ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

People are saying this big Marvel plot hole might ruin the MCU

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ive2O_0h8BPAlj00

Thor: Love and Thunder is overly comedic, so much so that some Marvel fans do not like Taika Waititi’s latest adventure. But the film does tackle various serious issues, albeit from mostly humorous angles. We’re looking at love, cancer, and religion. The latter is a significant element of the movie, and it could be polarizing. But Marvel’s latest superhero movie highlights a big plot hole involving religion that some people say might ruin the MCU down the road when it comes to the afterlife.

Before we can explain, you should know that big spoilers follow below, especially from Love and Thunder. You’d better see Thor 4 before reading any further.

Marvel’s religion plot hole isn’t what you might think

Love and Thunder delivers one of the most unexpected and brutal openings for an MCU adventure in recent history. We see Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) losing his daughter despite begging his god to save her. When he ultimately meets said god, Gorr denounces his religion and proceeds to kill the god he once worshiped.

That idea alone might be seen as dangerous by various churches and religious groups in our society. Shave a few hundred years from humanity’s history, and you might find churches ready to accuse one of heresy for denouncing God. But challenging real-life religion isn’t Marvel’s big MCU plot hole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkfC5_0h8BPAlj00
Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), the Thor: Love and Thunder villain. Image source: Marvel Studios

Gorr then went on a god-killing rampage that Marvel chose not to include in the film’s final cut. But plenty of gods died all over the universe. We later see that all the gods have met at the Council of the Godheads in Omnipotence City, with Zeus (Russell Crowe) presiding over the meeting. That’s where we see plenty of gods that people from Earth and other planets might have prayed to — or still serve.

This opens up the idea that there’s no right or wrong religion, and people are free to serve any god they might choose.

But Marvel is one step away from having to explain how the one God and Jesus would fit into this pantheon of gods. If Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hercules (Brett Goldstein) exist in the MCU, is Jesus also a superhero? Believe it or not, this isn’t Marvel’s biggest MCU religion and afterlife plot hole either.

Love and Thunder exacerbates a problem that has something to do with the afterlife in Marvel’s MCU. And the prospect of resurrection.

Afterlife in the MCU is a big problem

Love and Thunder offers two different life-after-death developments. First, Gorr asks Eternity to resurrect his daughter, Love. We still don’t fully understand how this is possible. And we have yet to learn how big a “god” Eternity might be.

Secondly, the film shows Jane (Natalie Portman) dying and going to Valhalla, where Heimdall (Idris Elba) meets her. This life-after-death world features many souls who have fallen in battle. It’s strange to see Jane get to Valhalla, as she’s not technically an Asgardian. Also, she might have believed in a different god before she died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RW7BB_0h8BPAlj00
Zeus (Russell Crowe) holding a thunderbolt weapon in his right hand in teaser trailer. Image source: Marvel Studios

Moreover, the rules of getting into these ancestral places aren’t clear. Since Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) both died in battle, shouldn’t they have reached a Valhalla of sorts? Maybe the Valhalla? Then there’s Loki (Tom Hiddleston), who died in battle during Infinity War. He should also be there.

The mere existence of Valhalla implies that some of the souls might be one day resurrected via rules that Marvel has not yet explained. After all, Love was resurrected after she died.

This is Marvel’s big religion plot hole for the MCU. Some people are saying it could ruin the MCU. There’s simply no uniformity when it comes to the afterlife.

Valhalla is just the tip of the iceberg

We’ve been looking at the way Love and Thunder handles life after death from the perspective of Asgardian religious beliefs. But the MCU delivered other afterlife scenarios with the same problems as Valhalla.

Moon Knight introduced Aaru, the Field of Reeds. That’s a place where the soul goes after death. And we saw in the TV show that the soul can be resurrected, at least a part of it, from Aaru. The gods of Ancient Egypt dominate that life-after-death dimension. And some of them might have been present at the Council of the Godheads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FumSZ_0h8BPAlj00
Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Jane (Natalie Portman) at the council of the gods. Image source: Marvel Studios

Then we have the Ancestral Plane in Black Panther and the Wakandan god Bast, who was also present in Omnipotence City in Love and Thunder. To get to the Ancestral Plane, you have to either die or consume a special type of herb so you can talk to your forefathers.

Why religion is a big plot hole for Marvel’s MCU

The point is that each Marvel deity we might meet in the MCU will have its own religion and corresponding version of the afterlife. And each afterlife has different ascension rules. And different resurrection rules — if any. Again, Aaru and Love’s resurrection both prove that you can be resurrected from Marvel’s afterlife.

We can think of these afterlife universes as unique dimensions where the soul resides. Similarly, Celestials own a considerable collection of Eternals’ souls that they can always use to reboot dead Eternals. But those “souls” sit in memory banks rather than something like Valhalla.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFUaq_0h8BPAlj00
Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in Avengers: Endgame. Image source: Marvel Studios

Whatever the case, there should be a scientific explanation and a somewhat uniform set of rules for everything concerning religion in the MCU, as well as life after death.

It might look like magic, but it should be advanced science that can explain how Jane’s body turned to golden particles in Love and Thunder after dying in battle. And how she got to Valhalla.

By the way, why did Jane’s death resemble Odin’s in Ragnarok, even though Odin did not die in battle?

We also need to understand who decides where a superhero’s soul goes after death, so any resurrections using religion and the afterlife make sense. Would all dead heroes qualify to get to the afterlife? And Wakanda Forever will probably tell us that villains are also entitled to an afterlife experience.

For example, where would Tony Stark’s soul be? Would he go to Valhalla, the Ancestral Plane, Aaru, or some other version of Heaven? What about Thanos (Josh Brolin)?

