Oregon’s waterways.
Southern Oregon veteran chosen as Nation of Patriots flag bearer
Medford, Ore. — A Southern Oregon Air Force veteran was a flag bearer in the 2022 Nation of Patriots tour this past weekend. Every year, the Nation of Patriots take the American flag on a nationwide motorcycle ride to raise awareness for military issues. This includes help with financial support for the physical, emotional, and economic misfortune our disabled veterans and their families live with every day.
Oregon hospitals ask for help from the state
Your browser does not support the audio element. Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks. Last month Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few...
Tina Kotek’s Former Boss at the Oregon Food Bank Is Supporting Betsy Johnson
At the first debate of the three candidates for Oregon governor, Democrat Tina Kotek talked about her first job in politics—one that set the tone for her rise to become the longest-serving House speaker in Oregon history. “I began public service at the Oregon Food Bank,” Kotek said at...
Tue 8 AM | Stories of Southern Oregon visits with people in the actual hemp business
What a wild ride hemp has taken Oregon on in recent years!. This summer has been much quieter, with little evidence of the large "hemp" growing operations that were actually growing cannabis a year ago. So what is the true industrial hemp business like? We get a feel for it in this month's Stories of Southern Oregon, collected by Maureen Flanagan Battistella.
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the...
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
