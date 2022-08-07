ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence #1
4d ago

Get it through your head China!! They love there independence and all you want is to land grab for profit!! Leave the Taiwan people alone!! Ask Hong Kong if they like being under your rule!!

Tray Vibe
4d ago

Taiwan is an example of what USA use to stand up for all the time. thats exactly what made us great. countries would come to us and ask for help and we would extend our hand and resources, but people have forgotten those countries asked for help now and replace that with "uSa iNvAdEd". now its people pushing the agenda of the opposite party and no matter what party is leading they aren't doing the right thing says the other party. it's embarrassing and very well could be our country's demise.

John Skuba
4d ago

China never tires of double talk. They claim the entire ocean belongs to the Communist. Whatever they consider valuable becomes their property. I say the Communist will need to claim what is theirs by 'trail by Combat', and if the nation the nation can win the war, then it can rule. Otherwise, to keep listening to its deceitful lips is a waste of attention. Communist China will need to risk the livelihood of its nation to decide this issue, and when they lose, their will be no more China, and one less imperial dictator on the planet. The Lord will decide who owns what territory.

