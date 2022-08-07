Read full article on original website
Google calls on Apple to 'fix texting' and adopt RCS messaging
The "green bubble" problem regarding communication between Android devices and iPhones has been a problem for years, but the subject is getting more attention recently with accusations that Apple's messaging strategy isn't just arguably classist, it's also infringing on its customer's security and violating the company's own accessibility guidelines. Even more frustrating, Apple could fix this if it adopted the industry and carrier standard for RCS messaging to replace SMS on its devices. Now Google is stepping up the pressure on Apple with a new "Get The Message" website and marketing campaign meant to highlight the issue.
Some Google Play Store developer pages are broken
Two million apps sit on the Google Play Store at any given time. Most of the downloads go to names we've all heard of, making it all the more vital for the smaller publishers to get known. One handy way fans could get to know all the apps a developer has made was to either visit their website... or GitHub... or LinkedIn... or their non-existent web presence... or to take a look at their developer listing page on the Play Store. Except those listing pages are kind of messed up right now.
Google is testing Discover-style widgets for its desktop website again
Google’s default page for Search on the web is intuitive and simple to use. It has a prominently-placed search bar and options to access the page in different languages or switch to another Google service. Although some of us appreciate the clean and simplistic look, Google periodically feels the itch to change the design and use the blank space for other purposes. In February, we saw Google go a step further and add contextual cards to the homepage. A few people say they are seeing these cards again now, indicating a possible wider rollout.
How Google keeps you safe in Chrome without violating your privacy
Most of us should be familiar with Chrome's Safe Browsing feature, which warns if you're visiting a page that might be dangerous. It's not like most of us are actively seeking out malware or phishing sites, but once in a while, some link on Reddit, an email, or some deep Search rabbit hole takes you to an unsavory place, and Chrome lets you know it might not be a good idea to proceed. I never really thought about it very deeply it, but I always assumed that the system worked because Google knew through Chrome which pages I was visiting and kept an eye out based on a list. That's partly true, but it escapes one critical and interesting fact: The Safe Browsing system actually doesn't tell Google which pages you're on, preserving your privacy just a little more.
How to select all in Gmail
Although there are many alternatives, Google's Gmail is by far the most ubiquitous email provider around, and for a good reason. It features solid automation, filters, and tools for users to take advantage of. Email inboxes tend to fill up with junk, and while there are steps you can take to filter, sort, and clear out inbox items, sometimes the process requires a manual touch. Sometimes, the manual touch is to delete everything in sight, or at least archive it so that it's out of the way.
Google is working to bring Android 13's new photo picker to outdated, discontinued devices
Android 13 is, presumably, just weeks away, with rumors pointing to a September launch. That might be a little later than most of us expected — especially considering the final beta version shipped in July. As an update primarily focused on privacy and security, getting it on your phone might not seem as exciting as, say, Android 12's Material You redesign was last year. Among some of Android 13's more obvious changes is a new photo picker, but even if you're rocking years-old hardware, you might not need a software update to get it.
How to download Android apps without the Play Store using APK Mirror
Getting Android apps without access to the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble depending on where you choose to get your apps. While Android will let you install an APK from basically anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when you choose a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. In this post, we'll show you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
Oppo’s ColorOS 13, based on Android 13, will launch on August 18th
Oppo’s next big operating system update will be based on Android 13, and the company has confirmed we’ll be learning about how it differs from Google’s base software on August 18th. A new teaser from the company confirms it is hosting a global launch event for the new version of its software that will begin at 7 am ET.
Google's got a free Pixel 6 for whomever can create the best wallpaper
Look, we get it: everything's expensive these days. Whether you're buying a bike, a home, or even just some food, chances are you're paying more (and getting less) than you were a few years ago. Big-ticket purchases like a new smartphone can feel particularly out of reach, but Google's throwing a bone to one talented Pixel fan, offering a shiny new Pixel 6 to whomever comes up with the best wallpaper.
Netflix Games: Will its mobile gaming strategy work out?
Netflix reported its first loss of subscribers in 2022. Partly due to its withdrawal from the Russian market, Netflix has nevertheless reported that it isn't growing at the same pace as before. The company has since introduced various measures to combat this decline, including unpopular changes to account sharing and subscription fees. However, in November 2021, to little fanfare, Netflix launched Netflix Games.
Instagram thinks tall photos are a good way to go after TikTok
In recent times, social networks have sought to replicate the success formula of TikTok. Those efforts led to the introduction of Reels on Instagram and Shorts on YouTube. But Meta's visual-first platform in particular wanted to take things several steps further than just stimulating the creation of quick, looping videos. The company infamously started testing a TikTok-like UI with posts spanning the full screen and algorithmic recommendations of videos which was met with intense backlash from users. The company decided to roll back the changes, but it looks like Instagram is not quite ready to roll back on its vertical dreams just yet, though: this time.
Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4
After months of leaks and rumors, Samsung's latest foldables are finally here. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 don't promise to reinvent the wheel, but each offers some massive quality-of-life improvements over last year's models. If you're interested in picking up either of Samsung's newest phones, knowing where to buy is pretty important — especially if you're looking for trade-in values or carrier deals to help bring those sky-high prices a little closer to the ground. Here's where you can pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.
Android 13: The 8 best new features
While the changes introduced by Android 13 aren't as dramatic as the shift in design introduced by Android 12, it nevertheless offers a wealth of useful features and updates for your phone. Some of these are small changes that many won't notice, but others can substantially change how you use your Android.
Google TV could soon add 50 free live TV channels to its catalog
Google TV has a few options if you want to watch shows in real-time, but most of them are through third-party app integrations which stray from Google’s ideal user experience. But the platform now seems to be closer to launching 50 new "live" TV channels which would be free to watch.
What is Twitch: How to get started with the video game live streaming service
While scrolling through your list of apps on your Smart TV, you've probably come across Twitch. Or maybe you've received news that the latest esports competition will go live on Twitch. But what exactly is Twitch, and how is it different from competing live video streaming services like YouTube? Android Police is here to help answer these questions by diving into precisely what Twitch is and how to get started with the service/application, all while showcasing the best features that make Twitch stand out as a live game streaming platform.
Google just made classic reverse-image search even harder to access
Google is in the process of pushing Lens to everyone, whether they like it or not. While the image search and analysis tool is incredibly useful on mobile for copying text, translating bits and pieces, and for scanning QR codes, the utility on desktop is a little more questionable — especially when it’s supposed to replace Google Images’ reverse-image searching capabilities of old. That’s exactly what Google has done now, with Google Images now defaulting to Google Lens when you upload an image rather than source or similar images searching.
The Google Meet name is landing on the app formerly known as Google Duo
How many messaging apps does Google want out there this hour? Guess we can't be ashamed of all the trite jokes we nerds have made when the company seems to think putting its customers through the semi-permanent ordeal of transitioning between chat apps is an acceptable user experience. Hopefully it doesn't screw up the merging of consumer-facing video messenger Duo with Google Workspace conferencing app Meet. It's a multi-step process that's just getting underway and it looks Google has put its next foot forward.
Google's folding Pixel might not have a camera cutout in its interior screen
Although its launch doesn't seem to be on the horizon, it's tough to go much more than a week without hearing some rumblings and rumors surrounding the Pixel Fold. Google's first step into the world of futuristic phone hardware — a space dominated by the likes of Samsung — seems as far off as ever, and yet, new reports about the device continue to trickle out. Not long after spotting a foldable icon in Google's Camera app, we're now learning about how the Pixel Fold will divide up its lenses between screens.
