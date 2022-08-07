ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana governor signs bill to give taxpayers $200 refund

By Andrew Smith
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPg7r_0h8BPySh00

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Friday aimed at providing Hoosiers relief from inflation.

Senate Bill 2 will give Hoosier taxpayers a $200 refund and will allow Hoosiers who didn't file taxes to claim the credit on next year's taxes.

The taxpayer refund was originally proposed by Holcomb in June. He wanted to give taxpayers a $225 refund using about $1 billion of the state's $6 billion reserves.

He called a special session for legislatures to take action on his proposal starting July 6.

The bill will also put $1 billion toward the state's teacher pension fund.

Senate Bill 2 also caps the state's gas tax at $0.29 through the end of June 2023 and provides a sales tax exemption for children's diapers.

The bill also creates the Hoosier Families First Fund with $45 million. This aims to provide social services for expecting mothers.

“The exemplary teamwork and seriousness of purpose put into each element of SEA 2 is a testament to the elected leaders who helped shape it," Holcomb said in a statement. "I would like to thank Senator Travis Holdman, Chairman Doc Brown, and Representative Sharon Negele and the many other members from both sides of the aisle who contributed to the strength of the final product."

State Sen. Fady Qaddoura, D-Indianapolis, said while he made an amendment to fund other areas, like K-12 education and maternal health, he voted for the bill to provide some help to Hoosiers.

"While I'm disappointed that my proposals were voted down by the Republicans, I'm proud to always champion real solutions to chronic challenges impacting Hoosier families. I will always prioritize Hoosiers' best interest at the heart of every piece of legislation," Qaddoura said in a statement.

House Speak State Rep. Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said House lawmakers "did what's right by taxpayers" to pass the bill.

"Our state's economy continues to outperform expectations, and we’ve shown that we can pay down debt, make critical investments, and responsibly return tax dollars to hard-working Hoosiers," Huston said. "We look forward to continuing this positive momentum as we head into the next legislative session in January."

TOP STORIES: 3 Indiana Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 | What we know about the armed civilian who killed Greenwood gunman | Thousands of Kias and Hyundais may qualify for free engine replacement | Driver killed after crash on I-65 in Indianapolis | WATCH: Videos taken in central Indiana show fireball meteor soar through sky

Comments / 107

Shayne Markcum-Brumback
4d ago

sure we didn't see the last one. not counting on this one either. you sold out your own people.

Reply(19)
27
William G. Kidd
3d ago

well first it was $125 and they said they was adding 225 score to it it's made $350 ain't seen that either one of those yet now it's just $200 I'm definitely not going to hold my breath for it

Reply(3)
6
Tanya Swanson
3d ago

some states ended up getting over 500......come on Holcomb!! Everything has gone up in cost!

Reply(2)
17
Related
ValueWalk

Stimulus Check From Indiana: Lawmakers Approve Sending $200 In Tax Refund

Indiana has been considering sending monetary help to their residents, and finally, on Friday, the lawmakers approved sending out the tax rebate. This one-time stimulus check from Indiana will be $200. The final rebate amount is $25 less than what was initially proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. $200 Stimulus Check...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
City
Economy, IN
WTHR

Indiana's abortion ban exceptions come with a catch

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as Governor Eric Holcomb quickly signed legislation creating a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana tax refund checks could hit mailboxes as early as next week

INDIANAPOLIS – The check is (almost) in the mail. Hoosiers still waiting on mailed checks for their $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund could receive them as early as next week if all goes as planned. A paper shortage had delayed the checks by several weeks. The checks will now include the original $125 taxpayer refund as […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
WTHI

New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Indiana’s largest nursing home company agrees to $5.6M settlement after allegations of defrauding Medicare

INDIANAPOLIS — American Senior Communities, the largest nursing home company in America, has agreed to pay nearly $5.6 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law by submitting false claims to Medicare. According to the United States Department of Justice, a former employee of a hospice service company doing business with ASC filed a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

First Rebate Checks Will Go in the Mail Next Week

(INDIANAPOLIS) – You should have your rebate check from the state by the end of next month — and might get it by the end of next week. Some Hoosiers still haven’t gotten their automatic $125 tax rebate from earlier this year, in part because of a paper shortage. State Auditor Tera Klutz says that turns out to be a blessing in disguise: the state’s vendor got the needed paper last week, just in time for legislators to finalize the additional $200 rebate. If the state had been starting from scratch, Klutz says it would have taken until May to send out the $200 checks. Instead, she says both rebates will be rolled into a single check, with the first checks to be printed and mailed on Monday.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Senate#Senate Bill#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Hoosiers#Sea 2
indypolitics.org

A Few Minutes with McDermott

Indy Politics speaks with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott. We discuss how the campaign is going, the recent abortion vote in the Indiana General Assembly, and we get his thoughts on the recent FBI seizure of documents from the Trump residence in Mar-a-Lago. The Leon-Tailored Audio...
HAMMOND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
WRTV

WRTV

31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy