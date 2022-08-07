Read full article on original website
Related
AthlonSports.com
Odell Beckham Jr. Appears To Have Interest In Signing With 1 Major NFL Contender
Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in last season's Super Bowl. However, he appears to have interest in signing with one major AFC contender: the Buffalo Bills. Beckham commented on Von Miller's recent Instagram post to express his interest...
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
Tom Brady-Julio Jones connection making serious waves at Buccaneers camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping that their two future Hall of Famers in quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julio Jones are going to lead them back to the top of the NFL. Although both Brady and Jones are past their primes, that doesn’t mean they can’t wreak absolute havoc on opposing defenses in the 2022 NFL season. They sure look dangerous together as early as the ongoing Buccaneers training camp where at times it also appears unreal that the two legends are actually playing on the same team.
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News
Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Kansas City Chiefs Cut Former First-Round Pick After Two Seasons With Team
An NFL player who was drafted in the first round back in 2019 is looking to play for a new team. According to ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs cut cornerback Deandre Baker after being with the team for two seasons. In his two years with the Chiefs, Baker played in 10 games with two starts and recorded 21 tackles, one sack and two passes defended.
NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea
Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player
Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
Big Ten set to make shocking move not seen in 40 years
Conference realignment has made sweeping changes in college football in recent years — and months — with top schools such as Texas, Oklahoma and USC announcing their intention to bolt from their longtime homes for greener pastures. However, it’s not just schools making waves. It’s the conferences themselves, too. The big networks, such as ESPN, […] The post Big Ten set to make shocking move not seen in 40 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NY Jets’ best options to replace Mekhi Becton
It appears that New York Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton will miss significant time with an injury to his knee cap and patella. While there is still more testing to be done and an official timetable has yet to be revealed by the team, it has been reported that there is “legitimate fear” Becton’s 2022 season could be over.
Sean McVay signs new deal to stay with the Rams but there’s a catch
Sean McVay is staying in sunny Los Angeles with the Rams. At least, for the immediate future. The defending Super Bowl champion coach told reporters on Tuesday that he has signed a new long-term deal to stay with the franchise, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The contract extension hasn’t been announced, however, because the […] The post Sean McVay signs new deal to stay with the Rams but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Dolphins looking to trade 2 specific players
Two particular NFL players may soon have to take their talents away from South Beach. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the Miami Dolphins have had conversations with other teams about potentially trading veteran wide receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden. Breer notes that the Dolphins currently have a surplus at the receiver position.
NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Betting favorites point to Josh Allen, Tom Brady ahead of preseason
Even though Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off winning his fourth career NFL MVP award, there’s no
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dolphins Are Reportedly Considering 2 Wide Receiver Trades
The Miami Dolphins have plenty of quality depth at wide receiver, which is a good problem to have. Of course, there's Tyreek Hill, the prized trade acquisition, as well as Jaylen Waddle, a budding second-year star. Don't forget about Cedrick Wilson Jr., who was signed in free agency. Beyond those...
NFL World Reacts To Roger Goodell 'Warning' News
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to issue a warning this Tuesday to all 32 owners about tampering and tanking. Last week, the NFL disciplined the Miami Dolphins for violating the integrity of the game. Not only did they have draft picks taken away from them, team owner Stephen Ross was fined $1.5 million.
Popculture
Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans Make Interesting Trade Before 2022 Season
The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans made an interesting trade as the 2022 preseason begins and the regular season starts next month. The Dolphins announced they have acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick. As mentioned by CBS Sports, trades like this are made during the NFL Draft when teams are in the later rounds. Shaheen was behind four Dolphins tight ends on the depth chart and was set to make $2 million with the team this season.
Look: Aidan Hutchinson's Mom Goes Viral During Hard Knocks
Just a few months ago, the 2022 NFL draft kicked off with Georgia's Travon Walker being the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. It took no time for the Detroit Lions to run to announce Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson as the No. 2 overall pick. Immediately after he was drafted, the cameras panned to see him celebrating with his family.
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season
A new season means new contenders for the league championship. Down below you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the
NBC Sports
AFC contender showing 'interest' in Reagor trade: report
Try as he might, Howie Roseman simply hasn't been able to unload Jalen Reagor. Roseman has made it abundantly clear to fellow front offices that Reagor is available, but no general manager has pulled the trigger on the disappointing 2020 first-round pick. That might change before the 2022 NFL regular...
Browns Wide Receiver Reportedly Carted Off Field Tuesday
The Cleveland Browns are hoping for good news on wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant. Grant, who signed a three-year deal with the Browns this offseason, was carted off the practice field on Tuesday with an apparent leg injury. There's been no update on his status. Grant is coming...
Popculture
Tracking the New NFL Uniforms and Helmets for 2022 Season
NFL fans are ready for the 2022 season for one reason. More than a handful of teams will earn alternate uniforms and helmets following the league approving a rule change in 2021. Teams can now wear alternate helmets with their throwback or color rush uniforms, and all players had to be fitted for both helmets before training camp began.
Sportsnaut Silver & Black
Las Vegas, NV
387
Followers
857
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT
We're More Than Fans. We're Silver & Black! Bringing you local news and opinion.https://sportsnaut.com/tag/las-vegas-raiders/
Comments / 0