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Russo Brothers Joke Robert Downey Jr. Played Iron Man for a Decade "Because He Never Had to Go to Set"

Marvel Studios is known for their movie magic with their big visual effects and costumes. While it turns out that this could turn into a big job for those who do visual effects, it makes it way easier for actors to perform or to not have to appear on set. During a new video for Vanity Fair, Joe and Anthony Russo joking get at the star of their Avengers film, Robert Downey Jr. The directing duo joke that since Iron Man is usually all CGI, the actor never had to show up to the set.
MOVIES
BGR.com

We might already know how Chris Evans will return to the MCU

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) got his happy ending at the end of Endgame, retiring from the Avengers. We knew that was going to happen regardless, as Evans’ contract was up. The other option would have been death, but Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) got that honor. But we’ve been expecting Marvel to surprise fans with their return ever since.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder's Taika Waititi Admits He Didn't Know Hercules Was a Marvel Character

Thor: Love and Thunder was released in theatres last month, and it saw many returning cast members as well as Thor: Ragnarok director, Taika Waititi. There were also some franchise newcomers in the film, including Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and Russell Crowe as Zeus. At one point in the movie, it seems as though Thor (Chris Hemsworth) got the best of Zeus and killed him, but the character survived and popped up again in the first post-credits scene. The moment also featured the exciting reveal that Ted Lesso star Brett Goldstein will be the MCU's Hercules. During a recent Q&A shared on Reddit, Waititi admitted they he did not know Hercules was a Marvel character.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Jesus
Person
Natalie Portman
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

2 of Netflix’s newest shows are also the biggest in the world right now

Thematically, the Netflix series Keep Breathing and The Sandman couldn’t be more different. The former is a straightforward drama, involving a New York lawyer whose plane crashes and leaves her stranded in the remote Canadian frontier. While the latter is a fantasy tale from Neil Gaiman, bringing his beloved DC Comics series of the same name to life.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster Gives Cassie Lang a Comic-Accurate Costume

Scott Lang's daughter is going to be a full-grown superhero when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first official poster for Ant-Man 3 was revealed by Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development & Concept Artist Andy Park ahead of the big Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The art features Ant-Man, Wasp, and Cassie Lang in their superhero attire as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror looms large in the background. While most fans may have been focused on our first official look at Kang the Conqueror, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster also places Cassie Lang in a comic-accurate Stinger costume.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Wakanda Forever plot leak reveals Marvel’s new Black Panther

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the only MCU movie left this year, and it’ll be the final film in Phase 4. The revelation came at Comic-Con this past Saturday, when Marvel revealed its roadmap through the end of 2025, a year that will give us two Avengers movies. Marvel also released the first emotional Wakanda Forever trailer without disclosing who will take up the Black Panther mantle in the sequel.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#Mcu#Entertain#Linus Movies#Plot Hole
ComicBook

She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer

Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
MOVIES
PopCrush

Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With

Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Iron Man 2’ is the latest derided MCU movie to be put back under the microscope

Just like every other Marvel-helmed project, Iron Man 2 — the action-packed sequel to the widely successful flick that kickstarted the Marvel Cinematic Universe — has come under scrutiny over 10 years after its initial release in 2010. When Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man took to the skies in Jon Favreau’s Marvel entry of the same name, the film single-handedly renovated the superhero genre. It can be credited with putting Marvel Studios on the map as far as establishing a foundation for a future multiverse and garnering a loyal audience.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Egypt
BGR.com

Giancarlo Esposito confirms Marvel talks, says he wants to play Professor X

Marvel announced the entire MCU Phase 5 at Comic-Con a few weeks ago and unveiled three major titles from Phase 6. But we still don’t have an announcement for the rumored The Mutants movie that will bring Marvel’s X-Men to the MCU. And rumors say it might be years before the mutants join the Avengers. But some actors are already excited about the prospect, with Giancarlo Esposito having just confirmed that he wants to play the X-Men’s iconic Professor X.
MOVIES
Popculture

Jesse Ventura Weighs in on New 'Predator' Prequel 'Prey'

Prey, the prequel to the Predator films, has finally landed on Hulu. Many fans are heaping praise upon the film, calling it a true follow-up to the classic Arnold Schwarzenegger film from 1987. This includes fans who actually starred in the first movie, namely Jesse Ventura. The former WWE superstar,...
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Martin Coordinate in Summer Whites

Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin spent some quality time together in New York City yesterday, stepping out in breezy coordinating ensembles that showed off their individual styles. The Goop founder looked fresh in an airy, semi-sheer white blouse, which she buttoned all the way up and paired with baggy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BGR.com

Eternals 2 is happening, says Pip the Troll actor Patton Oswalt

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Eternals is the MCU’s worst mistake. The Chloé Zhao-directed origin story about an immortal alien race has a 47% on the Tomatometer, which is nearly 20 points lower than the next lowest-rated movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. With such a negative reaction, fans wondered if Marvel would ever bother making a sequel. According to Patton Oswalt, not only is Eternals 2 in the works, but Chloé Zhao is returning to direct.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Moon Knight season 2 seemingly confirmed by a TikTok video

Whatever you thought of Moon Knight, there’s no arguing that Marvel Studios took a huge swing with the show’s first season. Moon Knight is one of the most grisly and most obscure characters Marvel has brought to the MCU. The show is also all but completely disconnected from the rest of the MCU. This left audiences wondering whether or not they would ever see Oscar Isaac in the role again. Marvel has yet to announce Moon Knight season 2, but the star and lead director seemed to confirm a second season on TikTok this week.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

BGR.com

335K+
Followers
10K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy