Up Close: former congressman gives his take ahead of midterm elections, shark expert talks sightings

 4 days ago

In this episode of Upclose, we talk to former New York Congressman Charles Rangel.

Rangel served in Congress for 36 years and was once one of the most powerful men in congress when he chaired the House Ways and Means Committee.

We get his view on what's happening in Washington and what he expects in the fast-approaching midterm elections.

And this has been the summer of sharks on Long Island with several attacks and many more sightings.

So why are we seeing so many sharks this year? And when should you stay out of the water?

We talk to a shark expert from the Long Island Aquarium to answer those questions and more.

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.

