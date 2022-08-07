Woman struck by car in Old Colorado City Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman suffered multiple bone fractures after being struck by a car Saturday night at the intersection of Uintah and 19th streets, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Around 9:45 p.m., police said the woman was crossing with two other people, outside a crosswalk, when a car approaching the intersection couldn't stop or avoid hitting the woman.

The woman hit will be cited with Crossing at Other Than Crosswalks, CSPD said.

CSPD said speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

