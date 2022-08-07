No. 12: Sahuaro ties Peoria late, gives legendary Breinig first state title in 1994 in his final game

Read full article on original website
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff KronenfeldOracle, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball commit Carlie Cisneros stays at No. 1 in latest Prep Volleyball class of 2024 rankings
Prep Volleyball has released its latest rankings for the class of 2024 and they are good news for Arizona. Carlie Cisneros, who committed to the Wildcats at the end of July, sits at No. 1 on the outlet’s list. Cisneros is an outside hitter and defensive specialist out of...
allsportstucson.com
No. 9: Sunnyside holds off Cactus in 2003 thriller after rallying from early 10-point deficit
GAME SUMMARY: Sunnyside made the remarkable recovery of winning its second state title in a three-year period under coach Richard Sanchez after starting the 2003 season with an 0-2 record. Those two losses were also not close — Salpointe beat Sunnyside 35-10 to open the season and Scottsdale Chaparral won in a 41-14 rout.
SLAM
Five-Star Point Guard Jada Williams Talks Her Commitment to Arizona and Tells Team USA Stories on WSLAM ‘Get With It’ Podcast
Jada Williams has never shied away from the spotlight. That’s why it was such a significant deal when Williams, a five-star recruit and No. 20 player in the 2023 class per the ESPNW Top 100, de-committed from UCLA and recently committed to play for PAC-12 rival Arizona. Williams joined...
allsportstucson.com
No. 8: Pusch Ridge scoreless first 36 minutes, rallies at end to beat Northwest Christian in 2015
GAME SUMMARY: Pusch Ridge was scoreless through the first 36 minutes of the game after not being able to cash in on three turnovers caused by the Lions’ defense and the team did not complete a pass by then (although two of the passes were caught by the Northwest Christian defense).
azdesertswarm.com
Observations from Week 1 of Arizona football training camp
Arizona has completed its first full week of preseason camp, getting in six practices over a 7-day span for the early stages of preparation for the 2022 opener at San Diego State. The Wildcats are off Wednesday, which makes this a good time to look back at what’s happened in...
kslsports.com
Jake Lindsey Joins Grand Canyon University After Leaving Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz scout Jake Lindsey is taking a job with Grand Canyon University’s basketball staff. The program announced the hiring on Tuesday via Twitter. “Jake Lindsey joins GCU’s staff as Director of Player Personnel after three seasons with the Utah Jazz,” the tweet...
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Parts of Arizona seeing more rain this season, according to meteorologist
PHOENIX - For Arizona, the monsoon season officially kicks off on June 15, and ends on Sept. 30. This means that as of Aug. 10, the state is halfway through 2022's monsoon season. Here's what you should know about the 2022 monsoon season, and, in the words of experts, its...
tucsonlifestyle.com
Central Arizona Supply Acquires 72-Year-Old Benjamin Supply in Tucson
Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson and Sierra Vista locations under the existing name. Located within the iconic 1918 Tucson Warehouse and Transfer Building complex, the company’s Tucson operation is home to Arizona’s largest plumbing and hardware showroom at over 15,000 square feet.
allsportstucson.com
First Tee Tucson Ages 4-13 Fall League Registration Open
First Tee Tucson is hosting a 13U Fall League open to boys and girls aged 4-13 with no prior golf experience required. Registration is open until August 31. The schedule from September thru December. Cost is $269 per player. Participants will get:. Two high-quality team jerseys, available in boys’ and...
AZFamily
Storm chances elevated this week in Arizona; Rain expected in high country
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s will warm to 103 this afternoon in the Valley, which is slightly below average for Phoenix for this time of year. There’s a slight chance of storms today with a better chance for storms this evening. It’s expected to be...
KTAR.com
Arizona school district moves to 4-day weeks to boost teacher recruitment, retention
PHOENIX — An Arizona school district moved to four-day weeks this year in an effort to boost teacher recruitment and retention and it’s working, according to one principal. Casa Grande Elementary School District’s board voted 3-2 in April to make the change from the traditional five-day week.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Arizona History
Here's a look at who won the largest lottery prize in Arizona.
Phoenix New Times
Ron DeSantis to Rally with Kari Lake, Blake Masters in Phoenix
Editor's note: This story was updated on August 10 to reflect that the rally was moved to Arizona Financial Theatre. The August primary elections are over. For the extreme — and energized — wing of the Republican Party in Arizona, they proved a decisive win. One new sign...
Arizona to see rise in Alzheimer's patients as retirement community grows
There are more than 150,000 people living with Alzheimer's in Arizona. Unfortunately, according to experts, that number is likely to increase to 200,000 by 2025.
3 Great Burger Places in Arizona
When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
AZFamily
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor
PHOENIX (Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Power Outages across Southern Arizona
Heavy Monsoon storms causing power outages for TEP and Tirco customers Tuesday early Tuesday morning. Crews have been dispatch for both providers.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market
Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
azbigmedia.com
ABI Multifamily closes more than 100 deals already in 2022
ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., with offices in Phoenix, Tucson, San Diego, and Las Vegas, has closed 102 total transactions thus far this year. Total sales volume for transactions, which include both multifamily and land deals, totals over $740 million and 2,867 units.
