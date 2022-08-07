ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

No. 12: Sahuaro ties Peoria late, gives legendary Breinig first state title in 1994 in his final game

By Javier Morales
allsportstucson.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Tucson, AZ
Football
Peoria, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Education
Tucson, AZ
Education
City
Peoria, AZ
City
Tempe, AZ
State
Utah State
azdesertswarm.com

Observations from Week 1 of Arizona football training camp

Arizona has completed its first full week of preseason camp, getting in six practices over a 7-day span for the early stages of preparation for the 2022 opener at San Diego State. The Wildcats are off Wednesday, which makes this a good time to look back at what’s happened in...
TUCSON, AZ
kslsports.com

Jake Lindsey Joins Grand Canyon University After Leaving Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz scout Jake Lindsey is taking a job with Grand Canyon University’s basketball staff. The program announced the hiring on Tuesday via Twitter. “Jake Lindsey joins GCU’s staff as Director of Player Personnel after three seasons with the Utah Jazz,” the tweet...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
tucsonlifestyle.com

Central Arizona Supply Acquires 72-Year-Old Benjamin Supply in Tucson

Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson and Sierra Vista locations under the existing name. Located within the iconic 1918 Tucson Warehouse and Transfer Building complex, the company’s Tucson operation is home to Arizona’s largest plumbing and hardware showroom at over 15,000 square feet.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports
allsportstucson.com

First Tee Tucson Ages 4-13 Fall League Registration Open

First Tee Tucson is hosting a 13U Fall League open to boys and girls aged 4-13 with no prior golf experience required. Registration is open until August 31. The schedule from September thru December. Cost is $269 per player. Participants will get:. Two high-quality team jerseys, available in boys’ and...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Phoenix New Times

Ron DeSantis to Rally with Kari Lake, Blake Masters in Phoenix

Editor's note: This story was updated on August 10 to reflect that the rally was moved to Arizona Financial Theatre. The August primary elections are over. For the extreme — and energized — wing of the Republican Party in Arizona, they proved a decisive win. One new sign...
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Arizona

When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

PHOENIX (Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market

Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

ABI Multifamily closes more than 100 deals already in 2022

ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., with offices in Phoenix, Tucson, San Diego, and Las Vegas, has closed 102 total transactions thus far this year. Total sales volume for transactions, which include both multifamily and land deals, totals over $740 million and 2,867 units.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy