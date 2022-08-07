ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

35 days till the Cardinals' 2022 season opener vs. Chiefs

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
This is the last weekend before preseason football begins. In exactly five weeks, or 35 days, the Arizona Cardinals will open the 2022 season at home in State Farm Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs.

No. 35 belongs to rookie Christian Matthew, a cornerback drafted in the seventh round out of Valdosta State. But most will remember Hall of Fame cornerback Aeneas Williams wearing No. 35 (if you are old enough to have seen him play).

Check out some of the players who have worn No. 35 over the years for the team below.

