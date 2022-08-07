ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
NBC News

The FBI’s silence on Trump search gives GOP room to play with fire

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... The Bureau of Labor Statistics says inflation slowed, but still up 8.5% year-over-year. … President Biden will sign burn pit legislation. ... Former President Trump will be deposed by New York Attorney General. ... Republicans win Minnesota House special but Democrats overperform. ... Michels defeats Kleefisch in Wisconsin governor's primary. … Rep. Omar, D-Minn., narrowly wins her primary.
POTUS
CBS News

Impact of Trump taking the Fifth in New York deposition in fraud probe

Former President Donald Trump says he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination while being questioned under oath by lawyers from the New York Attorney General's office in a probe of his business practices. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano to discuss the response to this as well as the recent FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, the impact on Trump's 2024 prospects, and more.
POTUS
CBS News

Alleged assassination plot should bring talks on Iran nuclear deal to a halt, Bolton says

The U.S. has charged an Iranian man in an alleged plot to assassinate former national security adviser John Bolton. Bolton served in the role under the Trump administration. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge spoke with Bolton about the plot and shares his reaction to the threat. Bolton also discussed the Mar-a-Lago search and shared his opinion on the Iran nuclear deal talks.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
CBS News

Kia-what? Kia-where? President Biden returns to Kiawah Island, a favorite vacation spot that serves personal and political needs

Kiawah Island, S.C. – Normally when President Biden is looking for a little R&R, he heads home to Delaware — having done so dozens of times already this year. But on Wednesday, he's coming back to this quaint beach town, a spot less familiar to Americans who've tracked his movements but one which may one day rank in the memories of Americans alongside presidential vacation spots like Kennebunkport or Rancho del Cielo — despite the fact that Mr. Biden does not own a home in Kiawah.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
CBS News

The consequences Trump could face for mishandling White House records

Update: On Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, the FBI executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. Sources tell CBS News the search was related to a Justice Department investigation into Trump's handling of presidential records. In the story below, first published on Feb. 10, 2022,...
POTUS
CBS News

Latest on FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in classified records probe

The FBI searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Monday, after approval by officials at the highest level of the Justice Department. It's all part of an investigation into potential mishandling of classified material. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa join Lana Zak with the latest.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

