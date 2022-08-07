ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 7

Ronald Lorenzen
4d ago

this is so sad that this stuff is still going on in this country these people have had enough trouble heartache and hell and their life the last 1,000 lifetimes we need to help these people it was their country first

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous People#Missing Person#Police#Violent Crime
KGW

Person dies of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person died of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday, Aug. 7, a day when temperatures hit 100 degrees. This marks Multnomah County's eighth suspected heat-related death of the summer. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office said no other information about this person will be released...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Oregonian

Readers respond: City’s lost perspective

Regarding the Aug. 4 Oregonian/OregonLive story, “Portland officials who leave on own accord still entitled to sweetheart severances, city says”: Where do I apply? I can hardly wait for my “Sweetheart Severance.” If I am hired as a bureau director and later decide to resign, I am entitled to a full year or half year salary as a parting gift. However, if I am fired without cause, I receive a similar pay out. So, if my performance evaluation shows I have done a poor or unacceptable job, I can then be fired and still receive six or 12 months’ salary. No employer in the private sector that I am aware of has a system in place which generously rewards incompetence or voluntary resignations. Dan Ryan and his officials and Human Resources need to redesign bureau director contracts. City Hall has lost perspective at taxpayers’ expense.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Justice for those with disabilities

Last month’s 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act reminds me that our justice system still fails people experiencing autism and other developmental disabilities. For example, people with developmental disabilities, both male and female, are sexually assaulted seven times more than non-disabled people. They are arrested far more often as non-disabled people, and even more frequently if they have another marginalized identity.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy