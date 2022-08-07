Read full article on original website
Ronald Lorenzen
4d ago
this is so sad that this stuff is still going on in this country these people have had enough trouble heartache and hell and their life the last 1,000 lifetimes we need to help these people it was their country first
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KGW
Employee at North Portland children's clinic attacked
The manager of a Legacy Emanuel chidren's clinic was attacked and robbed outside the hospital. Now, Legacy is installing bulletproof glass and fences.
Former PPB officer, LGBTQ trailblazer Mike Garvey dies at 68
Mike Garvey, who may have been PPB's first openly gay male officer, passed away on Monday at the age of 68 of prostate cancer.
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive.
Multnomah County couple kicked out of motel shelter due to pregnancy, lawsuit alleges
A Multnomah County couple is suing Do Good Multnomah, a local non-profit, for allegedly kicking them out of their residence based off of familial status.
WWEEK
After Months of Inaction, Dominoes Begin to Fall in the Investigation of Joe Gilliam’s Poisoning
For many months, the family and friends of Joe Gilliam have waited with increasing impatience for developments in the investigation into who poisoned the former president of the Northwest Grocery Association in 2020. Meanwhile, Gilliam remains in a long-term care facility in Clark County, Wash. Now 60, he cannot speak,...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Reward Offered in Wolf Shooting, Wild Oregon Horse Gangs, and Fiona Has a Hippo Baby Brother
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Love live Kate...
Man arrested, accused of attacking woman with basketball-sized rock
A convicted felon was charged Wednesday for attacking a woman in Portland with a rock the size of a basketball.
Portland woman left with yard full of clutter
A woman in Multnomah Village says she watched as a stranger dumped trash in her front yard and now is frustrated that she's likely going to have to pay to clean up the mess.
Authorities seek help solving 2019 ‘suspicious deaths’ in Mount Hood National Forest
Officials are asking for the public's help solving the "suspicious deaths" of a man and woman found in the Mount Hood National Forest on Aug. 12, 2019.
Bullet pierces Corvallis apartment, wounds man in shoulder
A Corvallis man was hospitalized after a bullet pierced through his apartment and struck him in the shoulder on Sunday, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
Person dies of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person died of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday, Aug. 7, a day when temperatures hit 100 degrees. This marks Multnomah County's eighth suspected heat-related death of the summer. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office said no other information about this person will be released...
How a Portland ‘lesbian bar for everyone’ closed after one day
The queue spanned the block when Portland’s first self-identified lesbian bar in over a decade opened its doors July 1. Named for a radical 20th-century feminist and physician who called the city home, Doc Marie’s promised to be “for everyone.”. It closed the next day. Two managers...
Readers respond: City’s lost perspective
Regarding the Aug. 4 Oregonian/OregonLive story, “Portland officials who leave on own accord still entitled to sweetheart severances, city says”: Where do I apply? I can hardly wait for my “Sweetheart Severance.” If I am hired as a bureau director and later decide to resign, I am entitled to a full year or half year salary as a parting gift. However, if I am fired without cause, I receive a similar pay out. So, if my performance evaluation shows I have done a poor or unacceptable job, I can then be fired and still receive six or 12 months’ salary. No employer in the private sector that I am aware of has a system in place which generously rewards incompetence or voluntary resignations. Dan Ryan and his officials and Human Resources need to redesign bureau director contracts. City Hall has lost perspective at taxpayers’ expense.
11-year-old girl reunites with family after reported missing
A young girl that was reported missing in Vancouver was found late Wednesday morning, Vancouver police announced.
KATU.com
Washington County deputies searching for armed suspect, neighbors told to shelter in place
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect Wednesday afternoon who may have a gun, and deputies are asking residents around NW Murray Boulevard and Highway 26 to stay inside their homes. Deputies say they are on the scene of a crash...
True Crime Tuesday: An attempted kidnapping in Vancouver
Vancouver Police are still searching for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping from 2021.
Oregon utility worker’s sharp hearing leads police to missing newborn
PORTLAND, Ore. — A newborn boy reported missing from a Portland area hospital earlier this week was located safe on Thursday, officials with the Oregon Department of Human Services confirmed. Kanon Zee went missing from the medical facility on Monday, along with his mother, Kara Zee, and father, Jonathan...
Portland Cider Co. expands to 3rd location with taproom and pub in Beaverton
Portland Cider Co., the Clackamas-based cidermaker that has grown in the past decade to become one of Oregon’s top cider producers, opens a Beaverton taproom Wednesday. It’s the company’s third location. The Westside Pub opens in Beaverton’s West End District, a new mixed-use development west of downtown....
Wanted man arrested after shots fired into Portland tent
A wanted man was arrested on Monday after reportedly shooting into a tent in Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Readers respond: Justice for those with disabilities
Last month’s 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act reminds me that our justice system still fails people experiencing autism and other developmental disabilities. For example, people with developmental disabilities, both male and female, are sexually assaulted seven times more than non-disabled people. They are arrested far more often as non-disabled people, and even more frequently if they have another marginalized identity.
