Turnto10.com
Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England
(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
Turnto10.com
Extreme drought expands into parts of Rhode Island, southeastern Massachusetts
(WJAR) — The dry conditions continue in Southern New England. Parts of Rhode Island and all of Bristol County, Massachusetts are now considered to be in an extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The map maintained by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has all of Bristol County categorized...
Turnto10.com
Southern New England going into Day 5 of Heat Wave, may last 6
High Temperatures were tied in Providence & Boston, Sunday, August 7, 2022: Providence reached 95 degrees, good enough to tie the record set on this date back in 2001 and 1931. Boston reached 98 degrees, tying the record (since they've been kept) going back to 1931. It's the second day in a row for Record High Temperatures across Southern New England, on the 4th day of the current Heat Wave.
What Boston meteorologists are saying is ahead this week
Jason Brewer, Boston 25: ‘Are we getting used to this?’
Turnto10.com
Lightning strikes cause several fires in Bristol
BRISTOl, R.I. (WJAR) — Intense lightning strikes led to multiple fires in Bristol, Rhode Island during Tuesday evening's storms. Bristol Fire Department Deputy Chief Daniel Cheatom said the department received about eight calls within a 5-minute span. Summer storms rolled across Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts, causing damage...
Next week kicks off with ‘oppressive heat,’ but showers will offer some drought relief
High temperatures and humidity continue Sunday and Monday, with thunderstorms and rain due by midweek. The Boston area will remain under a heat advisory through Monday night, but cooler temps and scattered thunderstorms will offer a much-needed break from Massachusetts’ severe drought. The recent heat wave and high humidity...
nrinow.news
Two northern RI beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria
BURRILLVILLE/GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closure on Wednesday of two beaches in northern Rhode Island after testing showed high bacteria levels, the latest facilities in the state to see swimming paused over water concerns. Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville and Harmony Hill School Beach in...
SouthCoast Watering Holes Drying Up as Severe Drought Worsens
The U.S. Drought Monitor says drought conditions in Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Greater New Bedford, Fall River, and Taunton areas, are severe and are likely to get worse before they get better. Already lawns, leaves, and flowers are parched from the lack of rainfall, and now many lakes, ponds, rivers,...
2 North Shore ponds closed to swimming, boating, fishing
LYNN. Mass. — Two ponds on the North Shore have been closed to swimming, boating, and fishing, officials said. Sluice Pond and Flax Pond in Lynn will be chemically treated with a herbicide that targets the control of nuisance aquatic vegetation, according to city officials. The ponds will remain closed until Tuesday.
WCVB
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Boston, part of North Shore of Massachusetts
BOSTON — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city of Boston and parts of the North Shore region of Massachusetts. The warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m. Sunday and covers north-central Suffolk County, south-central Essex County and east-central Middlesex County. According to...
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes three beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed down three beaches for swimming Wednesday. The Department of Health said Third Beach in Middletown, Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville, and Harmony Hill School Beach in Glocester have unsafe bacteria levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor the beach...
ABC6.com
McDermott Pool in Warwick to temporarily close
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said Wednesday that a popular indoor pool will be temporarily shut down. Picozzi said the McDermott Pool will close from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday to replace the main mixing valve. “We waited until the temperatures dropped so people had...
Turnto10.com
Dead whale in Charlestown likely to be buried at beach
(WJAR — A dead whale that washed up on East Beach in Charlestown on Tuesday will likely be buried at the beach, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. DEM's Division of Marine Fisheries and experts from the Mystic Aquarium will perform an autopsy on the Minke...
Turnto10.com
Transmission line failure knocks out power to Portsmouth
Rhode Island Energy said Wednesday that it experienced a loss of power on a transmission line that feeds about 7,900 customers in Portsmouth. The power went out at about 11 a .m. It was restored before 1 p.m. Rhode Island Energy said it was investigating what caused the loss of...
ABC6.com
No-contact advisory placed on 5 beaches in Dartmouth area
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that a no-contact advisory is in place for five beaches in the Dartmouth and New Bedford area. The Dartmouth Board of Health was notified that a combined sewer overflow discharge from the city of New Bedford’s...
Turnto10.com
Experts examine remains of whale that washed up in Charlestown
(WJAR) — A team of scientists examined the remains of a whale that washed up in Charlestown. The dead whale washed up on East Beach on Monday. On Thursday, workers and scientists from Mystic Aquarium and the Atlantic Marine Conservancy rode ATVs on a 3-mile trek down the beach to the carcass.
Lightning strikes two boats off coast of Wareham
EAST WAREHAM (CBS) – Lightning struck not one, but two boats off the coast of Wareham just before 7 p.m.Firefighters were already on the scene at Onset Bay on Tuesday when they witnessed the second strike of lightning with their own eyes. "Very odd for us to be actually on scene and be here when it happens," said Fire Chief Jeffrey Osswald.The Onset Fire Department responded for a report of fuel leaking from a sailboat in the Bay, which they believe was caused by an initial strike of lightning during the heat storm Tuesday night. Once they were on scene,...
2nd spotted lanternfly found in RI
The DEM is warning residents of yet another spotted lanternfly sighting, almost one year after the invasive species was first detected in Rhode Island.
Turnto10.com
Dead whale washes up on shore at East Beach
(WJAR) — A dead whale washed up on the shore at East Beach in Charlestown, Rhode Island, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. A DEM spokesperson said the whale washed up towards the Charlestown Breachway side of East Beach. Experts from the Mystic Aquarium are assisting...
ABC6.com
Truck crashes into utility pole, then tree in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A truck crashed into a utility pole and then a tree in Providence early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Douglas Avenue. When police and fire crews arrived to the scene nobody was inside the truck. Police closed the road between Goddard...
